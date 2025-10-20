Over the last year, more than 500 Taco Bell restaurants began using voice AI in their drive-thrus. They quickly learned that not all AI is created equal. The feedback online was swift, and mostly negative. In one viral video, a customer ordered 18,000 water cups to skip the bot and get service from a human. In the end, the backlash to this ordering system left Taco Bell rethinking its rollout plan.

This is just one example of the lesson that many restaurants are learning the hard way: AI can frustrate customers just as quickly as it can serve them. The difference is deceptively simple: it’s all about the same core elements of customer service that have always mattered.

Great AI experiences for restaurants and hospitality should be built like great human service. That means using technology that is trained for the job, understands the nuances of guest interactions, and reflects the brand’s voice and values.

Why too many AI pilots flop

A recent MIT study found that, despite investments in generative AI reaching up to $40 billion, a staggering 95 percent of these pilots have delivered zero return. The problem isn’t that AI itself is inherently flawed; it’s that many organizations overlook the timeless basics of good service when deploying it.

Too often, companies focus on what the technology can do in a demo environment instead of how it can actually serve guests in the real world. Imagine asking a brand-new employee to run the busiest shift of the year on their first day. That’s exactly what happens when LLM wrappers (that is to say, generic all-purpose large language models wrapped up in fancy branding) are dropped straight into a time-sensitive drive-through environment, then asked to deal with kids crying in the car, distracted drivers, slang, accents, and other factors that make it difficult to get orders right.

When pilots fail, leadership often points the finger at “AI” as a whole. But the problem usually is the type of AI being deployed and how it’s introduced. Generic LLM wrappers, no matter how flashy the branding, aren’t built for the unique challenges of restaurant operations. They may perform impressively in demos or controlled environments, but in the real world, they lack the specialized training and guardrails needed to handle the chaos of a drive-through or a high-pressure dinner rush.

In many ways, this is like hiring someone who has read every book about hospitality but has never actually waited a table. They might sound knowledgeable, but without hands-on experience and a deep understanding of the restaurant’s culture, they will quickly be overwhelmed. Specialized AI, on the other hand, is like a seasoned team member who knows how to listen and adapt to different situations while following established hospitality protocols.

How to add AI to your team

For brands that want to deploy these kinds of AI, the ones that are subject matter experts in restaurant service and hospitality, it often helps to start in areas that have already proven to be effective. We’ve helped restaurants increase footfall with voice AI agents that capture calls—including those that would otherwise be missed by human beings running around getting things done in the real world, or after-hours calls where people want to make reservations or change them, but can’t get a hold of anyone.

A partnership with The Melting Pot generated $250k of revenue from after-hours bookings, automated 68 percent of all reservation calls, and removed 55 percent of all calls from their front desk staff’s remit. It all worked because their AI agents are grounded in systems designed specifically for the industry, built to handle a fixed set of tasks, and customized to reflect their brand values.

While Taco Bell’s pilot needs some more work to be counted as a success, the great outcomes at brands like The Melting Pot show that AI can indeed function as part of your team. Like any team member, AI agents need the right expertise, roles, and values to succeed.

I think it’s safe to say that the future of AI in restaurants will not be built on flashy demos or by putting technology ahead of people. It will be built day-by-day, just like great restaurants have always been built: on consistent, time-honored principles of outstanding service, one experience at a time.

Steven Fine is GM of the Restaurants Division at PolyAI, a leading provider of enterprise conversational AI, where he contributes to the development of AI agents that enhance experience and ROI for customer conversations.