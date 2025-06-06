Another challenge is brewing for restaurants. It’s not the economy, another global disease, or a weather disaster. It’s the consumers’ medicine cabinet.

In recent years, there’s been a significant rise in the use of GLP-1, a class of drugs that promotes fullness, prevents further eating, and thus results in accelerated weight loss. Originally used as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes, 56 percent of GLP-1 patients now use the medicine for weight loss, according to Circana. That number is expected to rise as insurance coverage expands and drugs become more affordable. Consumers continue to have more options, whether it’s injectables, compounding, supplements, or oral formats.

Morgan Stanley estimates that 7 percent of the U.S. population will take GLP-1s by 2035.

In December, Circana published a report, “Early Days of a Revolution: How GLP-1s Are Already Changing Consumer Spending,” shining a light on how the drugs are already having a notable impact on the food and beverage industry. The research firm studied consumers using GLP-1 medications for weight loss. It also examined spending patterns before they started the prescription, while they were on it, and after they discontinued the medication.

Circana found that GLP-1 weight loss users typically spend more on foodservice and restaurants before starting the drug compared to nonuser households. That trend continues into the first year of use when GLP-1 guests skew their dollars toward quick-service restaurants.

But over time, the group switches to grocery, casual dining, and midscale restaurants.

Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor at Circana, attributes the shift to customers wanting more options. These concepts offer more protein variety, such as eggs, bacon, ham, or other meats. They have different beverage sources from dairy-based to protein-based.

“They can get what they’re looking for at a price that is amenable, but they can also feed other people in the family that may not be on the diet with a variety,” says Wyatt, explaining the shift away from quick service.

Wyatt believes the rise of GLP-1 presents both opportunities and risks, depending on whether operators adapt their menus accordingly.

Smoothie King may be ahead of the curve. In October, the beverage concept announced its GLP-1 Support Menu to help guests achieve their weight management goals. The platform features smoothies with 20 grams of protein or more, lots of fiber, and zero grams of added sugar. The menu was constructed in partnership with Molly Kimball, a registered dietitian with Ochsner Health, a nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South.

While Smoothie King declined to share specific sales information, it did add the GLP-1 Support Menu to the main menu board in March (it was previously on a side wing panel).

“We launched the GLP-1 Support Menu to meet the growing consumer demand driven by the increasing use of GLP-1 medications,” Lori Primavera, VP of R&D and product marketing, says. “Recognizing an opportunity to support individuals on these medications, we introduced specially tailored nutritional options that align with our mission to promote healthy, active lifestyles, becoming the first national QSR brand to cater to this audience.”

“For over 50 years, Smoothie King has remained dedicated to our vision of being a vital part of every health and fitness journey,” she adds. “Understanding that each individual’s path is unique, and with the rising use of GLP-1 medications among our customers, we continue to stand by our commitment, ensuring that Smoothie King provides the nutritional support to meet diverse needs.”

Even beyond the weight loss drugs, Wyatt has seen a well-being movement throughout the U.S. in which guests are more concerned about what goes into their bodies.

This movement includes healthier and indulgent menu items.

“You could still be an operator with indulgence and still cater to people on GLP-1 or any other kind of diet because it is all part of moderation,” Wyatt says. “All part of that wanting to reward or treat yourself, which is more the mental side of well-being, not just the physical. And so when you think about the physical, mental, and the community well-being, restaurants can fit all of that if they want to. They don’t have to, but if they want to, they can embrace that.”

Circana noted in its report that food and beverage concepts play a role in how consumers take care of their health and that operators should have a strategy to assist guests on these journeys.

One suggestion is product innovation, similar to what Smoothie King did. Restaurants could gain goodwill from developing and promoting menu items that align with the dietary needs of GLP-1 users. Circana mentioned high-protein, low-calorie or portion-control options and foods rich in fiber, vegetables, eggs, and nuts. Another idea is educational campaigns about the benefits of GLP-1-friendly foods and the importance of balanced nutrition—restaurants can help consumers make healthier choices.

Circana also recommended personalized solutions like subscription-based services and meal kits, collaborations with healthcare providers, and emphasizing accessibility and affordability.

Wyatt says that as some reach their goals—reaching an adequate BMI or required blood sugar levels—Circana has seen guests return to old habits. Some keep their new routines. Her point is that restaurants must be there for guests in whatever direction they take.

“If they can be along for that journey, in and out of GLP-1 or any other diet or holistic plan somebody is on, they’re going to have loyalty and the consumers are going to know, I can go there, they have something that is a price point that I can afford, and it has food that is assisting me with my diet or I can go there and I can get a reward for myself or treat myself because I’ve had a really good day or I’ve had a great month or I’ve reached my goal,” Wyatt says. “Whatever that message is that these restaurants and operators want to get out, I think that’s going to be key because this isn’t a one-and-done.”