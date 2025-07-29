As grocery aisles start to mirror drive-thru menus, fast food chains are facing a critical moment, especially when it comes to one of their most craveable assets: sauces. From Chick-fil-A to Popeye’s, branded sauces have become a new battleground for loyalty.

Inflation has reshaped grocery shopping for 88 percent of Americans, with 44 percent opting for store brands. 1 As uncertainty grows, consumers are rethinking how and where they indulge in fast-food favorites.

Now, grocery aisles are becoming the new battleground. Restaurant brands must decide whether to protect their brand by staying exclusive, or expand their sauce into retail to meet consumers where they are already going.

However, going into retail isn’t without its risks, as store brand popularity surges, fueled by consumers cutting back and the virality of dupe culture. A recent nationwide poll conducted by Curion with over 7,000 consumers found that 74 percent are purchasing items from their favorite fast-food restaurants at least occasionally, with 32 percent doing so often4. But the dupe threat is real. Many of these same consumers are also buying and enjoying store-brand knockoffs. This growing acceptance erodes the exclusivity fast food brands once held over signature items like sauces and snacks.

Signature Sauces: A Brand’s Most Sensory and Emotional Asset

In today’s restaurant landscape, sauces help create ownable reasons to visit a specific chain, and launching that equity into the grocery aisle can deepen loyalty when a drive-thru trip isn’t feasible. Sometimes, a single sauce can tip the scale. In fact, 92 percent of Gen Z diners are willing to go out of their way to try a specific sauce. 2

Consumers tie taste memories, nostalgia, and identity to their favorite condiments. A Fortune article highlights that 1 in 4 Gen Z and Millennial diners bring their own sauces, especially hot sauce 3, reflecting a desire for personalization and identity expression.

As consumers watch their spending, in-store versions of restaurant meals offer a way to trade down without sacrificing enjoyment. They also reach new fans, such as Zaxby’s or Popeye’s sauce lovers who can now grab a bottle at Walmart.

Should a Signature Sauce Go to Retail, Or Not?

Deciding whether a signature sauce should go to retail is a strategic choice. It can expand its reach, create new revenue, and reinforce recognition. In fact, over a quarter of consumers surveyed didn’t even know these branded sauces or dupes were in grocery stores4, suggesting room to grow for both retailers and fast-food brands.

But there are trade-offs. Overexposure, copycat threats, and brand dilution are real risks. Quality and packaging must be tightly controlled. Striking a balance between scale and exclusivity is key.

Some brands keep retail limited or opt out entirely to maintain allure. Raising Cane’s hasn’t entered retail, but dupes of its items are found on Walmart shelves and across TikTok. McDonald’s sells McCafé coffee in stores but keeps food and sauces in-house to avoid complexity and brand dilution.

Branded vs. Dupe Sauces: What Are Consumers Really Reaching For?

As wallets tighten, consumers inevitably begin to weigh perceived authenticity against value. While many remain loyal to the “real deal,” others turn to store-branded alternatives. Only 18 percent of consumers say they are firmly sticking with originals, suggesting brand loyalty may be weaker than expected when value is in play4.

The lower cost appeals to budget-conscious shoppers and softens disappointment if the product doesn’t meet expectations. That said, most are satisfied. Only 12.7 percent say the dupes aren’t as good4. Taste is no longer a major hurdle, as private labels are getting it right.

Packaging matters, too. Some dupes mimic branded designs, risking lawsuits like Aldi faced from Mondelez 5, while others go generic, like Walmart’s Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce, a well-known Cane’s lookalike.

While branded sauces benefit from recognition, the rising appeal of dupes is shifting the sauce landscape and forcing brands to differentiate and innovate.

The Future of Signature Sauces in Loyalty and Retail

Looking ahead, brands must balance exclusivity and accessibility. Signature sauces will remain powerful assets, but the pressure to innovate is growing. Expect more limited-time retail releases and collaborations, while private labels continue to push bolder flavors and lower prices.

The brands that win will treat sauces as core parts of their identity, using them to drive loyalty, spark curiosity, and build lasting connections across both restaurant menus and grocery shelves.

Rachel Buss is an experienced end-to-end qualitative and quantitative consumer researcher with experience executing all phases of sensory-centric consumer testing for CPG companies of all sizes. Rachel is a RIVA trained moderator and is highly skilled in building and maintaining dedicated, qualitative consumer groups for her clients. Rachel holds a Master of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition from the University of Illinois with a heavy emphasis in her studies on sensory science and a Bachelor of Science from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Chemistry.