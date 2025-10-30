The holidays are the restaurant industry’s most dynamic and demanding season. Traffic surges, labor costs climb, and guest expectations rise. But for multi-location brands, the challenge stretches beyond keeping up with the rush. It’s knowing, in real time, which locations are thriving and which need support.

Increasingly, operators are turning to connected technology and benchmarking tools that consolidate performance metrics across every unit, giving leaders instant visibility into what’s working and where adjustments are needed.

Turning data into decisions

Traditionally, operators relied on lagging indicators like weekly reports, manual spreadsheets, or post-mortem reviews to evaluate store performance. By the time insights surfaced, opportunities were already missed. Real-time benchmarking flips that model, providing live visibility into key performance metrics like sales per labor hour, food cost variance, and guest traffic by daypart.

With modern restaurant management platforms, leaders can compare these metrics side by side across every location, region, or concept. That allows them to spot outliers immediately, whether it’s a store overspending on overtime or one consistently driving higher check averages, and take corrective action before costs snowball.

The best systems automatically sync data from accounting, POS, and workforce tools into one centralized platform, eliminating the lag and inconsistency that come with disconnected spreadsheets. Operators gain an always-current snapshot of performance across the brand, empowering data-driven action instead of reactive reporting.

Identifying over- and under-performing locations

Benchmarking data shines a light on how performance truly varies across a portfolio. Two locations might have similar sales but drastically different margins or labor efficiency. By tracking metrics in real time, leaders can identify underperforming stores early before a busy holiday weekend amplifies the problem.

For example, a brand noticing one region’s labor cost percentage rising faster than others can quickly investigate scheduling patterns, server productivity, or traffic misalignment. On the flip side, operators can use top-performing locations as internal case studies, sharing staffing models or menu strategies that drive better results systemwide.

When that data lives in a unified system, leaders can filter, compare, and drill down instantly, isolating what’s driving higher profit in one market or what’s slowing sales in another. That kind of insight helps regional managers act faster, and it gives executives the confidence to adjust targets based on live trends rather than outdated averages.

Spotting and responding to trends on the fly

Holidays don’t follow a single pattern. Weather, regional events, or even delivery promotions can shift traffic dramatically. Real-time analytics empower leaders to respond fast. If one area experiences a sudden lunch rush spike, teams can reallocate labor or transfer inventory between nearby locations. If another region’s catering orders fall short, marketing can pivot promotions before the window closes.

This kind of agility depends on having integrated systems where POS data, labor forecasting, and inventory management feed into one dashboard. When teams can see the full picture in real time, they can make smarter decisions without waiting for end-of-week summaries.

Connected platforms that combine forecasting, labor management, and accounting workflows make these adjustments seamless. Operators no longer need to juggle multiple systems or wait for nightly uploads; they can act immediately, protecting both guest experience and profitability in the moment.

Using benchmarks to motivate and reward

Beyond operational visibility, benchmarking drives engagement and accountability. Publishing performance dashboards across teams allow managers and staff to see how their location stacks up. It turns data into motivation, especially during competitive holiday weeks.

Operators can recognize top-performing stores for metrics like sales per labor hour or minimal food waste or even reward incremental improvements in underperforming units. By connecting performance tracking to clear incentives, brands build alignment across the organization: everyone knows what success looks like and how it’s measured.

When technology automates data collection and visualization, managers spend less time building reports and more time coaching their teams. The result: faster recognition, stronger performance, and a healthier bottom line during the busiest weeks of the year.

From holiday hustle to high performance

Benchmarking is a real-time strategy for smarter, faster decision-making. With the right platform in place, operators can see every number that matters—sales, labor, inventory, and costs—update automatically across every store.

That visibility transforms how multi-location restaurants operate during their most critical season. Leaders can pinpoint challenges, celebrate wins, and keep every location performing at its peak.

Joe Hannon is the General Manager for Inventory and Sales at Restaurant365. He works with the product team to drive the vision for the operations side of the software. He cut his teeth in the industry, managing restaurants for 11 years before switching to the tech side. After a few years of implementing software, Joe decided he wanted to help build it and moved to the product team. Joe loves movie and game nights with his wife and two kids and can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under 90 seconds.