A few weeks ago, Whataburger chief administrative officer Alex Ivannikov traveled to Laredo, Texas, to visit Kathy Andrews Reese, the daughter of Joe Andrews, the chain’s first franchisee.

She told him about what the group wanted in the 1950s and what made everyone excited to sign up as a franchisee. From what Ivannikov heard, little has changed between then and now.

“So 74 years into it, many of our key differentiators and pillars of our business have remained exactly the same,” he said during the QSR Evolution Conference in Atlanta earlier this month. “So very proud of that continuity of bringing a high-quality product with great hospitality to our communities for 74 years. And crossing our fingers for another 74 ahead of us.”

With well over 1,000 restaurants—and now growing via company-owned stores—Whataburger is among the top 10 largest burger chains in America. Last year, those restaurants earned an AUV of $3.96 million; only Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s, and McDonald’s had better figures in this year’s QSR 50.

The chain was family-owned until 2019 when BDT Capital Partners acquired a majority stake. Ed Nelson became CEO in 2020. After 20 years with the company, he will retire at the end of 2024 and COO Debbie Stroud will take his place.

According to Ivannikov, Whataburger’s iconic status starts with the name itself. The vision of founder Harmon Dobson led to generous portions that set the chain apart from competitors.

“When our founder started the company, he wanted a burger so big, he would have to hold it with both hands,” the executive said.

“We don’t make tiny burgers,” he added.

Whataburger chief administrative officer Alex Ivannikov speaks at the QSR Evolution Conference in Atlanta on September 5.

Ivannikov also pointed toward the brand’s commitment to fresh ingredients. Whataburger’s meat is never frozen and moves quickly from processing plants to kitchens without using modified atmosphere packaging. These have been key principles since 1950.

Beyond food, Ivannikov called out Whataburger’s extraordinary hospitality. Amenities like the numbered table tents are small but essential touches that create a better customer experience—something he believes doesn’t feel like typical fast food.

“We believe that meaningful community starts within the four walls of the restaurant. It’s very important for us,” he said, noting that Whataburger refers to its employees as “family members,” underscoring its people-first culture.

Another distinct aspect is Whataburger’s 24/7 service. Ivannikov stressed that Whataburger is committed to serving customers around the clock. The brand operates 363.5 days a year, only closing for Christmas and a half-day prior.

“About 10 percent of the U.S. workforce works that overnight shift … We don’t think they should be eating a cold sandwich in the middle of the night,” he said.

Although many aspects have remained the same over seven-plus decades, adaption and evolution have also pushed the company forward. Ivannikov spoke to Reese about innovation and whether she thought it was a detriment to the brand, and she recalled “some of the crazy things” they tried back in the 1950s and 1960s. The conversation gave him a fresh perspective on the importance of change.

The question, however, is whether said change is consistent with your heritage. Ivannikov said Whataburger has always been a place for trial, even from its earliest days. Like many others, the fast casual uses innovation stores to test new ideas.

“Sometimes we have this illusion of stability and continuity through the ages… but it’s always been a great place to experiment,” Ivannikov said. “Some of it works great, some of it not so great, and some of it doesn’t work at all.

“We believe in balancing,” he added ” …. We want to protect the legacy, protect our product, protect our brand … while not discarding any possibilities that do not conflict with that going forward.”

In discussing Whataburger’s growth strategy, Ivannikov said the company isn’t looking to expand rapidly or haphazardly across the country. Instead, the focus is on “controlled and organized growth” that stays true to the brand’s core values. The first question the team asks before entering any new market is, “Can we deliver on our brand differentiators?” Whataburger doesn’t want to expand into areas where it can’t uphold its philosophy of doing business.

Infrastructure is also a critical component of this strategy. Whataburger has beef plants dedicated exclusively to serving its restaurants in markets like Atlanta and Phoenix. This level of commitment may slow growth, but Ivannikov emphasized that it leads to more dedicated expansion.

“If you see us coming to a town near you, you’ll probably see more than one,” Ivannikov said. “It’s not gonna be just one flag.”

Ivannikov used Atlanta as an example of a competitive market where the brand is growing “briskly” and is confident of success. He also mentioned upcoming expansions into Nashville, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

While growth outside of Texas is part of the plan, Ivannikov reaffirmed the company’s deep connection to its home state.

“We’re even more in love with Texas today than we were five years ago,” he said, noting that Whataburger continues to thrive in the Lone Star State with new locations in places like New Braunfels, where it has three restaurants and two more on the way.

In 2025, Whataburger will celebrate its 75th anniversary, led by Stroud.

Ivannikov expressed admiration for Nelson’s leadership and friendship and acknowledged the impact he’s had on the company. “He’s had a busy several years taking this brand to the next level,” Ivannikov said.

The transition in leadership has been a smooth one. Ivannikov expects Stroud—who joined the C-suite about a year and a half ago—to add value and become “very passionate about our brand.”

“I’m happy to report we haven’t run her off yet,” he joked, before applauding her enthusiasm and capability in taking on a bigger role within the company. “She’s going to do a great job for our brand.”

Ivannikov also highlighted the hiring of CMO Scott Hudler six months ago and the addition of chief people officer Peggy Rubenzer in April 2022. The team gives him optimism that Whataburger will continue to grow and thrive as it has been since the mid-20th century.

“We’re in a good, stable place … very aligned on our growth strategies and what Whataburger stands for,” he said.