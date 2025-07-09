Scott Mezvinsky’s first 100 days as KFC Division CEO went as you might expect for a brand with roughly 32,000 locations (31,998 at Q1’s end), $35 billion in system sales, and restaurants in 150 or so countries. He traveled to “four or five” in Europe, toured Asia, including Australia, and will visit Africa in the coming weeks, as well as Mexico City for a GM meeting.

This kind of globe-trotting pace isn’t new for Mezvinsky, who was promoted atop KFC in January from his title as president of Taco Bell North America and International. He joined Yum! Brands in 2004 and held positions from GM of KFC Iberia, achieving record same-store sales growth and unit expansion in 2018 and 2019, to CDO and VP, Development, and Operations of KFC’s Latin America and Caribbean market. Since swapping an accounting gig at John Deere for an internship at the world’s largest restaurant group, Mezvinsky has stepped into 63 countries, lived in Moskow without speaking Russian, and resided in Madrid, where his family still returns most summers.

Mezvinsky grew up in Iowa until he was 18 and went to college at SMU. He always wanted his kids—now an 11-year-old boy and twin 9-year-old girls—to see the world. They’ve surely done so.

These two-plus decades at Yum!, Mezvinsky says, have been nuanced in a way only a brand with this kind of scale and global density could provide. Much of his leadership style, he says, honed in Russia. Then, he headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the Latin America and Caribbean job, where he got a crash course in “the art of franchising” for a 100 percent driven model (Russia was 85 percent franchised back then, with some Pizza Hut sprinkled in) across a plethora of markets. His first GM task was at Madrid with the Iberia business before Mezvinsky took on the CFO distinction at Taco Bell and moved to California (he recently relocated to Dallas). The four years at Taco Bell, ultimately as president, showed Mezvinsky how a $17 billion enterprise can pioneer a lifestyle culture.

“Everything I’ve done,” he says, “has set me up for this role I’m currently in.”

Mezvinsky’s career at Yum! began as an intern 22 years ago.

Much of Mezvinsky’s time at Yum! over the decades came at KFC, minus the Taco Bell stretch. What he’s found in his first 100 days as CEO is something he knew previously, but only glanced at from the trenches. One thing that separates KFC from other brands, he says, is it doesn’t merely have talent and capable leaders—it boasts them across the globe in 14 or 15 business units. “They all bring something new to the table,” he says, “something different. A diverse set of folks, mostly local, depending on the region. It’s a lot of local, homegrown talent.”

“And then,” Mezvinsky adds, “if you go into layered detail, there are also very capable franchisees. Many of them have been with us for decades, all over the world. So I think that’s something I don’t take for granted—it’s a tremendous foundation for us to build off of. Great people leading the brand, with great franchise partners.”

When he elevated to CEO, Mezvinsky had to step back and ask new questions. How do you steer an organization this large?

Taco Bell is a hands-on, deeply talented group, he says, operating mostly stateside. For comparison, just 3,642 of KFC’s 31,998 locations are housed in the U.S. China makes up 27 percent of its system sales (the U.S. is 14 percent, followed by Europe at 12 percent, and the rest of Asia at 11 percent). Taco Bell counts 7,602 of its 8,723 restaurants domestic.

Mezvinsky found more commonality than separation as he unpacked KFC from the top. “Those are some of my favorite dinners—when you go and visit restaurants and team members at KFCs all over the world,” he says. “You have that kind of common language and love for the brand. But then, you connect with the entrepreneurs who are bringing it to life.”

Mezvinsky recently visited Malaysia for the first time. But the goal wasn’t to check off another country. Leading KFC demands understanding market-to-market strengths and potential, and deciphering how some countries can inform others, or which ones must be treated differently. Opening lines of communication and consistent, solid relationships with franchisees is one of those things, Mezvinsky says, critical to KFC’s success and why it’s managed to spread so fast globally. The chain opened 2,892 gross new restaurants across 97 countries in 2024, including 1,100 in Q4 alone. That number was 528 through 52 countries in Q1 2025.

Q1’s result signaled the second-highest result for a fiscal opening quarter in KFC history, driven by development in China, India, Japan, and Thailand. KFC International hit low single-digit traffic growth, including China, which delivered its ninth consecutive quarter of traffic lift.

Globally, KFC’s paybacks average below five years and are stronger in markets like China, Thailand, and Middle East.

