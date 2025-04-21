When fan favorites collide, bold innovation is born, according to Smashburger president Jim Sullivan and founder Tom Ryan.

The fast casual’s latest limited-time offer, the Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash, fuses elements from the brand’s three top-performing burgers into one crave-worthy creation.

QSR magazine sat down with Sullivan and Ryan to explain how data, guest feedback, and culinary creativity drove the launch—and why it’s more than just a mashup, but a reflection of Smashburger’s flavor-first philosophy.

What inspired the idea of merging elements from your three top-selling burgers into one limited-time item? Was this based on customer feedback, sales data, or a culinary team brainstorming?

Jim Sullivan:

Our culinary team dug into sales data and guest feedback and noticed a clear trend—our guests consistently gravitate toward bold, layered flavor profiles. The Bacon Stack Smash, Spicy Jalapeño Smash, and BBQ Bacon Smash have all

been long-time fan favorites, so we thought: why not fuse the best of all three into one powerhouse of a burger? It’s a flavor-forward approach that celebrates what our guests already love.

How does the Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash reflect Smashburger’s overall brand identity and menu innovation strategy?

Jim Sullivan:

This burger is a perfect expression of who we are at Smashburger—bold, crave worthy, and unafraid to go big on flavor. At Smashburger, we know our guests appreciate big, satisfying flavors and we created something bold, indulgent, and uniquely Smashburger.

We pride ourselves on culinary creativity, and this new Stack Smash reflects our strategy of listening to guests, honoring what they love, and continuing to surprise them with something exciting and indulgent. It’s about pushing boundaries while staying true to our roots: premium ingredients and smash seared flavor.

Can you walk us through the R&D process for this burger? How long did it take from concept to launch?

Tom Ryan:

At Smashburger, innovation isn’t a phase—it’s a mindset. Our process is more of a continuous creative engine than a set timeline. I’m always exploring new flavor combinations, reimagining classics, and looking for ways to elevate the burger experience. Whether I’m traveling, tasting, or observing trends, inspiration is always in motion.

When something clicks, we move fast to test, tweak, and perfect until it meets our high standards for quality, craveability, and guest delight. Every menu item we launch reflects that ongoing passion to bring bold, unforgettable flavors to the table.

Why were these particular components—jalapeños, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, and American cheese—chosen to represent your top flavors?

Jim Sullivan:

This burger is inspired by our three top-performing menu items and is designed to deliver a crave-worthy combination of heat, smoke, and richness. Fresh-sliced jalapeños bring that bold, spicy edge that guests are loving more and more. The applewood smoked bacon adds crispness and deep umami, while our sweet and smoky BBQ sauce brings balance and depth. American cheese ties it all together with that classic melt and comforting mouthfeel. Each component has proven appeal on its own—but together, they create a totally new, satisfying flavor experience.

How do you strike the right balance between bold, indulgent flavor and approachability for the average customer?

Tom Ryan:

At Smashburger, we believe bold and approachable can absolutely go hand in hand, and it all starts with our signature smashing technique. By smashing our burgers, we unlock a flavor explosion that delivers more taste per bite than anyone else in the game (seriously, it’s science and delicious).

We pair that bold flavor with premium ingredients, like fresh-cut veggies, melty cheeses, and perfectly seasoned beef, so even our most indulgent creations feel craveable, not complicated. It’s that balance of big taste and familiar comfort that keeps guests coming back.

Smashburger is known for its premium ingredients like Certified Angus Beef. How important is ingredient quality in driving LTO success?

Tom Ryan:

Ingredient quality is everything. When guests try something new from Smashburger, they expect the same premium experience they know and love from our core menu. That starts with our preparation methods. We use fresh-cut vegetables, and each burger made with 100 percent Certified Angus Beef is cooked to order, ensuring every meal is served hot, fresh, and packed with superior taste, texture, and consistency.

We source our beef from farms that follow strict quality standards, giving us the perfect balance of flavor and tenderness. Our Certified Angus Beef patties, smashed and seared to lock in flavor, provide a trusted base that allows us to confidently explore fresh, bold flavors and innovative combinations, all while staying true to the elevated standards of the Smashburger brand.

What role do limited-time offerings like this one play in your menu strategy throughout the year?

Jim Sullivan:

LTOs are a fun and important part of our menu strategy—they keep things fresh, give guests something new to look forward to, and let us tap into trending flavors or bring back fan-favorite burgers people have been missing.

That said, we’re being thoughtful about how we add to the menu. We’ll have clear start and stop dates for LTOs, and we’re leaning on data to guide what makes the cut. The goal is to keep the menu exciting without letting it get too big or overwhelming—so we’re staying focused on what really works and what our guests truly crave.

How do digital ordering and loyalty platforms like the Smashburger app and SmashRewards enhance the launch of a new menu item like this?

Jim Sullivan:

Our digital platforms are a huge asset when launching new menu items. Guests can order directly through the Smashburger app or online at Smashburger.com, making it easy to try our new offers.

Plus, the SmashRewards loyalty program lets us engage our most loyal guests with exclusive deals and early access. It’s also a powerful feedback loop—we can quickly learn how the item is performing, what guests are saying, and how it might influence future offerings.

If this LTO proves especially successful, is there a possibility it could join the permanent menu? What determines that decision?

Jim Sullivan:

If the guest response is strong and it performs well operationally, we always consider adding an LTO to our menu permanently. We look at sales data, guest sentiment, and how well it fits within our broader menu mix. If it hits the right notes across the board, it could stick around longer.