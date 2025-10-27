For Taco John’s COO Jackie Secor, her role encompasses much more than streamlining operations; it’s about being a culture carrier—ensuring the brand’s foundational values and mission are instilled throughout the entire organization.

After nearly two decades as an operations leader at GoTo Foods, Secor joined Taco John’s in June, helping actively shape and reinforce the growing brand’s culture without disrupting the system.

“We [COOs] are the bridge between franchisees and the corporate office. The initiatives we’re trying to promote at the corporate level have to filter through the stores and team members, and it’s our job to spread that message,” Secor says. “At Taco John’s, we seek to create a sense of community among our franchisees and make our frontline employees realize they’re part of something larger than their restaurant’s four walls. The operations team carries that mission out.”

With nearly 350 locations across 22 states—including some multi-generational franchisees who have been in the system for 50 years—there’s a delicate balance between operational efficiency and community building. But Secor believes those priorities are the same: if she’s making life easier for people in the restaurants, she’s also upholding a positive culture.

At this stage in her career, Secor sees an operations leader’s job as operationalizing culture—turning boardroom ideas into realistic execution for frontline workers. It’s about knowing when to say no and when to check your ego at the door. That, she says, is what separates a good COO from a great one.

“You have to realize that none of this is about you—you’re serving a higher purpose,” Secor says. “These are the people who are running your stores on a day-to-day basis. You need to lead through a filter of understanding how your strategies and decisions are impacting them … and sometimes you have to make the hard decisions. But it’s about being transparent and owning that part of the equation as well.”

Making the Taco John’s culture tangible—with values like humility, excellence, integrity, and empathy—means embracing day-to-day interactions. It’s a philosophy CEO Heather Neary has fostered since joining the company in March 2024: a “people-first” culture that focuses on the team from the bottom up.

“I spend a lot of time out in the field, talking to the crew and showing up throughout the organization in a way that creates a sense of care,” Secor says. “People just want to be heard. You’ve got to speak their language and be able to explain why the processes you’re implementing are important for whatever strategy you’re trying to accomplish.”

While still in her first six months at Taco John’s, Secor is already eyeing operational upgrades. As the legacy brand continues to enhance its tech stack and expand nationwide, she’s focused on streamlining systems—particularly in restaurants with multi-generational ownership.

“We’ve got a lot of people who have Taco John’s in their blood and believe strongly in the way they run their stores,” Secor says. “As we expand, I can’t manage and support 10 different ways to make a taco. So we’re going through a big initiative to get out in the field, understand those variations, pull them all back in, and create alignment among frontline employees, longtime franchisees, and corporate staff who are producing training modules and procedures at scale.”

This year, Secor has spent a lot of time reflecting on her career—redefining success and thinking about the legacy she’ll leave behind. For her, success as an operations leader comes down to the consistency of processes she’s built, the initiatives she’s rolled out, and the talented teams that have brought those ideas to life.

Throughout her career evolution, purpose has always been her guide. And when doubt has crept in, she’s learned how to reframe it—building confidence through experience and time.

“When I think back to 30-year-old Jackie, I managed very differently back then,” she says. “It’s the experiences since then that have given me the confidence to walk into a room and command it—to make people trust what you’re saying and that you care about their success. Achieving a balance between empathy and getting the hard stuff done is something I’ve cultivated over time … and time is the only way to get to that point.”