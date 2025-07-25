In a fiercely competitive QSR environment, where razor-thin margins demand precision, a surprising culprit is holding brands back: their own menu boards. According to Simon-Kucher’s QSR 2025 Menu Benchmarking study of 13 leading hamburger brands across 26 locations, complexity—not competition—may be the single greatest threat to profitability.



The data reveals that some brands list 45 percent more items than the median, which is an overload that not only confuses customers but slows operations, drives inconsistency, and contributes to food waste. The cost? Real dollars lost in service inefficiencies and muddled value perception.

The hidden cost of complexity

At the heart of the problem lies menu complexity. Simon-Kucher’s study found the median total number of SKUs per brand is 58, but some chains far exceed that benchmark. Much of this excess comes from low-priced items like drinks and sides, which dilute average ticket size and overburden the kitchen.

Simon-Kucher’s experts caution that trimming the fat isn’t as simple as eliminating items: every SKU change must consider substitution effects and volume impact to avoid unintended revenue losses.

“Operators often underestimate how interlinked menu choices are,” says Philip Daus, partner at Simon-Kucher and responsible for the consultancy’s restaurant projects in the U.S. “Removing one item could disrupt buying behavior and lead to revenue loss unless carefully modeled.”

Price image: The value mirage

Beyond SKU counts, price image emerges as a critical battleground. Brands differ widely in their breakdown of sub-$5 and sub-$10 price points – some anchor their menu around value, while others opt for a premium feel.

“You need to decide: are you a value brand or a premium brand?” asks Erin Kilbride, senior manager at Simon-Kucher and co-author of the study, noted. “Many brands are stuck in the middle, and inconsistency undermines consumer trust and erodes loyalty.”

Combo pricing reflects this too: some brands offer bundle discounts exceeding 20 percent to encourage upsells, while others give zero incentive. Five Guys and Shake Shack, for example, don’t offer combo deals at all. The result? A confused consumer who might skip the upsell or question the overall value of the brand.

According to Simon-Kucher, it is critical to understand the real willingness-to-pay by consumer segment and purchase occasion to determine optimal price levels including bundle discounts and a-la-carte combo mark-ups.

The power (and pitfalls) of price architecture

Simon-Kucher’s data reveals that pricing inconsistencies extend to the smallest details. Price endings often rely on the traditional $.X9 format but miss psychological thresholds. Size-based pricing also shows inconsistency: some brands use narrow price gaps between Medium and Large to nudge upselling, others use Medium as a default. But many miss these opportunities altogether.

“You can’t expect rational decision-making in a drive-thru lane at 9 p.m.,” Simon-Kucher Manager and behavioral pricing expert Bo Bo quipped. “Designing price gaps with psychology in mind is what separates top performers.”

Digital menus: An untapped advantage

Despite growing digital integration, only two brands have fully transitioned to digital menu boards. Most drive-thrus still rely on static displays, limiting capacity for A/B testing or real-time pricing optimization. This restricts the brand’s ability to customize experiences by daypart, region, or promotional window.

Digital menu boards are no longer a luxury, they’re a necessity to adjust prices with more agility in today’s dynamic market environment. “Having to wait 6 to 8 weeks for new menu boards to get printed and rolled-out in stores implies massive impact on margins in a world where ingredient costs can increase more than 20 percent month-to-month,” says Simon-Kucher’s Kilbride. “Operators need agility in today’s market landscape.”

Design that drives decisions

Design, too, plays an outsized role. The number of images on a menu board and the percentage of SKUs with visuals vary dramatically across brands. Some display less than 10 percent of items with images, while others show over 50 percent. Yet many fail to apply these images strategically to guide consumer choice or emphasize high-margin items.

Other typical improvement areas include:

Lack of clear visual prioritization: Across nearly all brands, featured or premium items are not visually emphasized, as they’re often buried in busy menu design layouts.

Across nearly all brands, featured or premium items are not visually emphasized, as they’re often buried in busy menu design layouts. Navigation and complexity issues: Many menus present too many SKUs, excessive information, or confusing layouts, which slow down guests’ decision-making.

Many menus present too many SKUs, excessive information, or confusing layouts, which slow down guests’ decision-making. Missed opportunities for upsell: Some menus are not structured to encourage upsell, either by not clearly offering various sizes, not having high price anchor items, or not highlighting premium SKUs.

Menu placement and visual hierarchy remain underleveraged tools, despite proven influence on ticket size. According to Simon-Kucher, consumers are more likely to choose items they can visualize; photos can be a sales driver when used correctly.

Strategic implications: Where to go from here

For brands looking to optimize growth, Simon-Kucher has 5 clear insights:

Simplify strategically : Trim menu items not based on cost alone, but on their substitution value and customer appeal.

: Trim menu items not based on cost alone, but on their substitution value and customer appeal. Align your price image : Use price points, combo architecture, and bundle discounts to reinforce your brand identity.

: Use price points, combo architecture, and bundle discounts to reinforce your brand identity. Design with purpose : Leverage decoy pricing and psychological thresholds to guide choices and improve perceived value.

: Leverage decoy pricing and psychological thresholds to guide choices and improve perceived value. Digitize for agility : Invest in dynamic menu boards to unlock rapid experimentation and better demand alignment.

: Invest in dynamic menu boards to unlock rapid experimentation and better demand alignment. Use visuals intentionally: Highlight hero items with compelling images to improve conversion and upsell.

Conclusion: From clutter to clarity

As the QSR landscape evolves—driven by delivery, digital, and changing consumer preferences – menu boards remain a frontline battlefield. Simon-Kucher’s data-rich benchmarking shows that seemingly small design and smart pricing decisions carry an outsized impact on profitability.

“Your menu is your strategy, in full view of every customer,” summarized Simon-Kucher Partner Philip Daus. “The brands that will lead the next wave of growth won’t just have the best burgers, boldest flavors or fastest service, they’ll have the sharpest menus and smartest pricing strategies.”

Philip Daus is a Partner at Simon-Kucher, who specializes in growth and monetization strategies, helping restaurants optimize pricing, promotions, and go-to-market strategies. With 20 years of consulting experience, he has led over 100 projects, driving billions in enterprise value. A recognized thought leader, Philip has published extensively on pricing and sales strategy and frequently speaks at industry conferences. Philip holds an MBA from IE Business School and an MSc from WHU Vallendar, Germany.

Erin Kilbride is a Manager at Simon Kucher, a leading strategy and commercial growth consultancy. She specializes in driving revenue growth for restaurants, with a focus on pricing strategies including price architecture, store price differentiation, and price-value positioning. Erin holds a B.A. from Rice University.

Bo Bo is a Manager at Simon-Kucher, a leading strategy and commercial growth consultancy. He specializes in pricing strategies for the hospitality sector, particularly hotels and restaurants. Bo holds a BA and MS in hotel and restaurant management, as well as an MBA from Rice University.