Editor’s note: This is the first article in a fresh collaboration between QSR magazine and The CEO Series, an Emmy-winning original program that profiles a business leader and their respective business. Hosted by William Salvi, each episode provides a humanizing look into the CEO’s personal story, mindset and their business and industry. The CEO Series frequently brings in CEOs and companies within the restaurant industry, we hope the stories and insights shared are of value to all of you.

As the host of The CEO Series, I walked into my conversation with Denise Nelsen expecting the usual corporate talking points. What I got instead was a refreshing dose of humility and authenticity. Here’s someone running a 230-plus location fast-casual chain, yet she carries herself with the candidness of someone just trying to do right by her team and customers. That’s rare.

Nelsen’s journey is one of those stories that, when you hear it, you can’t help but be inspired. She started as a barista at Starbucks, working her way up over 25 years to an executive role, and now, she’s leading Smashburger as CEO. It’s a reminder that the path to the top isn’t always linear, but it’s built on hard work, smart decision-making, and the right mentors along the way.

The Reality of the CEO Role in the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry

One of the most striking things Nelsen shared was how lonely it can be at the top. It’s something I’ve heard from many CEOs, yet it always hits differently when you hear it firsthand. Despite having a strong executive team, she recognizes that ultimate responsibility falls on her. And with that responsibility comes tough decisions—decisions that impact employees, franchisees, and customers. That weight isn’t lost on her.

Nelsen talked about the perception of CEOs being out of touch, locked away in boardrooms making money-driven decisions. But her reality is much different. “Every CEO is different, but they’re all humans. You don’t just wake up one day and end up in a boardroom. It takes so many different experiences to get there,” she says. For her, leadership is about responsibility—something she learned early on from her family.

Nelsen chats with the crew.

Lessons from Her Grandmother and the Importance of Boldness in QSR Leadership

Nelsen credits her grandmother as one of her biggest inspirations. When her grandfather went off to war, her grandmother started working at a local liquor store. By the time he returned, she owned it. That sense of determination and confidence in one’s ability is something Nelson carries with her today. “She always told me to be bold, be brave, and be myself,” she shares.

That philosophy is what’s driving her leadership at Smashburger. The brand had lost focus before she took over—too many different logos, a scattered marketing strategy, and even a menu that didn’t clearly communicate the company’s identity. “In my first week, I realized our menu didn’t even say ‘Smashburger’ anywhere on it,” Nelsen says. “And we actually had more chicken items than burgers.” That realization kicked off a brand refinement process, ensuring that Smashburger had a clear identity and focus moving forward.

Balancing Growth, Franchise Development, and Quality in the Competitive QSR Landscape

Smashburger is on a mission to scale, but Nelsen is adamant about not losing sight of quality. “You can’t smash a frozen burger,” she joked, reinforcing the company’s commitment to fresh, never frozen beef. But as they expand, that commitment becomes more challenging. Scaling requires finding local suppliers who can maintain the brand’s standards—something she’s deeply involved in ensuring.

The company’s goal is to open 26 new locations this year. Nelsen is focused on not just opening stores but opening them well. “We have to go slow enough to learn, but fast enough to grow,” she explained. That balance between speed and precision is what will define Smashburger’s next phase.

Final Thoughts: A Leader Focused on the Right Things in the Fast-Casual Industry

Nelsen isn’t the kind of CEO who leads from an ivory tower. She eats at Smashburger regularly, visits stores often, and takes pride in building a brand that stands for quality, customer loyalty, and great guest experiences. Her leadership isn’t just about profit—it’s about purpose.

When I asked her about her best piece of advice for someone starting in a low-level position, she didn’t hesitate: “Believe in yourself. Be willing to take risks. Don’t just work hard—be focused on what you’re trying to contribute and where you want to go.”

Nelsen’s story is a testament to what’s possible when you combine work ethic, boldness, and a willingness to learn. She’s shaping Smashburger’s future the right way—by putting people, brand consistency, and menu innovation first. And from what I saw (and tasted), the brand is in very good hands.