According to a McKinsey & Company study, fewer companies are investing in career development and sponsorship programs for women and women of color. A 10-year longitudinal analysis of corporate practices reveals that formal leadership programs have regressed, particularly in a post-pandemic environment. Compounding this, employee engagement in allyship efforts has stagnated, with fewer than half of employees taking meaningful actions to support women in the workplace.

This isn’t to say brands aren’t trying. In 2023, Restaurant Brands International launched its Global Women’s Network, a program with approximately 600 members committed to advancing women’s development. Built on three pillars—career-building, culture, and community—the initiative has gained significant traction.

Inspired by these principles, Meghan Vargas, senior manager of foundation development for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, championed the creation of an internal women’s group. Officially launched in the spring of 2024, the Women of Firehouse (WoF) program quickly took shape.

“We didn’t have anything like [the Global Women’s Network] at Firehouse, and I wanted to bring that concept to life,” Vargas says. “It was important to us to make the women in our organization feel engaged, inspired, and supported by encouraging connection, visibility, and career growth across Firehouse Subs and the larger RBI network.”

The WoF program quickly gained momentum, connecting women across the Firehouse system through initiatives such as a weekly newsletter, virtual and in-person meetups, a book club, and philanthropic efforts like holiday gift drives and breast cancer awareness campaigns.

Mariana Marques, senior director of operations excellence for Firehouse’s U.S. and Canada divisions, joined Vargas to speak with QSR magazine and WiRL about the strategy behind the WoF program and the key elements of a successful women’s leadership development initiative.

How did executive sponsorship, particularly from leaders like Mike Hancock, play a role in ensuring the success of the Women of Firehouse (WoF) program?

Leaders like our brand president, Mike Hancock, bring visibility and credibility to the program, making it clear that supporting women in leadership is a priority at Firehouse Subs. His endorsement has encouraged buy-in across all levels of our organization and demonstrated to everyone that the WoF program aligns with our core values.

What advice do you have for other companies that may struggle to get senior leadership involved in their women’s initiatives?

I suggest framing the program as essential to the business. Show how diverse leadership directly impacts employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and business performance. Leaders who understand the program’s tangible benefits are more likely to champion it.

What specific policies or actions has Firehouse implemented to ensure that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are at the forefront of the company’s priorities?

Firehouse Subs and RBI have a DEI department that is accessible to employees, creating safe spaces for open dialogue and implementing structured hiring practices to ensure equitable opportunities. Meghan and I also meet monthly with the DEI team, which provides support and guidance to WoF, ensuring alignment with company-wide goals.

How does your leadership team ensure consistent communication and engagement for the Women of Firehouse program across franchise locations and corporate offices, leveraging both virtual tools and in-person initiatives?

We maintain regular communication through tools like Microsoft Teams for monthly check-ins, skill-building sessions, and networking events. These virtual touchpoints keep engagement high, while in-person events, such as annual gatherings and speed networking, allow for deeper connections and memorable experiences. For example, during a recent event, we set up laptops across the room to include participants from various locations while still fostering strong connections with our Jacksonville, Florida office.

Additionally, newsletters serve as a key tool to highlight updates, recognize achievements, and share best practices, ensuring momentum continues between larger events. By balancing virtual and in-person engagement, we create a dynamic program that is both inclusive and impactful.

How do external partnerships, such as those with Generation W and RBI sister brands, enhance the Women of Firehouse program by expanding its reach and offering learning and networking opportunities?

We always strive to create events that are fun, interactive, and valuable for attendees. Partnerships with Generation W and RBI sister brands allow us to tap into new resources, broaden our perspectives, and provide our members with opportunities to connect with leaders outside of Firehouse Subs. These collaborations often introduce best practices, fresh ideas, and forums for leadership development that inspire us to innovate within WoF.

Many of these partner organizations are more mature than WoF, so we’re able to learn from their successes and apply that knowledge to our events and initiatives. Members also benefit from participating in their virtual events, further expanding their networks.

How does the Women of Firehouse program create opportunities for female franchisees to engage, and what are your plans for increasing their involvement in future initiatives?

Engaging with our female franchisees is our next big goal. While we’ve focused heavily on internal efforts, we now feel structured enough to expand and include this broader group. Moving forward, we plan to host localized networking events and establish a touchpoint where franchisees can directly contribute to WoF’s strategy. This ensures that their voices and perspectives are integral to the program.

What are the key factors that have contributed to the longevity and success of the Women of Firehouse program so far?

Key factors include strong leadership support, consistent engagement efforts, and an adaptive approach that allows the program to evolve alongside company and industry changes. Regular communication, structured programming, and a commitment to DEI ensure that WoF remains relevant and impactful.

What plans do you have to continue growing and evolving the program, particularly as more women advance into leadership roles within the company?

We plan to expand mentorship opportunities and introduce more structured career development programs. Engaging our female franchisees will also bring new perspectives and help us scale the program’s impact. As more women move into leadership roles, they will play an active role in shaping WoF initiatives, driving the program’s growth, and ensuring its continued success.

For companies looking to build a sustainable career development and women’s program, what are the most important first steps they should take, based on your experience with Women of Firehouse?

The first step is obtaining executive buy-in. From there, define clear goals and create consistent engagement channels. Establish a framework that includes leadership support, structured programming, and metrics for tracking progress. By making the business case for diversity and leadership development, you can build a program that is both impactful and sustainable.