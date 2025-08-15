Doug Kramer’s father, Stan, began his own QDOBA franchise organization 20 years ago in Oregon, but the family business wasn’t quite speaking to Doug—not yet at least. He preferred to take his own path.

He attended Regis University and followed that up working retail at a water ski boat shop in Colorado. Doug performed well, but then the Great Recession hit, and he was laid off. Doug later landed a finance role at another retail concept, a job he didn’t like.

It was at this point that the family QDOBA business called back to him. But Doug wanted to make things clear—by no means did he want to waltz into the door and grab a high-level position.

“I said, I don’t want to just be pushed up the ranks,” Doug recalls. “I want to know how to run these.”

He was determined to earn his keep. Doug proceeded to move to Omaha, Nebraska, to start his training as a cook. Eventually, the aspiring restaurateur made his way back to Stan’s stores in Oregon where he opened and closed stores, worked long hours, and absorbed all the information he could. The hard work paid off in the form of a general manager position. And after years with that job, Doug climbed his way into regional manager, a job he’s kept for 12 years.

This was his new path. And from the beginning of his journey with QDOBA, Doug knew he wanted to operate his own franchise. The industry veteran founded QMex Ventures Inc. and opened his first store in May in Hillsboro, Oregon. The initial opening is part of a four-unit development deal. A second location is on the way; as of late July, Doug and his team were scouting locations in Clackamas and Sherwood, Oregon.

The transition took longer than expected because of the pandemic, which forced franchisees nationwide to batten down the hatches and keep operations alive, Doug and Stan included. But last year, Doug felt the itch. He needed to make a move.

QDOBA as a brand was in an accelerating position. In 2022, the fast casual was acquired by private equity firm Butterfly. A year later, John Cywinski—the former brand president of Applebee’s—was named chief executive officer. Doug pointed to Cywinski as the reason QDOBA deployed newer technology and a data-driven approach, which included scorecards that Stan and Doug “use all the time in our operation.”

QDOBA now has a long-term goal of reaching 1,600 restaurants by 2032, doubling its current roughly 800-unit total. Overall, there are about 500 restaurants in the development pipeline.

Doug wanted to be part of this greater plan.

“We had these nine restaurants because we closed one during COVID. I felt like we needed to grow,” Doug said. “The brand was really turning into something positive. It’s always been a positive brand, but it just was on another trajectory all of a sudden. We got this new CEO. I went to a conference and it was just the best conference I’ve ever been a part of. And the energy was just there. And I said, this is the time. And so I called a meeting with Stan, and we talked it out, and said, ‘Let’s go for it.'”

While QMex Ventures is a separate holding company, it’s still part of the family business.

“Part of it is a little easier when you’re starting your own franchise within a franchise, so to speak, but starting a franchise is difficult,” Doug says. “Getting lenders to support this 38-year-old regional manager is hard, but when you have those contacts, they know our operation is good.”

As a regional manager, Doug was used to worrying about costs and watching the P&L every day, but when he became an owner and started spending funds to build the restaurant, he came across “a feeling that you just can’t really replicate.” It was money out of his own pocket.

However, Doug attributed his success to QDOBA being well-equipped as a franchisor and instructing him through the opening.

“You’ve got to do this, you’ve got to do that. Here are specs,” says Doug, recounting QDOBA’s assistance. “And so that’s one aspect I’ve really tried to hold is stick with QDOBA standards. Because yeah, I could do my own thing. I could change, switch it up, add a different cooler here or something, but they’ve proven it works. So I’m just following their lead in a way. When they give you that information, it’s best to just follow it. And yeah, it may hurt a little bit because of price, but you know it’s tried and true and you’ve just got to go with it.”

Doug says his first franchise agreement was simply to “get his toes wet.” His ultimate goal is to reach 20 or so restaurants under the QDOBA brand. He doesn’t have any limitations, meaning he’s willing to look beyond Oregon’s borders to expand. Right now, he’s committed solely to QDOBA, but he’s willing to look at adding other concepts in the future. He’s already received inquiries.

Looking back, the growing franchisee describes joining the family business as one of the best decisions he ever made.

“It’s a fun story and it’s a fun process if you allow it to be,” Doug says. “People say never work with family, and I’m so against that because my process has been great. My time has been great with working with my dad, and he’s become my best friend. We golf together on our days off, and we do everything. We’re going on a family trip to Ireland. If you let it work, I mean it works. Of course we get into disagreements on certain aspects, but the way you work through that is how it just becomes good. And if you have your own voice, there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s your opinion and you got to speak up. If you just sit there and just let it roll, you’re not going to have that knowledge to work off someone else’s knowledge.”