QSR Franchisee Advisory Group member Ben Little recently shared some thoughts on social media about how to approach grand openings as an operator. Little is the CEO of ZaxNC and directs the No. 1 Zaxbys franchise in the U.S. His company owns 14 locations, employs north of 800 people, and generates more than $50 million in annual revenue.
Little’s group is the reigning new-store opening award winner from last year for Zaxbys (metrics were a combo of sales and guest satisfaction metrics plus sales decay, or lack there of).
As the (still) opening week transaction record holder in our system, here is my master list of things that matter, and things to consider:
- Don’t care about profit the first 30 days. Great if you do, but that’s not the focus.
- Over invite for your friends and family events pre-grand opening. Don’t tell the staff you’re doing this. It is the only way to simulate the chaos of a real opening.
- For restaurants specifically, it’s all about the food. If the food sucks, or the order is wrong, they’re likely never coming back
- Every bad open I’ve ever seen had one thing in common: running out of prepped products.
- Over the years, we’ve gotten smarter and have a manager fully in charge of prep. It’s literally their only job the first two weeks.
- Something that doesn’t get talked about enough:
- Manage you and your team’s energy levels. Adrenaline will carry you thru the first week. But after you get into day 12, 13, 14 of 12-hour days with no break, reality sets in.
- Everyone gets a built-in day off, even if the sky is falling down. This logic also applies for breaks mid-day.
- Be overstaffed. BUT … wait longer than you think you need to, to start hiring, especially team members). You WILL have delays, then you have a bunch of folks sitting around doing nothing
- Scale the menu down. Simple is fast, complexity is slow. When we broke the record, we (technically) broke the rules and removed items from the menu that took too long.
- Or, use pricing to push people into easy-to-build items. Example: we’ve set the 4 Finger plate to $7.99, which then made up 33 percent of all orders.
- Another common theme of bad openings: IT issues.
- Pre-open, you need to test the hell out of everything. POS, KDS, printers, internet, internet backup, online orders, 3PD, production management system, everything.
- Soft open (if you can). Sometimes the floodgates will still open.
- Advertising: I greatly prefer not to spend a dime until Week 3 of being open. Give your team time to get settled in, work some kinks out, then start spending.
- I find the best bang for your buck is usually local micro influencers.
- Have lots of free meal cards. You will make mistakes, so give them every reason to come back again
- Make sure you have extra trash pickups scheduled.