Kim Malek’s first business plan for her artisanal, community-based ice cream concept came back with red ink scribbled all over it.

“Who do you think you are, Starbucks?” was scrawled across the top.

But that critique didn’t deter Malek—it inspired her. As a barista working at Starbucks to put herself through college, she witnessed the company’s rise from 30 to 3,000 locations. Under the leadership of then-CEO Howard Schultz, she learned what it took to create the elusive “third place,” a welcoming environment between work and home.

The seed for Salt & Straw was planted in the 1990s when Malek was living in Portland. Inspired by the city’s collaborative spirit, she imagined how an ice cream shop could bring neighbors, friends, and families together. Yet it wasn’t until 2011 that Salt & Straw came to life as a humble ice cream cart offering locally sourced flavors.

Malek bet everything on her dream. She cashed out her 401(k), sold her house, maxed out her credit cards, and even organized a garage sale to fund the first location with her cousin, Tyler Malek. Tyler had been experimenting with making ice cream in a blender from Goodwill and was eager to join in on the idea.

“My father owned a small business that went bankrupt when I was growing up, and it left an impression on me when it came to taking entrepreneurial risks,” Malek says. “But I lived with this dream [of Salt & Straw] for years. It was so hard to even say the words—I couldn’t get them out of my mouth. But once I got the ball rolling … I knew the right moment would come eventually. I hope my story inspires women to lean into their dreams early and often and put them out into the world.”

The brand quickly gained traction, expanding thoughtfully into new markets while telling the story of these communities through unique ice cream flavors. Whether it’s a woman meeting her future husband in line at Salt & Straw or two high schoolers on their first date, every customer has a story.

One story stands out to Malek. At a Salt & Straw event at a local elementary school, a young boy entered a contest to create an ice cream flavor by submitting a poem—and won. He read his poem to his classmates and was greeted with high-fives.

“His parents told us this was monumental for him, as he’d been struggling with stuttering, and this moment of confidence was game-changing,” Malek recalls. “He never thought he’d be able to stand up in front of his classmates, but he did. It’s these sorts of things where you don’t realize how big of an impact you have on people. Giving people a platform to step forward through Salt & Straw is so important to me. It feels like a ripple effect.”

Now boasting 42 ice cream shops and over 1,000 employees, Salt & Straw is more dedicated than ever to fostering a strong company culture. Ninety percent of the brand’s management team has been promoted and developed internally. Malek credits her early career lessons with teaching the value of investing in people and building Salt & Straw around the belief that a corporation can serve as a vehicle for kindness toward customers and employees alike.

At a time when attracting and retaining talent is a challenge across industries, Malek has bucked the trend. For instance, when Salt & Straw opened in New York City, over 1,000 people applied for just one store. She attributes this to a simple but powerful philosophy: communication is key.

“There is a loneliness epidemic, and every opportunity we have to serve others is very powerful,” Malek says. “As we grow, I’m spending more of my time out in the field, touring stores and talking to people. We’re intentional about setting up lots of communication channels and being diligent about potential challenges. We openly shine a light on our mistakes and celebrate the lessons we get from them. [The team] understands how impactful every decision is in the day-to-day, especially on the frontline.”

Corporate social responsibility is woven into Salt & Straw’s operations. Malek doesn’t see it as an afterthought or a donation but as part of the company’s DNA. About 70 percent of the brand’s products are sourced from first-generation Black, Indigenous, and People of Color farmers. Salt & Straw also champions initiatives to combat food waste and childhood hunger and has partnered with (RED) to raise awareness for global health crises.

“We think of corporate social responsibility as part of our daily operations,” Malek says. “We look for ways to ensure that we’re making conscious decisions that have a positive impact on the world. It’s unbelievable when people talk about having trouble attracting a workforce. You have to start with having a company that stands for more than the almighty dollar.”

Looking ahead, Malek is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Taco Bell to relaunch what she calls “the world’s first-ever, actually crispy, choco-taco.” Leveraging new technology, the two brands plan to bring this product to the masses in the summer of 2025.

“We’re bringing something to fruition that nobody has ever seen before, and it’s so fun to get to work with one of the most innovative brands in the country,” Malek says. “We come from different positions within the food industry, but we’re meeting in the middle to bring our brand in different directions than we normally would. It’s a great platform to provide some exciting new things over the next couple of years.”

Last December, Malek rang the bell on Wall Street, marking a milestone moment for her journey. From risking it all to building a thriving brand, she took time to reflect on how far she’s come.

“I spent most of my life traveling in a corporate job, wanting to stop and have my own business. I was standing there [ringing the bell] and thinking about how unbelievable this all is,” Malek says. “There aren’t many places in the world right now that feel transformative and offer this beautiful experience where you can put your phone down and talk about interesting and unexpected ice cream flavors. Ice cream won’t solve all of your problems … but it’s a great start.”