KFC, which accounts for 51 percent of Yum!’s divisional operating profit (85 percent for international), crossed the 30,000-store mark last January, sharing plans to eventually reach 50,000.

Yum! often touts “twin growth engines” on earnings calls—Taco Bell U.S., and KFC international. The latter has been named Entrepreneur’s fastest growing international franchise for two years running.

“I think when you’re 98 percent franchised, it’s really the broader team,” Mezvinsky says. “As much as we talk about my expansive team, it’s really a relatively small number of people who actually work for Yum! corporate relative to the franchisees and all their team members and all their above-restaurant teams. So the more that I can touch them, the more I can have influence with them, and more importantly, learn and hear from them what’s going on in the business, the better.”

As elementary as it sounds, this begins by walking into restaurants with operators, Mezvinsky continues. At KFC, it just might mean you’re in Malaysia one afternoon and Mexico City a week later.

KFC crossed the 30,000-restaurant mark last January. Next up: 50,000.

Taking in learnings along the global path and sorting them is where Mezvinsky’s professional focus has shifted. His role now is to paint KFC’s vision and get people inspired about where the company can go next. Also, Mezvinsky adds, to push toward opportunities.

It’s no secret chicken has infiltrated preference globally. The worldwide chicken population has more than doubled since 1990, up to 27.22 billion in 2023. According to Coherent Market Insights, the global poultry market side projects to expand from $284.43 billion in 2022 to $375.41 billion by 2030.

It’s also home to the top two volume QSRs in America (among the top 50 grossing by systemwide sales) at Chick-fil-A ($7.5 million) and Raising Cane’s ($6.56 million). McDonald’s recently created a category structure with dedicated leaders for beef, chicken, and beverages to allow the company to compete against “specialists,” such as KFC. In 2024, McDonald’s, where Mezvinsky actually began his restaurant career in high school, also clocking time on the weekends in college, said chicken sales were on par with beef and the segment was twice the size of beef globally, and growing at a faster rate. The McCrispy sandwich is a $1 billion brand on its own.

All this is to say, Mezvinsky notes, KFC has no shortage of whitespace on its 1952-founded equity. “Having the best-tasting chicken is a foundation strength of ours,” he says. “Chicken is very trendy all over the world and it’s growing not just in QSR, but also as the main protein being consumed. So I think we have an opportunity to make sure that we continue to evolve and stay relevant in all types of chicken formats so we can really make sure that we maintain our leadership in chicken in 150 countries.”

That task goes beyond the product itself for KFC, which added 4.5 million loyalty members, quarter over quarter in Q1, and has made recent investments to enhance its value proposition. The brand “reset core value” across several markets to start the year, it said, while also modernizing through menu upgrades and innovation, such as the Double Down Zinger in the U.K. and Crispy Naan in France, and Zinger Nachos in Australia.

Sustained investment in KFC’s value layer, the company said in Q1, improved the brand’s net value score by seven points versus its largest competitor. Additionally, partnerships and new media strategies drove a 2-point gain in perception among younger consumers globally. Same-store sales expanded 6 percent in Canada, 13 percent in Korea, and 8 percent in Africa.

The U.S. released $5 bowls and a $10 Tuesday bucket, leading to low single-digit transaction growth.

However, Mezvinsky says, KFC needs to ensure asset evolution follows the guest, too. Kiosks now represent the chain’s largest digital sales channel, accounting for nearly 50 percent of all digital business (excluding China).

“It’s not just about having great tasting chicken,” he says. “Do we have innovative formats? Do we have the most relevant formats? Are we doing it in a way that connects with the culture and the next generation of consumers? I think that’s one area that I’m trying to really lean into—making sure as a 73-year-old brand we maintain our relevance and that we don’t get complacent with what has made us successful in the previous 73 years, but we look forward to what will make us successful the next two or three years, and the next 73 after that.”

Not every market for KFC across 150 countries will be at the same stage. But, there remains plenty they can teach each other.

As for what that might look like under Mezvinsky’s direction, he feels there are more opportunities than challenges for KFC.

One of the benefits of working at Taco Bell was absorbing its knack for innovation and ability to lead, not follow, the conversation. Mezvinsky plans to take some of that over to KFC.

There are pockets of innovation happening globally at the chicken chain. But there can be more, he says. “I want to bring excitement to consumers on a more consistent basis, everywhere,” Mezvinsky says. “And I think there’s an opportunity for us to connect with culture in a better and deeper way all over the globe.”

