Chipotle, by its own comparable ruler, has had a tepid start to 2025. Same-store sales dipped 0.4 percent in Q1—the first decline since COVID-era days—and 4 percent in Q2. While sliding, the brand remains positive on a two-year view at 7.1 and 6.6 percent following growth of 11.1 and 7 percent in the respective year-ago periods.

So Chipotle’s year-to-date softness is a mashup of its own bar and an industry that’s seen fewer visits from consumers. Eating and drinking places, per the National Restaurant Association, registered sales of $98.3 million in July, or down 0.4 percent from June. Consumer spending, the Association said, has been relatively flat for a few months now, with a 0.6 percent lift in June sandwiched between declines in May (negative 0.2 percent) and July (minus 0.4 percent). Meanwhile, consumer spending in non-restaurant retail sectors jumped 0.7 percent in July and 9.9 percent in June.

This reflects a sentiment from Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright on the notion of “consumers being on the sidelines,” and one that’s played out in past cycles—guests are spending money but being selective month-to-month. This current turn, however, has felt unique given people are cutting back dining and travel and pulling forward larger purchases in fear of what might be coming next (tariffs, other macro clouds).

MORE: Scott Boatwright Charts the Future of Chipotle as CEO

All said, though, Boatwright noted in recent earnings calls Chipotle appears to be suffering from a larger value perception ding that doesn’t align with in-store reality. The chain experienced a slowdown in underlying trends, Boatwright said, in May, before watching momentum build as it introduced summer marketing and leaned into hospitality. Exiting Q2, Chipotle returned to a positive comp and transaction result—both continued into July (traffic fell 4.9 percent over the quarter as average check hiked 0.9 percent).

Chipotle expects about flat comps for the balance of 2025 due to “ongoing volatility,” Boatwright explained, and plans to build on its “industry-leading value proposition” to accelerate transactions.

With this latter point, Chipotle has been microscoped by consumers as much as anybody, from TikTok videos accusing it of underloading bowls to influencers juxtaposing past pricing. Boatwright said the truth is, in most markets, for about $10 before taxes and fees, customers can get a chicken bowl or burrito “filled in abundance with the best ingredients, made fresh in our restaurants using classic culinary techniques at a speed at which you cannot find anywhere else.”

RELATED: Fast-Food Customers Remain Cautious With Their Wallets

It’s a 20–30 percent discount, he added, versus similar fast-casual meals and often even below what you’d find today at quick-service restaurants. Going forward, Chipotle will unveil new ways to emphasize that proposition and improve through better execution, menu innovation, and rewards amplification.

“How do we do that in a unique way that is authentically Chipotle that is not targeted at the competition, and that is not price pointed, right? I think we’ve got to figure out a way we can communicate value for the consumer and showcase the value we are to QSR and fast casual, I think there’s more work to do there,” Boatwright said in Q2.

There are indicators the messaging would land. Earlier in the year, Chipotle conducted an internal survey that showed it ranked top three in a record 15 perceptual drivers of consumer visitation and led in key areas like “good amount of food for your money” and “quality ingredients.” It moved into second place around “cares a lot about the customer” and “customer care/satisfaction”—feedback the brand hasn’t seen before, Boatwright said at the time.

It’s a matter of amplification.

Over the past couple of months, Chipotle’s “Summer of Extras” gave away more than $1 million in free burritos to users. About five million participated as of July. Two million were classified as low-frequency diners. Overall rewards enrollment leapt 14 percent, year-over-year. About 20 million members, as of mid-summer, were active or transacted with Chipotle at least once in the past year.

Chipotle more recently launched a “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” family meal offering intended to feed groups of four to six and promised to increase its LTO cadence in 2026. Chipotle Honey Chicken was being included in 25 percent of orders in Q2 and the brand launched Adobe Ranch in June—the first new dip in five years.

Additionally, Chipotle expects to test catering in about 60 stores this fall with a high-efficiency equipment package. Those units will feature a fresh tech stack to balance orders and Chipotle will launch a full marketing push behind it. Presently, catering comprises 1–2 percent of sales compared to some peers that are closer to 5–10 percent.

Back on value, BTIG analyst Peter Saleh recently revisited Chipotle’s proposition and price comparison to see if proclamations held up. The company used a survey it’s maintained across 17 major markets to track offerings. (This is all without guacamole, which the survey indicated averaged $2.81 nationally, taking the entrée number to $13.12 when including it).

