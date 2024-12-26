Born in Vietnam and raised in New Orleans, Denise Tran overcame the challenges of her early refugee experience. By age 30, she was a thriving lawyer on her way to becoming a firm partner. But an unexpected phone call changed the trajectory of her life forever.

Following her father’s passing, Tran decided to be more intentional about her career path. She asked herself if she was truly following her passions and living fully or just checking a box.

“I am a first-generation immigrant, so I only had two choices for a career, doctor or lawyer,” Tran says. “I felt like I was just checking the box to be an attorney. [Losing my father] gave me a moment to think about curating my life and contemplate going in a direction that served me.”

Bun Mee founder Denise Tran

Her father wished to have his ashes spread in Vietnam, so Tran spent three weeks traversing the region from Saigon to Hanoi on motorbikes and trains, connecting with her late father by soaking in their shared heritage. She would stop at street food vendor stalls and ask about their food, family history, and culture. Unbeknownst to her, this experience would become the genesis of her restaurant concept.

“I met a young mom with a banh mi shop in Hanoi, and she was running this amazing generational business, but she just viewed it as a way to provide for her kids,” Tran recounts. “She told me she’d always dream about coming to the U.S., and we were the same age when we met, so it was like we were imagining what our lives would be like if the shoe was on the other foot.”

Back in New York, Tran felt like she had started a new life. She remembers standing inside an Italian sandwich shop when she experienced what she calls divine intervention. Fueled by her time in Vietnam and desire to share her culture in the U.S., Tran saw the vision for what would become Bun Mee, a Vietnamese fast-casual eatery.

“I had a flash before my eyes of what I should be doing, what it’s going to look like, and what it’s going to be called. It was like someone opened a portal and I could see into the future,” Tran says. “I felt the energy, and I knew I was going to run a banh mi business for the rest of my life, even with no restaurant experience. I knew it was my calling.”

Tran spent the next year researching and taking a crash course in the hospitality industry. Nothing was out of her scope of study. She took a three-week class making baguettes, although she knew she would specialize in creative banh mi-inspired sandwiches.

In 2011, Bun Mee launched its first location in San Francisco, blending traditional Vietnamese street food with modern twists that reflect Tran’s upbringing. A good example is the brand’s take on a classic sloppy joe sandwich, mixing in the Southeastern Asian flavors of lemongrass and curry.

“I call Bun Mee a chef and mom-driven food concept because I took a few of my food memories and recreated those experiences with a Southeastern Asian twist,” Tran says. “We’re unique because you can’t find these sandwiches anywhere else. We’re continually innovating and trying interesting flavors within a fast-casual sandwich model.”

Targeting busy lunch-goers, travelers, and health-conscious fans of fast-casual fare, Bun Mee quickly expanded to five locations in San Francisco, including two airport iterations. The brand announced its plans to start franchising in late September, opening up the development pipeline for ambitious entrepreneurs looking for a flexible and distinct concept.

As Bun Mee poises itself for national takeoff through franchising, Tran is focused on streamlining operations and systems for scalability. For the past two years, investments have been made to replace equipment, simplify the menu, and ramp up distribution networks.

Tran has also emphasized the importance of strengthening the implementation of the brand’s core values systemwide. As a single mother and business owner, she understands the value employees place on an empathetic, family-orientated work environment. Bun Mee regularly hosts team meals, birthday parties, competitive games, and gift card giveaways for exceptional workers. Tran plans to foster this culture in all of her corporate and franchised locations.

“I want to run my company as if I were an employee of it and that is reflected in our values. I believe in real-time recognition and making sure my staff feels heard,” Tran says. “I know it’s a challenge when you grow, but I want to make sure the Bun Mee culture lives on in every location.”

With the franchise program up and running, Tran envisions Bun Mee as the “Shake Shack of Vietnamese sandwiches.” Right now, she’s targeting markets within a two to three-hour radius of San Francisco so she can properly support her operators and maintain a strong supply chain. Her next internal investment will focus on systemizing a consistent training program for franchisees and employees, laying the foundation for future growth.

Tran’s journey from refugee to lawyer to culinary mogul was nonlinear and at times discouraging as she navigated the industry as a solo founder and single mom. However, her mission to educate others about her Vietnamese culture pushed her forward towards her goals.

“People are always shocked when I tell them I jumped into this industry,” Tran says. “There is a misconception that people can only do something if they have experience in it already. But if you’re passionate about something, this shouldn’t be a deterrent. I was able to leverage my skills as a lawyer to help me succeed [with Bun Mee], so you just have to love what you do and trust that your accumulated knowledge will come in handy someday.”