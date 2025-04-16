After decades in the QSR industry with Chicken Salad Chick and Zaxby’s, I’ve learned that making a profit isn’t the only recipe for running a successful franchise—it’s about building a strong, dedicated team and creating a culture that further fuels ownership. Success lies not just in the food you serve, but in the people who serve it. By providing opportunities for employees to take control of the business, you lay the foundation for the long-term growth of your restaurants and support from the community.

With that in mind, here are three strategies that have helped me navigate the challenges of the QSR landscape while building a thriving, community-focused business.

Create Pathways to Ownership

Employee turnover is one of the biggest challenges for franchisees in the QSR industry. One strategy that has worked well for me is promoting from within. This approach encourages you to identify and develop talent that already understands your brand, core values, and the franchise model. More importantly, it creates a clear pathway for growth—both for your employees and your business. Investing in the people who know your business best sets the stage for sustained success and ultimately drives profitability.

Offering long-term employees the opportunity to become co-owners of a franchise builds loyalty, creates a personal investment in the brand, and strengthens the team’s connection to the community. When I opened my first Zaxby’s, I partnered with my dad, and his support was crucial in getting me started. From that early foundation to the strong partnerships I’ve developed with my family and dedicated team members, I’ve learned the importance of business relationships. These partnerships have become the backbone of my success.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside former managers and team members who have grown with the business. I make it a priority to mentor employees, encourage them to work their way up within the business, and help them see the opportunities for growth and ownership. The value of having co-owners who are genuinely invested in the business cannot be overstated—they bring passion, commitment, and a shared vision for success that is unmatched.

Adapt to Ever-Changing Restaurant Industry

The QSR industry is fast-paced, competitive, and full of unexpected twists. Since becoming a business owner, I’ve faced my fair share of challenges, from nearly going bankrupt with my second Zaxby’s location to navigating the uncertainty of opening new restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. While those obstacles were difficult to overcome, I’ve learned that resilience, adaptability, and partnerships are crucial to carry you through even the toughest circumstances.

As a franchisee, it’s essential to stay ahead of the curve by adapting to what you can control and embracing the changes the industry throws at you—whether it’s shifting consumer preferences or the evolving landscape of local market conditions. My nine Chicken Salad Chick locations across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas all follow the same franchise model and share core values. However, each restaurant faces its own set of unique challenges and opportunities, making it important to tailor strategies to the specific needs of each community.

One of the best investments I made was taking the time to understand the dining habits and preferences of each area I serve. In some locations, customers seek faster, on-the-go dining options; while in others, a more relaxed, community-oriented experience is preferred. By adapting to these local nuances, I’ve been able to build lasting customer loyalty and boost sales. The key takeaway: there is no one-size-fits-all model. Success in the QSR industry lies in the ability to pivot when necessary and align your strategy with the demands of your individual market.

Operate Multiple Food Brands

Being a multi-brand owner for both Chicken Salad Chick and Zaxby’s has given me a unique perspective on what it takes to succeed in the QSR industry. While each brand has its own identity and target audience, the core principles of success remain the same.

At Zaxby’s, I learned the importance of building strong brand recognition and developing a loyal customer base in highly competitive markets. Establishing a reputation takes time, but once you’ve built that trust, it becomes a powerful asset. When I diversified my portfolio into a chicken salad concept, the challenge was figuring out how to create a local presence for a relatively new brand in a unique space. The lessons learned at Zaxby’s became invaluable as I worked to grow Chicken Salad Chick into a trusted brand through prioritizing community engagement, especially reaching out to our core audience on social media.

What I’ve found, regardless of the brand, is that success ultimately comes down to the people behind it. Whether you’re serving chicken salad or chicken tenders, a strong, well-trained, and engaged team is how your business finds success in a crowded industry. That’s why I’ve always focused on creating an environment where my team feels empowered, invested, and part of the business’ growth.

The true measure of success in the QSR industry isn’t about food or profits alone—it’s about the relationships you build, the communities you create, and the team you develop. By making these principles central to your business and putting them into practice, you can achieve sustained growth and long-term profitability.

Hudson Sandefur is a multi-unit, multi-brand owner of Chicken Salad Chick, Zaxby’s, and Scooter’s Coffee. Sandefur has over 20 years of restaurant business experience, leveraging his deep understanding of local communities and innovative partnerships.