On level with Boatwright’s commentary, BTIG found a national entrée average at Chipotle of $10.31 and $9.60 for the most commonly ordered chicken item (60 percent of orders). Steak and barbacoa averaged $11.35, while carnitas, Sofritas, and veggie were around $10.35, $9.60, and $9.60, respectively.

Fast casual competitors such as CAVA and sweetgreen remained 30–40 percent higher on similar entrees, based on the data.

Saleh said, like Boatwright surfaced, Chipotle seems to still offer compelling value. It’s being punished by consumers for a poor value perception across quick service as meals approach $15.

“We believe that Chipotle can do much more to highlight its value proposition, something it has recently begun messaging with a new campaign on streaming services and online video,” Saleh said. “While the brand didn’t explicitly highlight a visual price point, the voice-over suggested a burrito is priced at [about] $10. This is the first time in our coverage of the company [since 2008] that we can remember the brand referencing, or alluding to, a specific price point.”

Chipotle has historically not pushed price as one of its equity anchors, electing instead to focus on ingredients, sourcing, and preparation. But these are blurry times. The gap between fast food and everybody else has been exploited by restaurants across aisles (case, Chili’s). Can the same be done within fast casual?

BTIG found CAVA’s average price to be $13.47 and sweetgreen $14.58. Salad chain Chopt came in at $13.31. Sweetgreen, on average, cost 42 percent more than Chipotle. Chopt was nearly 10 percent lower than sweetgreen as well.

Including guacamole at Chipotle, CAVA was 3 percent higher; sweetgreen 11 percent; and Chopt slightly more than 1 percent.

BTIG estimated roughly 50 percent of Chipotle transactions include guacamole, implying the average meal is about $11.70, “and still a compelling value.”

Chipotle recently launched customizable family deals.

“We believe there is an opportunity here for management to lean into messaging around the $10 price point, a competitive moat that peers have not matched and cannot match,” Saleh said.

As noted, BTIG has conducted pricing surveys for a while (here’s an article from 2018). Historically, Saleh said, Chipotle found a way to reignite traffic in the months and quarters following value challenges. He admitted this landscape is more sensitive, but feels Chipotle can overcome malaise by deploying a growing advertising budget to better communicate what’s happening.

In 2022, BTIG found Chipotle was 10.7 and 9.2 percent cheaper than QDOBA and Moe’s Southwest Grill, respectively, and 5 percent under Baja Fresh. It was also cheaper than then-emerging brands Chopt, sweetgreen, and Dig Inn in competitive markets. Chopt was 13.5 percent ahead.

The 2018 survey touted similar results—Chipotle was 10.1 percent cheaper than QDOBA and 3.1 and 6.7 percent under Moe’s and Baja Fresh, respectively. Between 2018 and 2022, QDOBA and Moe’s raised prices on chicken entrees (according to BTIG’s survey) by 21.5 and 28.1 percent, respectively. Chipotle took price of roughly 19 percent over that span.

However Chipotle’s decides to push value differentiation, Boatwright will continue to lean into five key strategies, as he has since taking over as CEO from Brian Niccol in November: running successful restaurants with people-accountable culture that provides great food with integrity while delivering exceptional in-restaurant and digital experiences; making the brand visible, relevant and loved to acquire new guests and improve overall guest engagement; amplifying technology and innovation to drive growth and productivity at restaurants, support centers, and supply chain; expanding access and convenience by accelerating new restaurant openings in North America and internationally; and sustaining world-class people leadership by developing and retaining top talent at every level.

Chipotle over the summer completed the rollout of produce slicers and started introducing the aforementioned high-efficiency equipment package, which includes a dual-sided plancha, three-pan rice cooker, and high-capacity fryer. The brand expects “hundreds of restaurants” to include the setup by year’s end. It should take about three years to complete.

Long term, Chipotle believes it can return to mid-single-digit comps and surpass $4 million average-unit volumes on 40 percent flow-through. AUV lowered to $3.14 million in Q2, after reaching $3.18 million in Q1 and $3.21 million in Q4.

Chipotle finished Q2 with 3,839 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened 61 new stores in the quarter, a record for Q2. The company remains on track to open between 315 and 345 new stores in the U.S. and Canada, with 80 percent including a Chipotlane.