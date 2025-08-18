The summer months are typically a time of high turnover for all employers, but particularly in restaurants. Leisure and hospitality experience a summer turnover rate of 5.04 percent according to recent analysis by ADP Research published in Today at Work 2025, Issue 2. Out of 13 industries analyzed, this was the highest summer turnover rate.

In the non-summer months, ADP Research found the leisure and hospitality turnover rate is 4.28 percent, the second highest by industry trailing only retail.

Restaurants often rely heavily on part-time, younger and lower-wage workers, all of whom ADP Research found to be the most prone to turnover.

Increasing retention in the restaurant business can come from a variety of talent strategies, including career and skills development. According to ADP Research, workers who feel strongly their employer is providing the training they need are nearly six times more likely than others to recommend their company as a great place to work. Moreover, workers who are confident in their skills and believe their employer is investing in them are twice as likely to say they have no intention of leaving their organization compared to workers who have the skills but lack training opportunities.

For many restaurant employees, staying with an employer isn’t just about pay or perks—it’s about progress. When people feel like they’re growing and gaining new skills—and that there’s a future with the organization—they’re far more likely to stick around. Even in hospitality where advancement paths can be limited, there are many ways leaders can grow and develop staff.

The Many Forms of Learning and Development

Development doesn’t have to mean a change in job title or compensation. It can be stretch assignments, lateral moves, or learning new things that make the work more meaningful. Restaurant leaders who invest in even small-scale development can see improved morale, better performance and lower attrition even during peak seasons.

Development can take many forms. Consider a line cook learning expeditor (expo) responsibilities, or a host cross-training in event coordination. These “side-of-the-desk” experiences not only build new skills but also show employees that they’re trusted and valued and leadership sees potential in them.

Restaurants can also implement rotational roles or short-term projects. Examples could include:

Assigning high-performing team members to onboard and train new hires

Letting a server assist with social media content

Having a bartender help select the seasonal cocktail menu

Involving staff in vendor selection for supplies

These opportunities communicate that employees are part of something larger and can help build a sense of team and belonging.

Manager-Led Development Conversations

One of the most effective, but often overlooked, forms of development is the simple act of asking employees what they would like to learn. Set aside time to have a development conversation with each of your staff members. Ask:

Is there a skill you’d like to build here?

What parts of the job energize you the most?

What role would you like to be doing a year from now?

Though having access to the right talent management solutions can absolutely help, these conversations don’t require a formal career path or HR program. They only require a manager’s willingness to engage and follow through. Leaders who regularly talk to employees about their interests and strengths are better positioned to assign meaningful work and prevent stagnation.

Development for Retention

In a tight labor market, restaurant employers often focus on recruiting—sign-on bonuses, referral programs, marketing campaigns. But keeping good people is often more cost-effective than finding new ones. When employees feel like they’re moving forward, they’re less likely to move on. Providing development opportunities sends a powerful message: We see potential in you.

In an industry where turnover is high and roles can feel transient, employee development stands out as a powerful retention tool. By investing in growth—whether through skill-building, cross-training, or thoughtful conversations—restaurant leaders signal that employees are more than just temporary labor. Development fosters loyalty, deepens engagement and strengthens team performance, even in the busiest months. When staff see a future for themselves within the organization, they’re far more likely to stay and contribute to its success.

Now in her 30th year with ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, Amy Freshman, Senior Director, Global HR at ADP, joined HR in 2012 and has largely been involved in work connected to the employee experience and building a work environment that fosters engagement and creates a caring workplace culture.