Before the era of social media, a review from a reputable publication could make or break a restaurant. But in today’s ever-increasingly digital world where Insta-worthy dishes reign supreme, influencers arguably have the same power. In fact, 88 percent of diners said they trust online reviews more than personal recommendation, while 50 percent claimed that social media influences their dining choices. Just look at the Keith Lee effect. Any time the self-proclaimed food critic and TikToker reviews a restaurant—good or bad—guests come pouring in. Some restaurants have flourished as a result, reporting increased traffic and sales.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and YouTube offer dynamic environments where food content thrives. Restaurants can work with influencers to create visually appetizing posts, reels, and stories that showcase their dishes, atmosphere, and unique offerings—and entice diners to book.

So, what are the perks of influencer marketing and how can restaurateurs leverage creators to entice new and loyal patrons to visit? Let’s dive in.

Build Brand Loyalty

Sixty-nine percent of consumers trust information shared by an influencer over a brand. This gives influencers have the unique ability to create authentic connections with their audiences by their dining experiences in a relatable way, providing an unfiltered look at a restaurant’s ambiance, food quality, and overall vibe. When diners feel a personal connection to a restaurant—fueled by the recommendations of trusted influencers—they are more likely to return and share their experiences. This word-of-mouth marketing is invaluable; loyal customers often become advocates, further promoting the restaurant within their own networks.

To maximize authenticity, restaurant operators should choose influencers whose values and content topics align with their brand. For example, a farm-to-table restaurant might partner with a sustainability-focused influencer who shares a passion for locally sourced ingredients. This alignment not only enhances credibility but also allows for more genuine storytelling that resonates with the content creator’s audience. Ultimately, successful influencer partnerships can lead to a more loyal customer base.

Efficiently Drive Traffic and Increase Revenue

When influencers share content showing how they’ve genuinely enjoyed a meal, their followers take notice, and this organic promotion can lead to increased foot traffic and online engagement. The proof is in the pudding: restaurants often see a strong ROI, with businesses making an average of $6.50 in revenue for every $1 spent on influencer collaborations. An example of a successful campaign was Chipotle’s 2023 collaboration with Alexis Frost and Keith Lee promoting the fajita quesadilla, which resulted in two of the brand’s top digital sales days.

Reach New, Younger Diners

Younger generations like Gen Z tend to live and breathe social media – and they eat with their phones first. Active on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, this engaged demographic has been known to make purchase decisions based on what they see in their feed. Partnering with influencers on this platform can help restaurants tap into this audience authentically, reaching new customers beyond their current follower base. Collaborating with influencers can also cause an uptick in followers for the brand itself.

Recipe for Success

There are a few ingredients to keep in mind when cooking up a solid influencer strategy.

Select influencers that align with your business goals and target audience. There’s an abundance of popular creators to choose from out there, but not all of them are the right fit. Ensure you choose creators that match your audience demographic and share content that’s in line with your brand’s ethos. Make sure its a collaborative effort. Building partnerships that are a win-win for both parties will result in content that feels more natural and resonates better with the influencer’s followers. Build authentic, long-term relationships by offering partners exclusive perks like menu sneak peaks or access to invite-only events. While it’s important to outline parameters for the partnership, allowing the creator to put their own creative spin on the content will yield better engagement with their audience that is already familiar with their voice and style.

With the right influencers and a sound approach, restaurants have the potential to see sizzling results.

Kellyn Curtis a Senior Vice President in Peppercomm’s New York office. Kellyn is a former journalist turned public relations professional with a knack for developing innovative campaigns. With a strong background in the lifestyle, food and beverage and travel spaces, Kellyn has led successful campaigns that generated millions of impressions for clients—including Tiffany Derry Restaurants, Darden Restaurants, Dole Packaged Foods, Bolthouse Farms, and more.

