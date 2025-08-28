Most QSRs are taking the wrong approach to payroll.

Payroll management and compliance, though vital to business operations, are often seen as just more administrative boxes to check. But by keeping their payroll process stagnant, QSRs are potentially missing out on a strategic business advantage.

Outdated protocol and legacy systems make payroll a major efficiency drain. With slow, clunky payroll, managers get ensnared in lengthy processing cycles and multiple rounds of manual checks, leaving them little remaining time to help teams and customers. Inefficient payroll systems also increase the chance of human error, which can lead to costly mistakes, from legal violations to turnover spikes resulting from dissatisfied employees. The challenge intensifies for QSR chains that operate across multiple jurisdictions, which must account for differing compliance requirements around taxes, tips and premium pay for holidays and overtime.

Fortunately, with necessary upgrades to their tech stack, combined with a solid change management strategy, QSR owners and operators can turn payroll into a productivity driver.

Here are a few ways smarter payroll can make their teams more efficient.

No. 1: Reducing Administrative Overhead

The fast-paced environment of a QSR is busy enough—managers don’t need more back-office “busy work” to fill their days. And with payroll, which requires unfaltering precision and accuracy, the hours add up quickly. In fact, when my company polled managers of hourly teams earlier this year, more than half said they lose three or more hours a week to the time and attendance tasks that inform payroll.

When QSRs rely on outdated systems and workflows to handle payroll, they keep managers from engaging in more meaningful, productivity-driving work like training their teams and serving customers. And in this environment, every interaction counts. QSR employees only have so much time to make a positive impression with customers. Factor in the rise in to-go orders and mobile ordering, and the window shrinks even further.

The integration of artificial intelligence offers opportunities for improving payroll processes and reducing the administrative load on managers. AI systems can easily account for variables like schedule changes, compliance parameters, and pay rates. Instead of human operators iterating on calculations again and again, these systems can handle them instantaneously, bringing all the necessary information together into a single nexus. For managers, a few minutes of checking and confirmation replaces hours of laboring over timesheets.

No. 2. Fostering More Reliable, Engaged Employees

Payroll errors cost a business far more than an employee’s missing wages. Nearly a quarter of employees start looking for a new job after the first payroll mistake they experience, and when it can cost up to 200 percent of an employee’s pay to replace them, that’s a risk QSRs can’t afford—especially not in today’s high-cost environment.

The situation is even more acute in the restaurant industry. As Legion’s survey found, restaurant managers have the hardest time staffing shifts compared to the other industries surveyed. This tracks with QSRs’ remarkably high turnover rates.

Reliable, automated payroll will ultimately reduce turnover by boosting manager productivity and overall employee satisfaction—ensuring experienced employees remain on staff to keep the dining room and kitchen running smoothly.

Automation can also make it easier for QSRs to introduce other pay benefits into the system, such as earned wage access (EWA), which has been linked to greater employee well-being and productivity.

No. 3. Humanizing the Payroll Process

Payroll is considered a human resources function, but is it actually serving the humans in question?

It’s time for QSRs to look beyond the paycheck and compliance measures and consider whether the full employee pay experience is designed with efficiency and satisfaction in mind.

Recent data shows over half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and Legion’s survey found that 1 in 7 hourly workers holds more than one job. Financially, QSR workers are on unsteady ground. They need reliable pay and for any concerns about their paychecks to be addressed with empathy and understanding, which managers may be short on if they’re up against frustrating, time-consuming payroll processes.

As many employers are realizing, automation with AI is the throughway to a better work experience. The promise of AI in the workplace is to let humans do what humans do best, and improving payroll frees up time to let employees focus on the actions that will generate long-term business value.

Whether customers are picking up a quick lunch, dining with friends, or grabbing to-go orders for the whole family, even the briefest experience in a QSR can be an important part of their day. By leveraging automation to take care of administrative tasks like payroll, QSRs can make the most of those moments and transform them into business momentum.

Michael Spataro is the SVP of Partnerships and Employee Value Solutions at Legion Technologies.