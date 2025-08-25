The first time Tropical Smoothie peeked through the QSR 50 was in 2017, when it landed nine spots outside at No. 59. It grew year-over-year by 89 stores over 2016 to reach 629 U.S. locations and systemwide sales of $681 million.

This past year, Tropical Smoothie ranked No. 36 overall and fifth in the snack field (behind Starbucks, Dunkin’, Dutch Bros, and Crumbl) with 1,515 restaurants—143 net growth from the prior calendar—and $1.42 billion in systemwide sales. More than doubling its footprint in less than a decade has been a steady chart for the 1993-founded brand, which began its franchise path as a single store in Destin, Florida, in 1997, with the first franchise opening a year later in Tallahassee.

But the last few months have seen a host of changes.

Private equity giant Blackstone closed a reported $2 billion deal for Tropical Smoothie in June (the firm also grabbed a majority ownership position in Jersey Mike’s, valued at roughly $8 billion, in January).

It marked the second time in less than four years Tropical Smoothie swapped hands. Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, which recently acquired 89-year-old Shipley Do-Nuts, partnered with management in 2020 to pick up the chain—then with 870 or so restaurants—from middle-market firm BIP Capital.

Tropical Smoothie had 315 restaurants when it was bought by BIP (called Buckhead Investment Partners) in August 2012. The deal was the fifth investment from LLCP’s sixth fund. LLCP helped grow Nothing Bundt Cakes by 225 locations during its ownership before selling to Roark Capital in 202l and, as noted, hiked Tropical Smoothie roughly 530 restaurants. It’s also backed brands from Cicis to Beef ‘O’ Bradys to Mountain Mike’s Pizza and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

This latest change for Tropical Smoothie, though, brought to one of the largest global private equity arms in Blackstone and its $150 billion in managed assets, like Bumble, Ancestry, and among the world’s largest commercial real estate portfolios.

A CEO shift arrived in November as well as Charles Watson (now leading Smalls Sliders) left after 16 years, and Max Wetzel joined. Wetzel came over from his CEO post at CKE Restaurants and also previously served as COO of Papa Johns.

Additionally, Tropical Smoothie added Jonathan Biggs as COO in February and promoted Chris Sasser to CFO and Karen Wickliffe to general counsel. Biggs onboarded from brand head at Baskin-Robbins.

As for what’s next, Tropical Smoothie has mentioned the aim will be to continue the company’s trajectory as much as implement anything new. Its EBITDA lifted 3X under LLCP and the chain claimed a pipeline of 950 restaurants at the strike of the deal. About 70 percent of those, management said, were existing franchisees. The chain has reported 13 consecutive years of positive same-store sales.

There have been recent product innovation moves, too, with the expansion of its Tropic Bowl lineup and further diversification—60 percent of sales mix today owes to smoothies and 40 percent food. Tropical Smoothie already has wraps, flatbreads, and salads, but is looking to enter more avenues. Fifty-seven percent of guests only buy a smoothie.

Recent updates include a new high-protein breakfast lineup with a Peanut Paradise Smoothie (22 grams of protein) and PB Protein Crunch Bowl (32 grams).

Tropical Smoothie opened 161 restaurants in 2024 and signed 247 new franchise agreements a year after inking 258.

It’s been reported Blackstone would, naturally, provide resources to help amplify efforts around marketing, innovation, and operator tools as Tropical Smoothie charts forward. It remains to be seen how that will unfurl.

Looking at its recent FDD, the brand lifted by a net of 143 stores in 2024 after expanding by 174 the prior year and 160 the calendar before that. So it’s scaled from 1,038 restaurants at the start of 2022 to 1,515 exiting 2024. As has been the case for a while, there is just one corporate location, where Tropical Smoothie pilots innovation, in its home state of Georgia.

Shown below, Tropical Smoothie remains primarily centered east of the Mississippi, but with large showings in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, and Texas. The latter added nearly 40 stores net over the last three years. And that’s likely to pick up: it headed into 2025 with 108 franchise agreements signed without an outlet opened.

Florida, which upped 25 venues over that span, appears primed for a sustained burst as well with 83 franchise agreements signed. Georgia was next with 72, while New Jersey (52), North Carolina (50), Ohio (55), and Pennsylvania (55) all at 50 or more.

Overall, Tropical Smoothie expects a growth run similar in 2025 to past years, with 165 new franchised stores projected (not inclusive of possible closures).

The brand’s 2024 development included 161 openings, five terminations, and 13 stores that ceased operations for “other reasons.” That represented a bit of a slowdown from 2023’s 180 openings, two terminations, one non-renewal, and three ceasing for other reasons. The prior year was 167 openings, four terminations, and three ceasing.

Into performance, Tropical Smoothie had to recalibrate its average-unit volumes following all that store growth. AUVs were $1.009 million in 2021 before sliding to $993,000 in 2022 and $980,000 in 2023. They got back above $1 million last year at $1.005 million.

Here’s a deeper look at average net revenues in 2024. As of December 29, 1,355 of 1,515 locations were open at least 12 months. Thirty-six were excluded since they were non-traditional sores and 51 were left out since they had not been open for at least 357 days in 2024. So this covers 1,268 locations.

And here’s how it tracked from the prior year, which covered 1,151 restaurants in the table.

The year before (950 stores):

The investment to begin operation of a single-unit Tropical Smoothie franchise ranges between $340,750 to $814,500, inclusive of a $45,000 upfront payment (franchisee fee of $35,000 and $10,000 grand opening marketing contribution). If an operator signs on for multiple locations, it’s $25,000 for the second and each additional restaurant.

Tropical Smoothie stores average 1,400–1,600 square feet and seat about 10 to 40 customers. End-cap and in-line stores last year typically ranged from 1,200 to 1,900 square feet. Drive-thru stores generally tack on $40,000–$60,000 in related costs, from tech to fixtures. Those stores also include an extra week of in-café training (from three to four following classroom sessions).

The royalty fee is 6 percent of gross sales and the national marketing fee 5–6 percent.