For instance, in Spain, KFC linked on a Squid Game promotion, menu, and immersive experience, featuring a limited-edition Korean BBQ lineup. Relatively speaking, KFC is a challenger brand in Spain. Yet this influencer-centric campaign gobbled headlines.

What Mezvinsky saw at Taco Bell was a certain “edginess” that allowed it to break through clutter. Picture an early retirement community called “The Cantinas,” or a recent golf tournament with Bad Birdie. Mezvinsky says KFC in Australia enjoys a similar vibe. But that’s not always the case.

“There’s no reason why KFC can’t be that brand given our scale,” he says. “The brand has been in most of these countries for, sometimes, 40, 50 years. The brand is known. We don’t have to create awareness. It’s more about how do we leverage our brand strength and make sure we continue to evolve and maintain relevance.”

Mezvinsky says his job will be to ensure KFC doesn’t become complacent. It must drive forward and move at the pace of, if not quicker, than consumers.

Yum! has unique tools beyond its size and breadth to address this. The company acquired Collider in 2015 to fuel a R.E.D. (relevance, ease, distinctiveness) marketing playbook. Collider, a name inspired by “Where Good Ideas Come From,” by Steven Johnson, is a think tank of sorts comprised of social scientists, marketing strategists, cultural trend forecasters, and data gurus.

Mezvinsky says Collider creates a competitive advantage by supplying insights to guide decision making for Yum! Coupled with local leaders, KFC innovates through a data-centric compass rather than tossing ideas until something sticks.

People have been at the heart of every stop in Mezvinsky’s career journey.

Broadly, though, each KFC market is on the same journey, Mezvinsky says, just at different stages, especially with technology. “I think that’s one of the things that I would like to bring, is how do we just make sure we take all the advantages of being decentralized and keep pace with consumers,’” he says. “It’s not someone from Dallas telling someone in Africa, ‘here’s what’s relevant for your consumers.’ We have people in Africa who know their consumer. Our job is to say, ‘hey, we’ve got this insight from Africa, it feels very similar to many parts of the world. Why don’t we all learn from what’s going on there or wherever the market may be?’”

“I think we want to keep local teams innovating and entrepreneurial,” Mezvinsky adds. “But also, how do we make sure when we have things that work, we can apply it over all the world and it’s not just bespoke ideas.”

That Squid Games Spain collab as a case study: KFC ended up, with insight from Collider, finding a way to spread it across Europe. “So ultimately, those are the things that I hope to do,” he says, “take all the great ideas happening globally and just make sure that they get exported in a mass way and we amplify them.”

Regarding his leadership journey, Mezvinsky has always believed expectations should be set highest internally. That’s true of KFC, he says, and it begins with him.

Creating guideposts and fostering collaboration leads to innovation. “When people get uncomfortable because they know they have high expectations and they feel a little bit uncomfortable how to achieve it, to me, that’s when the greatest ideas come because you get out of your comfort zone as a group, as individuals, and it forces innovation and creativity,” he says. “But I also want to make sure people understand they can take risks.”

The biggest potential one? A world where KFC doesn’t go forward quick enough.

If there’s one point to highlight, Mezvinsky says, it’s that. He’s going to make sure KFC accelerates. There will be a license, at corporate and in the field, to push on everything from menu ideation to technology to store design.

“I found one truism all over the world—people like to win. They like to show progress. They like to be innovative,” Mezvinsky says. “And I think if you ladder up to that, people will work harder if they see the vision, if they see where they’re going, if they see they’re part of something bigger.”

Organizations need people to buy into the ultimate reason, he explains. Growth not for growth’s sake or to reach a number. There needs to be purpose.

Five years from now, Mezvinsky wants onlookers to study KFC and say, it changed at pace quicker than ever before. If that happens, the brand will be set up well beyond the horizon, he says. “All those financial metrics will take care of themselves if we’re modernizing the brand at pace and really meeting the consumer where the consumer is,” Mezvinsky says.

And as Mezvinsky continues to define his vision for KFC post-100 days, he’s going to hold to another career principle: “I want to make sure we have fun,” he says. “The reason I’m still here 22 years later is because I’ve enjoyed the people I work with. I’ve enjoyed the work I’ve been able to do. I’ve felt fulfilled. Now, it’s giving that back and making sure that folks can make a difference.”