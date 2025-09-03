Getting your lunch delivered from the sky may sound like science fiction, but for a growing number of consumers, it’s already part of daily life. Across select U.S. cities, small autonomous drones are ferrying orders from restaurants directly to backyards and driveways.

A handful of players are steadily expanding their operations and partnering with third-party delivery providers to expand the service to more places. Flytrex, for example, operates in North Carolina and Texas and recently teamed up with DoorDash to bring drone delivery to Dallas suburbs—its first integration with a third-party app after previously serving customers only through its own platform. DoorDash has also worked with Alphabet subsidiary Wing to offer air delivery in Virginia and North Carolina, partnering with brands like Wendy’s, Panera, and Firehouse Subs. The companies extended the service to Dallas-Fort Worth this summer.

So, why drones? Harrison Shih, head of DoorDash’s drone program, points to the unique balance drones strike between cost and speed.

“Think about ground shipping versus air shipping,” he says. “When you choose to get something faster, generally it costs more. Drone delivery has this unique thing where it moves both of those curves in the same direction.”

One immediate cost benefit for customers is that drone deliveries eliminate tipping because there’s no driver to reward. And while drones still require human oversight and regular maintenance, the overall staffing needed is far lower than traditional delivery. That helps cut down on operational expenses. Flytrex stations currently operate with six to eight drones each, with plans to increase that to around 20. These drones are fully autonomous, requiring no pilots to fly or handle packages. Instead, certified operators monitor flights remotely to ensure safety and smooth operations.

Drones also cut delivery times by flying optimized routes and avoiding traffic. Wing promises deliveries within 20 minutes, with the fastest recorded drop-off at three minutes. Flytrex’s drones typically fly at 32 miles per hour and can reach customers in as little as five minutes—fast enough to keep coffee hot and ice cream cold.

For customers, the process is no different than traditional delivery. When ordering from Wing, the drone flies to a preselected spot about the size of a picnic blanket with clear airspace. It hovers around 20 feet up, gently lowering the package by tether. Once the box reaches the ground, the tether detaches automatically, and the drone moves on. Flytrex uses a similar system, lowering packages from roughly 80 feet with a wire release. Customers never need to touch the drone or open compartments. They simply retrieve their order as usual.

For restaurants, the idea of adding drone delivery might sound complicated at first glance. But the companies behind these services emphasize that they’ve built their systems specifically to integrate with the realities of busy kitchens and back-of-house operations—not to add extra headaches.

“We’re not a drone company,” says Flytrex CEO Yariv Bash. “We’re a delivery company, and that means building an entire solution. The way I look at it is that instead of extracting value from the restaurant-consumer relationship, we’re adding value. We’re basically another channel for the restaurants that they are going to make a profit from.”

Kent Ferguson, head of partnerships at Wing, says the company aims to fit drone delivery around restaurant operations instead of forcing restaurants to adapt to drone requirements. That means frequent conversations with restaurant partners about their needs and constraints, and adapting accordingly.

One example is packaging. Ferguson says Wing’s team heard early on that they needed a better delivery container capable of handling a typical combo meal, drink included. Another adjustment focused on streamlining the logistics between restaurant and drone.

Since Wing doesn’t co-locate directly on restaurant properties, it developed a simple curbside-inspired device called the autoloader. The Y-shaped stand fits in a parking space and allows employees to hang the delivery box without waiting around for a drone’s arrival. Once ready, the drone lowers a hook to retrieve the package autonomously. That small change could have big implications for scaling, making it easier to add restaurants to the network without complex new infrastructure or staffing requirements.

Shih says there’s still a perception that drone delivery is held back by technological limitations—but that’s not quite the case.

“A lot of people think that this is a massively technological problem, like the way we think of self-driving cars—that it’s this futuristic thing with advanced sensors and all of that, but the technology isn’t really the piece that needs to be solved,” he says. “It’s the handoff, it’s how you get food into the air, how you get that package from the air down to the ground. This is actually largely an operational problem now.”

One area where drones have already proven surprisingly effective? Beverages.

“It’s actually a pretty tough thing to transport in general, but the gyroscopic control of a drink so that it doesn’t spill is something that a drone can arguably do better than a person walking or driving on a bumpy road,” Shih says.

The speed advantage doesn’t hurt, either. Hot coffee or an iced drink delivered in minutes makes more sense by air than by car—and with drones, he adds, consumers feel less guilty about ordering something small.

“It’s kind of hard to order just one drink from a restaurant,” Shih says. “You might feel bad about making someone drive that to you, but you won’t if there’s a drone that can deliver it to you in three to five minutes.”

Another unique aspect of drone delivery is the streamlined regulatory environment for airspace in the U.S. Unlike autonomous cars, which face fragmented oversight across federal, state, and local levels, drone operations fall under the sole authority of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). But for years, drone delivery has relied on waivers under Part 135 of the agency’s commercial airline regulations—originally designed for private air carriers. These waivers allow limited operations, such as flights beyond the operator’s visual line of sight (BVLOS), a challenge unique to drones.

This patchwork approach is beginning to change. An executive order issued in June directs the FAA to accelerate its rulemaking on BVLOS flights by establishing Part 108, a regulatory framework designed to streamline approvals and unlock scalability. The order required the FAA to publish a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) within 30 days and finalize rules within 240 days. Although the NPRM has yet to arrive, it’s expected soon.

Regardless of the exact timing, Shih anticipates a major shift within a year.

“Even though we’re still figuring out the regulations and how this will scale across the country, it really is just one body that makes that determination,” he says. “There’s going to be a step function or leapfrog that will happen when that policy goes fully in place, and that’s pretty unique to this form factor of autonomy or robotics.”

While drone delivery is still new to most U.S. consumers, Ferguson says in established markets it’s quickly becoming a routine way to receive food. The first few deliveries might prompt people to grab their phones and record, but after that, it feels like just another everyday convenience.

“What I think success will be for drone delivery, and how I see it evolving over the years to come, is for customers to look up in the air and view drone delivery as commonplace as seeing a UPS driver going through the neighborhood,” he says. “That isn’t the case today, but if we’re successful, that’s definitely the expectation.”