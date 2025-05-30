When Starbucks launched the College Achievement Plan (SCAP) in 2014, it hoped to reimagine what corporate investment in frontline workers could look like.

Designed in partnership with Arizona State University, the program offers 100 percent tuition coverage for eligible employees—known as partners—to pursue an undergraduate degree online.

Over the past decade, SCAP has grown from an emerging idea into a transformative benefit that has helped more than 16,000 partners earn their degrees, while boosting retention, promotion rates, and internal mobility.

In this Q&A, Ron Crawford, Starbucks SVP of global total rewards and partner resources service delivery, reflects on SCAP’s evolution, its impact on equity and access, and the company’s long-term vision for building opportunity at scale through education.

How has the Starbucks College Achievement Plan evolved since its inception in 2014?

Since launching in 2014, the Starbucks College Achievement Plan (SCAP) has evolved in direct response to partner feedback. Originally structured around a reimbursement model, the program shifted to 100 percent upfront tuition coverage after partners expressed that out-of-pocket costs were a barrier. Starbucks also launched “Pathway to Admission” for those who don’t initially qualify academically, further removing barriers to access. Today, the program covers all undergraduate degrees offered by Arizona State University (ASU) Online and has supported more than 16,000 graduates, with over 26,000 current participants.

What has been the measurable impact of the program on employee retention and recruitment?

SCAP’s measurable business impact is clear. Participants are promoted at twice the rate of their peers, and 75 percent of graduates continue growing their careers at Starbucks post-graduation. Many SCAP participants are promoted within 6–12 months of completing their degree. These outcomes reflect the program’s strong link to internal mobility and retention, which have reached their highest levels since the pandemic.

How does Starbucks ensure equitable access to the program for hourly partners working variable shifts or multiple jobs?

Equity and accessibility are foundational to the program’s design. Partners are eligible to apply starting on day one as a full- or part-time partner—no strings attached, no annual limit, and 100 percent tuition coverage upfront. ASU’s asynchronous course format enables partners working variable shifts or multiple jobs to complete coursework on their own time. Additionally, partners receive support from ASU advisors, enrollment coaches, and success coaches.

What support systems are in place to help partners balance work and academics successfully?

To help partners balance work, school, and life, Starbucks provides flexible scheduling, access to wellness platforms like Headspace and Lyra, and strong peer communities at the store level. This broader ecosystem ensures partners feel supported and seen.

How does the ASU online curriculum align with the career advancement pathways available within Starbucks?

SCAP also aligns with Starbucks broader talent strategy. While participants can pursue any undergraduate program, popular degrees include Organizational Leadership, Business Administration, Psychology, and Communications—fields that directly support career advancement within the company. Thousands of SCAP alumni have moved into store manager roles, corporate positions, and leadership roles across the business, showing that the program isn’t just about earning a degree—it’s about building a diverse, values-driven pipeline of future leaders.

How does the partnership with ASU address the quality and accessibility of online education?

ASU’s reputation and resources further strengthen the program’s credibility. As the most innovative university in the U.S. (ranked by U.S. News), ASU offers a fully accredited, high-quality online education experience that mirrors its on-campus rigor and includes extensive student support.

What demographic breakdown can you share about participants in the College Achievement Plan?

Starbucks is proud of the diversity SCAP supports. The majority of participants are first-generation college students; over 70 percent identify as women, and a significant percentage identify as people of color. These outcomes reflect both the makeup of our workforce and our commitment to building opportunity at scale.

What are Starbucks’ long-term goals for the program in the next five–10 years?

Looking ahead, Starbucks aims to continue scaling SCAP’s impact—expanding enrollment, increasing graduation rates, and investing in experiential learning like the SCAP Fellowship. As we mark the 10-year milestone, we remain committed to reimagining what it means to show up for frontline workers, and to redefining what access to education looks like in today’s economy.