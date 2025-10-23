Billions of ad dollars are poured into football season annually. From Super Bowl commercials to stadium partnerships, it’s a critical season for restaurant marketers to maximize the return on every investment (especially for those seven-to-eight-figure budgets).

Challenges like increased competition and economic uncertainty have brought about a “Great Restaurant Reset.” Simply launching spicy chicken tenders, snack wraps, or dirty sodas to hop on the trend isn’t enough to become the MVP of tailgate season, especially as non-traditional competitors like grocers try to storm the field with menu items like NFL-themed subs.

Restaurant marketers must stay ahead of real-time shifts in behavior as the competition intensifies and, most importantly, amplify splashy marketing campaigns to get the most out of every dollar. Here are four strategies to tackle your marketing goals this football season and beyond:

1. Don’t Leave Most Valuable Diners on the Bench.

Many marketers overlook diners with high-growth potential. They aren’t just your typical A-team. They’re the groups of diners who are high-frequency buyers within your category but aren’t brand loyal—yet. This is one opportunity stemming from the Great Restaurant Reset, as competition across dining sub-categories is more of an even playing field. Reaching these diners with compelling ads that focus on their needs, whether it’s value, trendy product offerings, or customizable, family-sized meal deals, can win the sale and potentially convert these underdogs into long-term brand fanatics.

Another pivotal audience opportunity is the football fanatics who are also avid diners. An InMarket study found that Football Fan Diners visit QSR locations more than twice as often and spend around 40 percent more at restaurants during football season than the average diner. This highly engaged audience can unlock a huge upside for dining brands.

2. Keep Value & Price in The Red Zone to Meet Diners’ Needs in Uncertain Times

The Value Wars haven’t slowed down. In fact, a recent InMarket survey found that price and value remain two of the top factors when making purchase decisions.

In the past few months, chains like McDonald’s launched Extra Value Meals, Chipotle debuted family meals, and Shake Shack rolled out its loyalty program, to name a few. As everyone embraces value, it’s essential to keep savings opportunities top of mind in creative and engaging ways proven to drive incremental results. You don’t have to completely reinvent the wheel. A great example is digitizing traditional assets like free-standing inserts (FSIs) that have delivered value for decades. Transform them into interactive brand experiences across mobile, CTV, and digital out-of-home to consistently remind shoppers of your chain’s unbeatable deals, especially leading up to game day.

3. Strategize Predictive Plays: Reach Shoppers Consistently Before Meal Visits

Don’t limit wins to Sunday. Extend the success of NFL partnerships and the mouthwatering ad spots that take over our screens during game day at watch parties and tailgates.

What’s the first down play? Understand purchase patterns beyond game day. If you’re a QSR, are loyal game day diners visiting another QSR or fast casual early in the week? Do they also frequently visit a coffee chain every other morning on their commute to work? Understanding the holistic pattern of their dining behaviors can uncover new opportunities to win more meal occasions. Do they stop for a quick meal before attending the game or order in to feast on their favorite sub or snack wrap? Understanding that journey in terms of visitation and/or purchases can allow you to take actions on those insights to connect with consumers before they visit or order to remind them why your brand is best.

But don’t just stop there…go long by connecting with consumers throughout the purchase process to score. Let’s say a QSR chain recently launched an extension of their value menu with new offerings across all dayparts. Build on the Sunday big game commercials highlighting the new offerings with an interactive CTV ad ahead of Monday or Thursday Night Football, letting diners quickly purchase different bundles for pick-up or delivery. If they regularly coffee after their weekly grocery runs on Tuesdays or Fridays, you can reach them before those visits while they’re out and about with a compelling interactive mobile ad experience that lets them swipe through an array of your discounted coffee drinks or sweet treats on the value menu.

Combine top and bottom-of-the-funnel tactics leading up to all meal moments to align timely brand experiences with diners’ visitation and sales patterns. Consistency will help you be the MVP of every meal, not just on Sunday.

4. Stop Fumbling Ad Dollars: Accelerate Impact with Real-Time Measurement & Optimization.

Measurement shouldn’t be viewed as simply a tool to check off your list. It should be viewed as an MVP to your marketing tech stack. With the right real-time technology and partners, measurement can become an incredibly powerful tool for assessing real-time performance and accelerating incremental outcomes like incremental visits, sales, and incremental return on advertising spend (iROAS) while campaigns are in flight. Unlike in football, marketers don’t have to wait until after a play to figure out what could’ve been improved. Real-time measurement empowers them to find those opportunities and quickly act on them (something Brian Daboll could only dream of).

Advanced technology lets you take this even further by combining Media Mixed Modeling and Multi-Touch Attribution capabilities, so real-time campaign performance can inform long-term strategic planning, budgets and forecasting. This ensures you’re not only optimizing for short-term success, but long-term planning initiatives reflect real-time conditions, not those from months ago when the restaurant landscape looked vastly different.

Let your brand be the Chiefs (ugh) of the marketing world. Lean on insights, value, engaging and consistent brand experiences and measurement as your starting lineup this football season and beyond, and you’ll quickly score incremental touchdown after touchdown.

Alicia DiStefano is InMarket’s Vice President, Practice Leader of Dining, bringing nearly 20 years of experience across real-time marketing and measurement, data as a service (DaaS), programmatic, and self-service media. Since joining InMarket in 2022, Alicia has helped leading restaurant brands power and measure digital marketing campaigns, empowering advertisers to maximize campaign impact. Prior to joining InMarket, Alicia held numerous leadership roles in the adtech space including Mobilewalla’s VP of Sales and GroundTruth’s VP, Head of Industry for Retail & Restaurants. Throughout her career, Alicia has shared conference stages with brands like Panera, Subway, KFC, McDonald’s, DoorDash, and more. Alicia is based in Atlanta, GA.