By the end of 2025, there will be 18 million more Gen Z and millennials in the workforce than all other generations combined. With a current age range of 13–44 years old, understanding how and where they consume information will be the most critical component to your company’s success.

Millennials: Born between 1981 and 1996 (currently aged 27–44 in 2025).

Often referred to as the Bridge generation, millennials grew up with the traditional job hunting (newspapers, job fairs) methods and then later transitioned to networking platforms like LinkedIn. They prioritize meaningful work, job stability, and benefits. Glassdoor allowed these job seekers to research company cultures and salaries.

When the average age of a millennial was 15- 18 years old, here’s what came onto the scene:

The iPod, launched in 2001 giving us unlimited music in the palm of our hands

MySpace (2003) and Facebook (2004), laying the groundwork for digital social networking.

YouTube, giving anyone the power to create video content for tutorials or simply self-expression

Monster (1994), Career Builder (1995), Craigslist (1995), LinkedIn (2003), Glassdoor (2004), Indeed (2007) launched, revolutionizing how individuals sought out job opportunities.

Gen Z: Born between 1997 and 2012 (currently aged 13–28 in 2025).

Gen Z has been raised on smartphones quite literally. The use of apps and social media, having instant information and connectivity is a 6th sense for people in this generation. Their job-hunting habits are radically different.

Gen Z has never really known a world without:

Apple’s iPhone: First released in 2007 with that addictive touchscreen interface and app ecosystem

Instagram (2010), Snapchat (2011), TikTok (2016): Came on the scene cementing the visual-first and ephemeral ways in which this generation communicates.

YouTube TV: Launched in 2017 catering to the “I want to watch shows on my schedule” attitude

The answer to the most popular job search from above is— a blank search.

This bears repeating. The number one job search in the world is a blank search. Effectively, the job seeker is saying “tell me, tell me what is available that I would be interested in.”

Imagine yourself …

You’ve got a big event—a black-tie affair. Your wardrobe needs a refresh for such an occasion, so you set out on a Saturday for shopping.

You hit the mall. You visit all the stores that you think are relevant, endlessly sifting through racks with that “I’ll know when I see it” attitude.

You drag an armload of options to the dressing room, which is dingy, dusty and that fluorescent lighting doesn’t help.

You’re tired. You’re becoming discouraged. Your family is calling asking what’s for dinner. And you thought shopping used to be fun.

You leave. Mission unaccomplished. A day wasted.

Arriving home to your 20-year-old daughter, you unload your frustrations. She listens quizzically, then politely and quietly grabs your phone. You’re so tired that you don’t care. She taps away for about 5 minutes and then returns the phone to you, saying, “A box will be here on Monday with five dresses to choose from. Now, what’s for dinner?”

Millennials/Gen Z and quickly behind, Gen Alpha, don’t search. Period. They’re comfortable telling technology pertinent information about themselves and let technology do the work on their behalf. Platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, Stitch Fix, and DoorDash (this list could go on) already know their users, understand their preferences, and effortlessly deliver the next video, beauty gadget, movie, outfit, or meal tailored just for them.

Why waste a day in the mall when you can let a styling tech company cull through all the noise and ship you a curated selection to choose from?

Given the upbringing of these generations as noted above, a significant gap exists between Millennials/Gen Z and those 44 years and older (Gen X and Boomers) in terms of how their lives intertwine with technology.

And yet, traditional job board/recruiting efforts hinge on the job seeker performing a “What + Where” search with the post-n-pray method that the right candidates will see their listing.

This is not the future of hiring.

Understanding, accepting, and leaning into how the mindset of the largest workforce uses technology to their advantage, will give your hiring teams the advantage. Platforms that are app first, connecting with their users proactively using algorithms based on what is known about the user versus only what they search for will win the hiring process.

Let’s go back to our dress shopping experience.

The box of five dresses arrives and to the surprise of the shopper, she loves three of the five dresses, thinking I never would have picked these off the rack. They fit me so well, making me feel like a million bucks!

What if that was your job post? Your open role surfacing in front of someone who never thought about applying for your job, but has the right interests and skill sets and is thrilled to have found a job that they enjoy.

Employers who evolve to meet Gen Z where they are, supported by modern platforms, will reap the benefits of a generation that is hardworking, skilled, and eager to grow.

Mary Pillow Thompson is the founder of foh&boh, a company revolutionizing hiring for restaurants and retailers. With a 20-year career spanning both sides, wholesale to storefront, Mary Pillow has a deep understanding of how hiring impacts every corner of a business. Mary Pillow’s engaging, witty, and storytelling-driven style makes complex ideas relatable and actionable for business owners. Passionate about helping leaders embrace the realities of a changing workforce, Mary Pillow inspires them to overcome their fears of trying new strategies. As an expert in Gen Z workforce trends, foh&boh provides actionable insights into what this next generation values, how they communicate, and where they spend their time online.