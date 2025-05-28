Editor’s note: This is the third article in a fresh collaboration between QSR magazine and The CEO Series, an Emmy-winning original program that profiles a business leader and their respective business. Hosted by William Salvi, each episode provides a humanizing look into the CEO’s personal story, mindset and their business and industry. The CEO Series frequently brings in CEOs and companies within the restaurant industry, we hope the stories and insights shared are of value to all of you. The first episode, with Smashburger CEO Denise Nelsen, can be seen here. The second, with Nick Scarpino, CEO of Giordano’s, is here.

The Portillo’s Philosophy: Go Big on Flavor, Bigger on Experience

Italian beef isn’t just a Chicago classic—it’s a cultural artifact. And for Portillo’s, it’s a revenue-generating powerhouse. Under CEO Michael Osanloo’s leadership, Portillo’s has become one of America’s top fast-casual brands, raking in over half a billion dollars a year.

The secret? According to Osanloo: “Give people a great experience and they’ll come back.” No overthinking. Just crave-worthy food, lightning-fast service, and yes—plenty of napkins. “This is not a two-napkin situation,” he jokes. “More like eight to 10.”

Leadership with Roots—and Accountability

Osanloo’s leadership story starts far from Wall Street. Raised by Iranian immigrant parents in public housing in New Jersey, he learned early how to be a cultural bridge in his family. That instinct to lead has shaped how he runs Portillo’s today.

“With over 8,000 employees depending on us, I take the responsibility seriously,” he says. “You can’t coast. People are trusting you with their livelihoods.”

IPO Moves, Without Losing the Brand’s Soul

Taking Portillo’s public was a high-stakes moment. Osanloo recalls the surreal energy in the room just before they hit the “go” button. But even amidst ticker symbols and investor buzz, he stays grounded.

“There’s a graveyard of restaurant brands that scaled too fast and lost what made them special,” he warns. “We’re growing, but it’s intentional. Controlled. Every new restaurant has to feel like a Portillo’s.”

Tackling Inflation

Here’s what Portillo’s won’t do: cut portion sizes and call it innovation. In a time where shrinkflation is common, Osanloo is adamant: “We’re not playing that game. We still give our customers the same abundance, same quality—just at a slightly higher price.”

Despite food costs rising over 8 percent, the average ticket at Portillo’s remains just under $10. That’s borderline wizardry in this economy.

Culture That Cuts Turnover

“Fast casual is tough,” Osanloo admits. “Turnover can eat you alive.” That’s why Portillo’s invests heavily in employee experience—from training to internal growth paths. “If we take care of our people, they take care of our customers.”

He keeps his team focused on the present. “I don’t want them planning ten years ahead. I want them to deliver a killer experience today.”

Advice for the Next Gen of Leaders

Osanloo’s advice for aspiring CEOs: “Do what you love, or you’ll be miserable.” Titles and comp packages mean nothing if you dread Mondays. But if you’re all-in on your mission? “Everything else—growth, success, respect—it follows.”