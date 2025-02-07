Somia Farid Silber’s father opened the first Edible location in the late ’90s when she was only six. She grew up in the stores, worked on the front lines as a teenager, and joined the corporate team in 2016. Over the past nine years, she has served in various roles across the company, from vice president of technology and e-commerce to president and, eventually, CEO in late 2024.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with our franchisees in the retail environment, where I learned a lot about delivering an exceptional customer experience while balancing challenges and opportunities from a franchisee perspective,” Silber says. “I credit my current success to this experience.”

Valentine’s Day continues to be Edible’s “Super Bowl,” with more than 500,000 orders fulfilled in one week. February 13 generates 10 times more sales than a typical day, and 60 percent of those orders will be delivered on February 14 alone. The delicate balance between franchisee operations and customer expectations becomes even more critical as Edible works to dominate the market.

Edible CEO Somia Farid Silber

Silber is ready for the rush. Preparations among franchisees began in early January with a series of webinars, planning guides, and best-practice sharing. Every year, historical data is used to help forecast sales, demand, and trends.

“Historically, more than 50 percent of our orders are for same-day delivery, which allows us to be the go-to for last-minute shoppers,” Silber says. “Year over year, gifting becomes more last minute for Valentine’s Day. We have very strong partnerships with third-party delivery platforms to help update the menu as we get closer to the holiday and provide transparency through real-time delivery tracking on customer orders.”

Over time, Edible has expanded its menu offerings based on data pulled from millennial and Gen Z customers. They’re asking for more integrated site experiences and immersive personalization—and the brand has pivoted to deliver.

“We’re seeing a shift toward gifts that create more memorable and shareable experiences,” Silber says. “We have a gift finder based on your relationship status, a build-your-own gift bundle, and we are also bringing product offerings to the table that hit different price points, like baked goods and heart-shaped cookies alongside our fresh fruit arrangements.”

This balance between traditional and innovative product offerings has been a part of Edible’s DNA since day one. For example, the “Blooming Hearts” arrangement has been on the Valentine’s menu for more than two decades and sells well every year. On the flip side, the “Heartfelt Delights” dessert box and board are two interactive products inspired by what younger audiences are looking for. Flowers are another example of Edible’s desire to become a one-stop shop for a memorable Valentine’s Day experience.

“For us, it’s a balance of creating products that taste great, have Instagram-worthy visual appeal, but are still operationally efficient for our franchisees to put together,” Silber adds.

Beyond Valentine’s Day, Edible is rewriting its playbook by building brand-new next-generation locations across the country. The first of these experiential destinations will open in the Northeast in the second quarter, with a second location opening in Atlanta.

“We’re excited to offer this new experience to customers,” Silber says. “They will be able to come into our stores to grab a smoothie or a coffee, make a gift basket, or take home an Edible arrangement. It’s all about creating a place where a customer can shop how they want, for whatever that gifting or self-treating need is.”