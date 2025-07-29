Franchisee Chris Aslam remembers the night before his first Jack in the Box opening in 2007.

Several news stations were in attendance because he and his then girlfriend, Edith Diaz, decided to build a store in a rundown part of Dallas that only had one other fast-food restaurant. No one had developed the area in decades.

Aslam, who also now serves as chairman of the Texas Restaurant Association, remembers one person asking him whether he was worried.

“I said this is either going to go one of two ways. It’s going to go really well, and I’ll go on to build more stores, or it’s going to go really poorly, and I’m going to be stuck working that drive-thru window for a good rest of my life trying to pay the bills,” Aslam says.

The restaurant turned out to be one of the busiest in Texas, and still is, 18 years later.

Aslam opened another unit in 2008, and that’s when the opportunities ripped open. Over nearly two decades, Aslam and Diaz—through a mixture of organic development and some corporate store acquisitions—created Rock Strategic Group, which now franchises around 75 stores—most of them Jack in the Box locations across Texas, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City. The remaining are Golden Chick and Hawaiian Bros. units.

“I think it’s the history of the brand,” says Aslam, sharing why he’s passionate about Jack in the Box. “The menu, the variety of it, it has something that appeals to everyone. I mean, we literally serve American food, we serve Mexican food, we serve Asian. Sometimes we serve Italian. Our constant variety keeps it fun and exciting.”

Aslam and his family love Jack in the Box. But the obstacles have been plenty.

His father came to the U.S. with no money and worked a graveyard shift at Jack in the Box before saving up enough to buy a restaurant. His parents, who met when his mom visited as a drive-thru customer, grew to five stores before one caught on fire and almost caused the business to go bankrupt. Aslam dropped out of school to help out.

“I had taken an architecture class and I was like, well, we got nothing to lose, so I acted as the general contractor. And I fell in love with it,” Aslam says.

He officially joined as a franchisee at 23 years old in 2005—the youngest in Jack in the Box history—and had his own fair share of obstacles.

Aslam had begged the burger giant to allow him to buy his own store, but he was rejected because his dad was behind on payments, and the company insisted he was too young.

This didn’t deter Aslam.

He kept sending messages until he and Diaz were allowed to build their own restaurant, something Jack in the Box hadn’t allowed a franchisee to do in its entire history up to that point.

“I had sent so many emails bugging them to sell me stores, I literally think that it was just a way for them to give me a challenge they didn’t think I would follow through on. But I did rebuild the Jack in the Box that my dad had, so they did have confidence in me that I could do it,” Aslam says.

Long before the opening, he received a call from a Jack in the Box representative who said the company wanted to give Aslam his $10,000 deposit back. Not because he did anything wrong, but because of an internal study that suggested the store would perform well below the system average. The representative wouldn’t share how low the projections were, but Aslam guessed enough times that he knew it was significant.

This didn’t deter Aslam either.

Thanks to a high credit score and the favorable lending period leading up to the Great Recession, he was able to get 100 percent financing on the land and building and 95 percent financing on the equipment. Diaz committed by maxing out her credit card.

“That [first store] literally opened the floodgates,” Aslam says. “None of the franchisees in the system were building, and as soon as it [performed well], everyone took notice. The cool thing is, I was able to get a bunch of really prime development areas within the city. Before, Jack in the Box and other franchisees started saying, ‘Well, wait, wait, wait, wait, we want this territory. This is closer to our restaurants and such.’ So it absolutely changed the dynamic of developing in the brand because it was really unheard of for anyone to build.”

The decision a few years ago to tack on Golden Chick and Hawaiian Bros. wasn’t easy because of Aslam’s loyalty to Jack in the Box. The only reason it happened was because his company was landlocked by other operators in surrounding territories, leaving no physical area to build. At that point, the company wasn’t in new markets yet and needed to find a way to expand further.

The next logical step was finding another brand that could complement Jack in the Box. There are now several Golden Chick and Hawaiian Bros. restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“It’s worked well,” Aslam says. “We built some of our other concepts directly next door to [Jack in the Box], and we’ve had no issue with sales. Actually, sales have gone up. The first one that I did where I put a Golden Chick right next door to [Jack in the Box], my Jack in the Box sales actually got stronger.”

For those hoping to follow in Aslam’s footsteps, he recommends young operators do not over-analyze what’s in front of them and to “trust your gut.” He adds that the first handful of restaurants he built didn’t make it out of real estate committee because the “typical analytics” used by Jack in the Box showed that they wouldn’t be strong stores.

But his instinct said they would be.

“If you work hard on it and you’ve checked all the other boxes, you have a good location, doesn’t even have to be excellent, but just good, you’re going to do just fine,” Aslam says.