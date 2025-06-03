Kim Lewis — Chief Marketing Officer, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

What’s the most pivotal leadership lesson you’ve learned in your career—and how did you learn it?

The most pivotal moment in my career was when I decided to leave my first corporate job. I started in retail, actually—I worked for Sally Beauty Supply, a huge, multi-million-dollar corporation. People who worked there at the time often stayed for their entire careers. I realized I either needed to work there forever or I needed to leave.

It wasn’t that the job didn’t align with me; it was that I wanted an opportunity to do, see, and experience more. I took a real leap of faith. I was in a role I was comfortable with, surrounded by people I was close to, but I moved to a new city and took a new job in a different environment, just trusting in myself that I would land where I needed to be.

That first leap led to the next role, then to another, and eventually into the restaurant industry. I look back and see how each piece of that journey set me up to be where I am now.

How do you lead through uncertainty or change—especially in an industry that never stops evolving?

I have to remind myself to trust my gut and trust my instincts—because they’re very rarely wrong. When you know something isn’t right, or you see a chance you want to take, that inner voice is usually right.

Especially as women, we’re sometimes conditioned to doubt ourselves, like we’re overreacting, so we shut off our instincts. But I very rarely regret the chances I took or the times I rolled the dice. That doesn’t mean things always worked out perfectly, but I don’t regret them.

The only things I regret are the chances I didn’t take—when I didn’t act because I didn’t believe in myself enough to put myself out there without a guarantee of success.

What’s one piece of leadership or career advice that sounded right at first—but turned out to be completely wrong for you?

We’ve all been told that “Good things come to those who wait,” but I don’t entirely agree. Yes, it’s important to work hard, pay your dues, and stay grounded. But simply keeping your head down and hoping someone hands you an opportunity isn’t realistic.

In my experience, fortune favors the bold. You have to take chances and create your momentum. I rarely regret the moments when I took decisive action—only the times I hesitated, second-guessed myself, or waited too long for the ‘perfect’ moment to arrive.

What advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders in the restaurant space?

Women need to help other women. Early in my career, I found that women leaders were often stepping on other women because it felt like leadership spots were scarce—you had to beat someone else to get one. So instead of lifting each other, we were pushing each other down.

Meanwhile, you’d look over and see men pulling each other up. That always stuck with me. So I think it’s really important that as we rise in the ranks and become leaders, we challenge that scarcity mindset.

We didn’t create the system, but we don’t have to operate within it. Let’s pull other women up with us. Let’s be not just mentors, but sponsors.

