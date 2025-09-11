As cofounder and co-CEO of Southpaw, which owns and operates hundreds of Dunkin’ and Taco Bell locations across eight states, Erica Spector Wishnow learned two crucial lessons: how to operate at scale and build systems, and how to protect culture while leading large teams. She also recognized the limitations of legacy infrastructure that hinder innovation and growth.

During the pandemic, it became clear there was a gap in the market for nourishing, convenient, and affordable fast food. Spector Wishnow wasn’t convinced consumers had to sacrifice quality for speed.

Enter Greenlane, a drive-thru, chef-driven concept armed with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to making healthy food more accessible. Its menu includes salads, wraps, protein boxes, slushies, snacks, and sweets—all under $10. The first location broke ground in Tampa in 2023 and has since become a local staple.

“With Greenlane, we had the opportunity to start from nothing and rethink how we wanted to design the kitchen flow, tech stack, and menu,” Spector Wishnow says. “I’m grateful for the lessons I’ve learned through Southpaw, but creating something from scratch allows for so much more innovation than you can get from a legacy concept.”

Greenlane currently has two Tampa locations and one in St. Petersburg, with a Lutz location opening soon.

She teamed up with operations veteran Chris Kern, who has executive experience with Dunkin’, Taco Bell, and Smashburger, before cofounding and serving as president of Greenlane. She also partnered with Christopher Burch, founder and CEO of Burch Creative Capital, who brings long-term vision and strategy as a seasoned entrepreneur.

“Greenlane’s growth is fueled by our partners, who have decades of combined experience that codified our culture and standards from day one rather than retroactively,” Spector Wishnow says. “These are masterminds of training, labor, kitchen design, and sustainability. When you’re scaling quickly, it’s tempting to take the easiest route, but we don’t shortcut the guest experience.”

Greenlane seeks to reimagine what a fast-food menu can be by focusing on real ingredients at an attractive price point. The offerings balance inspiration from outside chefs with in-house creations from team members.

“We want to give guests salads they know and understand. We don’t want to educate them on what microgreens are,” Spector Wishnow says. “We want to give them things they already know and crave.”

Since day one, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rob Gronkowski has served as both brand ambassador and investor. He often makes surprise visits, working in the drive-thru and serving up The Gronk salads and wraps.

With fewer than 2,000 square feet, Greenlane has crafted a drive-thru and pickup-only model that feels dynamic without a dining room. Spector Wishnow says customers don’t just pull around the building; they go through it, passing a bright green lenticular exterior, LED screens and menu boards, and pink bougainvillea flowers that cover the arc awning as they exit the drive-thru.

“We take a lot of pride in our building. It’s not your traditional gray rectangle,” Spector Wishnow says. “It’s much more engaging for guests, and it captures all of their senses. It becomes very experiential.”

From a tech standpoint, Greenlane approaches technology as a value driver, not a cost-cutter. The team invested in kitchen automation that preserves ingredient integrity, ordering platforms that personalize the guest experience, and an app that helps customers make more informed choices about their meals.

“Our tech stack streamlines our processes and systems for employees and guests,” Spector Wishnow says. “Tech isn’t the headline—the food is—but it’s what makes the food scalable.”

With three locations open in Tampa and a fourth preparing for its grand opening, Greenlane is poised for growth. The brand plans to open 25 more locations across Florida in the next five years, expanding its recognition in the process.

For Spector Wishnow, Greenlane’s biggest opportunity is to stop treating healthy food as a luxury by meeting customers where they are and serving them nourishing food without sacrificing taste, time, or cost. While it requires deep strategic thinking around sourcing, menu engineering, and staffing—as well as navigating macroeconomic challenges—the payoff is significant.

“We don’t see growth and brand integrity as opposing forces; they reinforce each other,” Spector Wishnow says. “As long as we stay obsessed with the food, experience, and mission, our footprint’s growth becomes an amplifier. Our goal isn’t to be the fastest-growing company, but the most beloved. We want Greenlane to change the way people think about eating on the go.”

From banking to legacy franchisee to building a brand from scratch, Spector Wishnow has entered an era of testing her creative and entrepreneurial skills, becoming comfortable with the unknown and taking risks. As she creates pathways of success for employees joining Greenlane’s growing family, she is also creating a new pathway for herself.

“At this stage, I’m learning to lead with my vision and not just execute but rally people around this concept that used to live in my head and has now come to life,” Spector Wishnow says. “It’s been a process allowing myself to lean into this new role, to be the role model for Greenlane’s mission and get others to believe in it as much as I do.”