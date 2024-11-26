If your brand operates in the QSR industry, it is safe to say you’ve seen the way that we connect with our customers has dramatically changed. The in-store guest experience, once the most important touchpoint of customer satisfaction, is no longer the sole driver of success. Today, with a growing reliance on digital platforms and off-premises dining, operators must pivot to ensure the guest experience remains exceptional, as consumer behaviors continue to evolve and change like the mainstream adoption of third-party delivery apps.

The pizza industry is no stranger to this concept, as a majority of our orders historically have been through delivery. Now, as the rest of the industry begins to focus on this new age customer service, Marco’s Pizza remains steadfast on the following principals to continue delivering quality customer service in an ever-changing consumer landscape.

Empower Teams Through Training and Support

Behind every exceptional customer experience is a well-trained and empowered front-of-house and back-of-house team. It goes without saying, that to be in the quick service industry, you need to maintain speed, but accuracy is also paramount to meet customer expectations. This is why situational training programs are vital to the business and help to grow remarkable teams through remarkable experiences.

Training programs should focus not only on the technical skills required to prepare and package meals, but also on the importance of maintaining quality, consistency while ensuring teams are empowered to take care of the customer. Additionally, providing team members with the tools and technology they need to succeed—whether it’s advanced kitchen equipment or real-time data on order performance—can significantly improve efficiency and job satisfaction.

Through the years, we have developed and implemented a standardized training model that integrates our belief that a motivated and well-supported team is an efficient one. By providing our teams with ongoing training and the latest technology, we ensure that they are equipped and empowered to deliver the best possible experience to our customers, even in a fast-paced environment.

Optimize Online Ordering for a Seamless and Personalized Experience

In the age of digital convenience, online ordering and mobile apps are no longer just an added convenience—they are essential components of the customer journey. A well-optimized platform should offer a seamless, intuitive experience that not only makes it easy for customers to place orders but also personalizes the interaction.

Personalization is the ultimate goal. Through customer profiles based on past orders, dietary preferences, and even local trends, QSRs are getting closer to creating more customized experiences that resonates with each customer. Additionally, the integration of loyalty programs within these platforms further enhances customer engagement, offering rewards and incentives that encourage repeat business.

To better serve our customers and franchisees in the digital age, we have invested extensively in our in-house proprietary tech stack, MOMS (Marco’s Order Management System). This one stop shop for managers and owners provides comprehensive tools that not only optimize back-of-house operations, but provides real time data and support that boosts the bottom-line for our system. While AI continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we continue to test implementations of the technology as we explore voice-to-text ordering, integration of third-party delivery, AI and machine learning to generate automated promise times, and more. And this platform continues to develop and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our franchisees and guests.

Ensure Efficiency & Quality with Delivery Services via Innovative Kitchen Equipment

The demand for delivery has surged in recent years, making it critical for QSRs to not only meet but exceed customer expectations. A key element in delivering exceptional off-premises service is the efficiency of delivery and quality of the food once it reaches the customer’s door.

Innovative kitchen equipment plays a significant role in maintaining optimization. This can be from automating a previously time-consuming task or having equipment that can better prepare for peak hours. By implementing such innovations, QSRs can ensure that the quality of the product isn’t compromised, even when it’s consumed away from the restaurant.

Marco’s, for example, continues to commit to and invest in innovative kitchen equipment, such as pizza lockers, warming racks, and dough rounders. To be innovative, you need to be in touch with the latest trends, which means actively researching new and emerging technologies in the industry. When we introduce new technologies, it’s crucial to use concrete data to guide these decisions, ensuring that the equipment we deploy truly makes a difference in customer experience – whether that be reducing their wait times, improving order accuracy, or increasing the freshness of their order in pickup scenarios.

Furthermore, streamlining delivery operations with advanced routing software and tracking systems can significantly reduce delivery times, enhancing the overall customer experience. Integrating AI into these systems is one method that delivers beyond what traditional software can. Recent implementation of our Automated Promise Time program is a prime example. This AI-driven tool predicts the time needed to prepare and deliver an order by considering factors such as store capacity, oven time, driver availability, weather, and traffic. Such innovations help us consistently meet the high standards required for an exceptional customer experience every time.

Enhance Drive-Thru and Curbside Pickup with Advanced Technology Integrations

For many QSRs, drive-thru and curbside pickups have become the primary points of contact with customers. As such, these channels must be optimized to provide a fast, efficient, and pleasant experience.

Advanced technology integrations, such as digital menu boards, AI-powered ordering systems, and contactless payment options, can drastically reduce wait times and minimize errors. Additionally, integrating real-time updates via mobile apps or SMS allows customers to know exactly when their order is ready, further streamlining the pickup process.

At Marco’s Pizza, we’ve seen a significant improvement in customer satisfaction by implementing pick-up windows and doors, as well as expanding our curbside services with these technologies. By focusing on speed, accuracy, and convenience, we ensure that our customers can receive their favorite meals in the convenience of their cars.

The everchanging consumer landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for QSRs. While growing pains are a part of the evolution of any great organization, implementing the above strategies can streamline this process so your team can be serving customers better and faster. While every organization might take a different path, the importance of customer experience isn’t going away in this digital age. Companies will need to continually adapt in order to appeal to consumers in the competitive marketplace and thrive for years to come.

John Meyers is the chief operating officer of Marco’s Pizza.