Before diving into franchising, Jennifer Dunn had spent 15-plus years in the hospitality industry, working as a director of operations at a Wichita, Kansas-based barbecue restaurant for nearly a decade.

She was a regular at the local Goodcents restaurant, owned by one of her friends. The fast-food concept is well known for its freshly-made, 16-inch sub sandwiches, with deep roots in the Midwest. She hesitated when they asked her if she wanted to buy their location. While she loved the brand and its offerings, she had never considered becoming a franchisee.

“I never really felt it could be me someday … I didn’t know where to start, so I never considered it,” Dunn says. “It’s one of those situations where I wish I would’ve thought about it sooner.”

Her outlook changed after meeting the Goodcents corporate team. Not only were the numbers enticing—the top 50 percent of locations had an AUV of $1 million in 2023, a new record—but the growing brand’s commitment to supporting its franchisees was enough for her to move forward with becoming a store owner.

“I came from working for a franchise with no corporate backing to provide for their franchisees and was drawn in by how involved Goodcents was, especially when it comes to uplifting women business owners,” Dunn says. “My field consultant made me feel as if I was joining their family and stayed with me during the entire ownership transition.”

Dunn’s background in operations made her shift to franchising easier. She immediately took a hands-on approach, working with her frontline employees in the store six days per week. She credits her success as a franchisee to this leadership style.

Even after lung surgery, Dunn couldn’t stand being away from her store. After two weeks of rest, she propped herself on a stool and sat at the register while her mother cleaned tables, washed dishes, and prepped ingredients. The Goodcents field consultant who initially worked with her came out of retirement to help run the restaurant and support her.

“In the past, I’ve worked for people who don’t work in their stores, so they have no clue what goes on operationally and point the finger when things go wrong,” Dunn shares. “Now, I’m an example to my employees. I have regulars who come in every single day, and I know them by their names and orders. They keep coming back, and my sales have done nothing but go up since I started.”

After only a year with the brand, Goodcents awarded Dunn the Franchisee of the Year title. She admits she didn’t even know such a thing existed—she had been focused on opening her store during last year’s event—so she was in complete shock.

“You go your entire restaurant career working for other people and striving for them to recognize your work ethic and the customer service you’ve always delivered,” Dunn says. “I’m in awe. I’m humbled. I’ve only had my restaurant for a year and to see the dedication and focus already paying off is almost incomprehensible.”

Dunn’s vision for the future doesn’t look like lofty unit counts; she wants to keep working in her store every day, greeting customers and building her sales. She says she’s setting an example for her 15-year-old daughter.

“I want her to know that she doesn’t need someone to build her future for her. She can create her success,” Dunn adds. “I’ve done all of this myself as a single woman. It’s very empowering to be able to take care of yourself and your family. I’ve sacrificed so much for other people, but this is for me. Franchising gave me freedom and a sense of overall peace.”