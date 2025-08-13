In franchising, communication can make or break a brand. It’s the thread that ties together dozens—or eventually, hundreds—of operators, ensuring that strategy, standards, and support flow consistently across the system. Ellianos Coffee is aiming to raise the bar with a new centralized portal designed to streamline how its corporate team and franchisees connect.

The new system, called Connect, houses everything from training resources and marketing materials to operational updates and real-time communication tools. It replaces an earlier version of the portal that had gradually outgrown its capabilities.

When executive director Mallory Pruitt joined Ellianos in late 2021, the company had fewer than 20 stores and no formal system for managing key documents or brand communication. She helped create what became known internally as Portal 1.0—essentially a shared space to house manuals, forms, and reference materials.

“It was just a place to house documents at first, but as time progressed, we realized there was much more we could do with it, and it just kept growing from there,” she says.

Over time, the system expanded to include things like onboarding guides and training content, but it wasn’t built to scale with the brand’s rapid growth. Eventually, the team decided it needed a more sophisticated solution. Greg Pruitt, Mallory’s husband and vice president of marketing and strategic communications at Ellianos, was tasked with designing and developing the new platform in-house.

Connect now consolidates a wide range of functions under a single login. At the heart of the platform is a real-time activity feed where franchisees can view immediate updates, announcements, and alerts from the corporate team and from each other. This always-on stream ensures that franchisees never miss vital information, and it replaces the more fragmented, email-heavy communication patterns of the past.

A newly built calendar system ties in with marketing and operational planning. It tracks limited-time promotions, holiday campaigns, and major industry dates to help stores align their efforts and stay proactive. The portal also introduces an internal messaging platform that allows franchisees to chat directly with corporate team members, share files, and collaborate across locations. A full team directory and department-specific groups, such as real estate or construction, make it easier to get targeted help and keep conversations streamlined.

Marketing is another major focus. Through Connect, franchisees have access to templated social media content for the full year, pre-planned posts for holidays and seasonal campaigns, and tools to either manage their own channels or opt in to corporate-managed social media.

Training has been reimagined with scalability and consistency in mind, too. A comprehensive onboarding section walks new franchisees through everything from forming a business entity and setting up banking to navigating construction. The platform includes step-by-step guidance, progress tracking, and an interactive checklist—giving both the franchisee and the corporate team visibility into development milestones.

Once stores are open, the training resources expand to cover all the major areas of store operations. Video-based modules walk through recipes and prep procedures, while other resources dig into customer service, upselling strategies, and store presentation—including landscaping and lighting. There’s also material on local marketing, community engagement, staff development, and financial management.

Greg says the training offerings are designed to be wide-ranging and accessible for franchisees of all backgrounds. That includes operational insights like how to handle customer feedback and ideas for gamification to boost employee engagement and store performance.

Franchisees also have access to a centralized media library that includes everything from operational forms to branded content and recipes. A digital request form makes it easy to order materials or ask for support, without going through time-consuming back-and-forths. A built-in feedback tool gives operators a direct line for suggestions and input, which the brand uses to guide further updates and improvements to the system.

One of the first things franchisees raised in their feedback was a wish for more peer-tested, actionable knowledge—tips from the field that can cut service times or maximize limited-time promotions. The Ellianos team is now developing a tool to capture and distribute these best practices across the network, letting franchisees learn directly from each other.

“That’s a really big deal for us, because previously, it was labor intensive on our side and tedious on their side to ask for something simple,” Mallory says. “Now, one thing that one person may know, we can share it with the entire brand, and everyone has access to it right away.”

The next phase of Connect includes a major upgrade to employee training management. Soon, franchisees will be able to log in and send training invites directly to their baristas and managers. They’ll be able to assign modules, track completion progress, and manage employee education on an ongoing basis.

“We train our franchisees on so many things when they come in,” Greg says. “When they go back to their store, they’re probably going to get to a point where they’re like, ‘Wait, how did I do that?’ Now, there’s one place where they can see how we set up all of the recipes and how we make the drinks, so they’re consistent across the board. It gives them that surety that if or when they forget something, they can go on the portal and look at it, or they can use the portal to train the baristas, and they can be sure they’re doing it the way that corporate has originally set it up or asked for it to be done.”

Future updates will expand training functionality into store-specific admin areas, where franchisees can store employee paperwork and manage documentation tailored to their location. The goal is to give each operator a back-office hub that’s both powerful and intuitive.

The in-house development model gives the company flexibility and speed when it comes to adding new features or making changes based on user feedback. Because Ellianos isn’t relying on a third-party vendor to build or maintain the portal, it can respond quickly to franchisee needs and stay ahead of potential pain points. That responsiveness is especially important in franchising, where communication gaps can erode trust and hinder performance.

A mobile app version of Connect is also in development, which will allow franchisees and their staff to access critical tools and resources on the go. And as the system continues to evolve, the team behind it remains committed to keeping it grounded in real-world franchisee needs.

“For a lot of franchisors, the lowest scoring part of every survey is typically communication,” Mallory says. “It’s a scary thing, because you feel like all you do is communicate, but there’s always a need for more. So, our philosophy with this portal is, ‘here’s everything.’ We’ve noticed a lot of really good receptiveness from the franchisees around the overabundance of sharing information. I think we’ve hit the button that we’ve been missing. We’ve finally gotten to a point where we’re understanding what they’re looking for. It’s not that they want an email once a week just to know that we’re here. They want all of the information available all of the time.”