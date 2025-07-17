QSR Franchisee Advisory Group member Ben Little recently shared some thoughts on social media about how to approach grand openings as an operator. Little is the CEO of ZaxNC and directs the No. 1 Zaxbys franchise in the U.S. His company owns 14 locations, employs north of 800 people, and generates more than $50 million in annual revenue.

Learn more about Little here. And be sure to join Little and Popeyes and Del Taco franchisee Oliver Hurd on QSR’s next Franchisee Power Hour, taking place at 2 p.m. on August 14. Registration is now open.

Little’s group is the reigning new-store opening award winner from last year for Zaxbys (metrics were a combo of sales and guest satisfaction metrics plus sales decay, or lack there of).

As the (still) opening week transaction record holder in our system, here is my master list of things that matter, and things to consider:

Don’t care about profit the first 30 days. Great if you do, but that’s not the focus.

Over invite for your friends and family events pre-grand opening. Don’t tell the staff you’re doing this. It is the only way to simulate the chaos of a real opening.

For restaurants specifically, it’s all about the food. If the food sucks, or the order is wrong, they’re likely never coming back

Every bad open I’ve ever seen had one thing in common: running out of prepped products.

Over the years, we’ve gotten smarter and have a manager fully in charge of prep. It’s literally their only job the first two weeks.

Something that doesn’t get talked about enough:

Manage you and your team’s energy levels. Adrenaline will carry you thru the first week. But after you get into day 12, 13, 14 of 12-hour days with no break, reality sets in.

Everyone gets a built-in day off, even if the sky is falling down. This logic also applies for breaks mid-day.

As the (still) opening week transaction record holder in our system



Here is my masterlist of things that matter, & things to consider:



-Don't care about profit the 1st 30 days. Great if you do, but that's not the focus



-Over invite for your Friends & Family events pre-grand… pic.twitter.com/xqN6sr0JKJ — Ben Little (@TRUmav) July 16, 2025