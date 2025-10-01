Now in its 25th year, the Annual Drive-Thru Study is a mystery shopping study that evaluates brand performance and execution in the field. By timing and assessing each step of the drive-thruy visit, the study benchmarks speed, accuracy, satisfaction, food quality, and suggestive selling.

This milestone edition expands to 13 leading quick-service restaurant brands and includes a sperate analysis of Voice AI-enabled drive-thrus. The report provides objective benchmarks and year-over-year trendlines, showing where execution is improving and where it falls short.