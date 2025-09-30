Elaine Patel’s first job was as an unofficial brand ambassador for McDonald’s, where she passed out flyers in the community and coordinated birthday parties for guests. Her passion for connecting with her neighborhood carried over to Fatburger in 2003, when she became vice president of marketing. More than two decades later, as vice president of guest experience and local store marketing for FAT Brands (which owns Fatburger), she develops marketing strategies and action plans while supporting frontline teams in building similar community connections.

With a diverse portfolio of 17 restaurant concepts, each with a unique personality and voice, the guest experience looks different for each one. Patel says despite these nuances, the goal is the same: to be memorable for the guest, turning a $20 meal into a $100 experience.

“Leadership has always supported local store marketing, so it just comes naturally to us as a strategy,” Patel says. “Each brand under our umbrella has a unique identity, but the idea of making moments matter and delivering our brand promise is consistent. Value isn’t always about price; it’s about time, too, and we have to make it worth it for guests.”

She points to the pandemic as a massive driver of the digital revolution, which reshaped guests’ expectations of their restaurant experience. While there was a huge push for convenience, she believes guests never stopped yearning for human-to-human interaction.

When schools closed and students couldn’t connect with their friends and teachers, Patel promoted the FAT Brands Dine-and-Donate fundraising platform. The program allowed students to show school spirit when they picked up their to-go orders, with a portion of sales donated to their schools.

“Even though the dining rooms were closed, we pivoted to allow students to support their schools through our restaurants, and we saw students in their cars holding our flyers up to the window,” Patel says. “They were still trying to connect during a pandemic… and the value of these programs has only increased since.”

Last year, Patel launched a brand ambassador program that has already seen significant traction—nearly half the system is actively participating. Ambassadors receive regular touchpoints and toolkits that not only deepen community involvement but also accelerate employee career development.

The idea was sparked during a meeting with a franchisee who cited local store marketing as a pain point. They knew it was important, but lacked the support to juggle it alongside day-to-day operations.

“I thought, let’s go directly to the front lines, where the guest experience is directly implemented,” Patel says. “So we developed this framework where we give our employees the resources and confidence they need to go out and become a connector from our restaurants to their community.”

The brand ambassador program launched with a strong response from the company’s next generation of leaders—high school and college students eager to learn. Patel says they have fully embraced their new roles, discovering and engaging with their communities in a new way.

Some ambassadors have partnered with local minor league baseball teams, while others have hosted pet adoption events or represented their restaurants on homecoming parade floats. These personal connections between employees, restaurants, and their local communities have driven fundraising, boosted traffic, and increased brand awareness.

Feedback gathered from ambassadors also shapes corporate initiatives. Guest experience programs are influenced directly by frontline employees, helping teams feel elevated, educated, and empowered.

“Early on, we discovered we needed to hold focus groups, let our ambassadors provide their feedback on challenges and opportunities, and come back quickly with a game plan,” Patel says. “If you’re in a mall and it’s during the holidays, and you want to connect with management to create promotions, it’s up to us as a company to remove roadblocks and provide resources, even as simple as an information sheet, so they go out there and know what to say and how to promote.”

Because each brand under the FAT Brands umbrella receives guest feedback in different forms, Patel is continuously working to keep a pulse on the guest experience. The impact of these initiatives is measured in several ways, such as Google reviews and ratings. She says while this information is important, what matters most is putting it into the hands of ambassadors instead of area managers or franchisees.

“We’re collecting this information from our guests and putting it in the hands of our frontlines, who are out there every day welcoming our guests,” Patel says. “You would think that sounds weird coming from corporate, where we’d typically hand this off to a franchisee to manage, but we think it’s important to be directly connected to those who are right in front of our guests.”

As FAT Brands continues to grow, with 1,000 franchised locations in the pipeline over the next five to seven years—including 100 units set to open in 2025—Patel is focused on building the foundation for a comprehensive guest experience program. Frontline employees developed the pillars of this program through focus groups and workshops.

“As a company, we were so excited about getting a guest experience program started, but the first thing we did was go down to the front lines and listen. We stayed open to suggestions, listening to what they thought a good guest experience was and how to deliver it,” Patel says. “We’ve been shaping our programs based on what we heard. Your ability to adapt quickly and implement action is just as important as listening … you have to be pulse checking both your frontline employees and your guests.”