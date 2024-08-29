The quick-service labor industry’s competitive landscape demands that brands continuously evolve and improve training methods to retain top talent inside their stores. While turnover rates are still higher than pre-pandemic levels for hourly and management positions (Black Box) and sourcing labor continuing to be a challenge, employers must innovate and consider what tools can alleviate the pain points at the local store level.

Engaging with E-Learning

For a several years, we have recognized user-friendly technology as a practical learning tool in classrooms and other industries. Applying that perspective to the QSR industry, the advantages of e-learning are endless.

Mobile or tablet devices allow flexibility that decreases time needed and ultimately eases onboarding stress for store managers allowing them to focus on more pressing operational priorities. Materials can be quickly created or updated, keeping pace with the restaurant environment’s fast-changing nature. Real-time course completion tracking provides leadership with valuable insights into progress and skill gaps without requiring extreme data analysis.

Micro-learning is a trending approach to e-learning in which content is delivered in bite-sized bursts of 3-5 minutes, focusing on specific learning outcomes. This approach can help hold the attention of the QSR industry’s traditionally younger workforce. Additionally, multimedia formats can significantly enhance information delivery and employee engagement.

Platforms that leverage these methods can facilitate a more personalized and efficient training experience through gamification, which adapts to different learning styles and motivates employees with challenges, rewards, and competition.

However, challenges remain. Technology and language barriers can impede the effectiveness of digital training. In my experience, we’ve addressed these issues by utilizing the Opus training platform, which offers content translation in over 100 languages and includes manager validations for hands-on learning of course validation.

Searching for Skills

Specific skills have become increasingly crucial for the QSR workforce in the digital era. It’s important to remember that digital tools can enhance how we work and serve our customers, but they should not be thought of as a replacement for one-on-one training.

Active listening and empathy are crucial for general management teams. Understanding and addressing the personal challenges employees face is essential. While digital tools enhance our teaching methods, leaders must prioritize empathetic communication to connect with employees on a human level, so they feel their value and genuine contribution to the team.

For an entry-level position, monitoring progress through training is fundamental to look for hard work, flexibility, and willingness to learn and grow. Positivity is always a quality to look for while recruiting, as customer service is a top priority in our industry. Whether it is a smiling face at the cash register, the care to measure the correct amount of fries per box, or the patience to make sure each order is accurate, reinforcing a positive attitude is a quality that is important to emphasize during your hiring and training processes in order to create a vibrant workforce in your restaurants.

Untapped Opportunity

There remains an opportunity for e-learning and skill development within the industry. Restaurant leaders’ growing interest in artificial intelligence is transforming how training can be enhanced. AI is becoming a powerful tool for training and helping to address labor challenges many restaurants face. Gone are the days of searching operations manuals or procedural binders for answers. AI Chatbots boost efficiency, allowing employees to find answers in seconds.

Looking ahead, I foresee continued advancements in AI and data-driven insights refining training content and ensuring its relevance to individual units. The future of QSR workforce training is poised to become even more personalized, efficient, and practical, driving better outcomes for employees and businesses.

Adam Klaers is the Executive Vice President of Roy Rogers Restaurants.