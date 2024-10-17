Just in time for Halloween, Jack in the Box is bringing Monster Tacos, Mummy Wrapped Monster Tacos, and the Witch Please Shake to its menu, reinforcing its C.R.A.V.E.D. marketing strategy, which stands for culturally relevant, authentic, visible, and easy-to-love items.

This strategy proved highly effective earlier this year with the release of the Smashed Jack, which sold out in just two weeks without any paid media, marking the highest launch week sales for a burger product in over six years.

As one of the largest burger chains in the U.S., Jack is closing the year with a steady flow of innovative offerings that still feel “quintessentially Jack,” according to CMO Ryan Ostrom.

In a recent episode of QSR Uncut, Ostrom explained that these new menu releases are part of a broader strategy to keep customers engaged in an increasingly competitive industry.

In this exclusive Q&A with QSR magazine, Ostrom dives into Jack’s culinary philosophy and how customer feedback drives the brand’s ongoing innovation pipeline.

What is your core culinary philosophy, and how does it shape the direction of Jack in the Box’s menu offerings?

Our core culinary philosophy is all about keeping product variety and value at the forefront of our menu innovation. We want to create a menu that satisfies all the different cravings people have at any point in the day. Whether you’re in the car with a big group or just grabbing a quick late-night bite, we aim to make sure everyone can find something they love. We’re here to listen to our customers and meet their needs, shaping our offerings to reflect the wide-ranging tastes of our guests. That’s what drives us every day—ensuring that every craving is satisfied!

2. How do the new and returning products, like the Monster Taco, align with Jack in the Box’s broader C.R.A.V.E.D. strategy?

At its core, C.R.A.V.E.D. is all about staying culturally relevant while staying authentic to Jack, yet distinctive to the competition. Whether it’s bringing back a fan favorite like the Monster Taco for Halloween or adding a fun twist like the Mummy Wrapped Monster Taco, or the distinctive Witch Please Shake with the unique flavor of ube. We strive to make sure that everything we introduce feels quintessentially Jack. Our goal is to create memorable experiences that resonate with our guests while keeping the spirit of Jack in the Box alive and exciting!

Jack in the Box has always been known for pushing boundaries with its menu. How do you ensure that each new or returning item stays true to the brand’s unique identity while still surprising and delighting customers?

We do a lot of testing to see what works and how fans respond to new items. Currently, we’re exploring ramen in our home market of San Diego, where our customers are familiar with our menu and excited to try new offerings. Their feedback will be a crucial indicator of whether we should consider adding it to our national menu. We need to build on our existing favorites while also experimenting with new concepts, and we recognize that our fans expect certain key items to always be available. Striking the right balance between innovation and tradition is key to keeping our menu fresh and exciting.

The Monster Taco is making a comeback. Can you walk us through the decision-making process that led to bringing this fan-favorite back?

This is the fourth year we’ve brought back the Monster Taco, and it’s a testament to our fans who love and demand it. When a product performs so well year after year, it decides to reintroduce it as a no-brainer. Last year alone, we sold 10 million Monster Tacos, which clearly shows that our customers look forward to seeing it on the menu during this time of year! However, each year we try to add a twist like last year’s Angry Monster Taco to this year’s Mummy-wrapped monster tacos.

What specific guest feedback did you receive that influenced the return of the Monster Taco, and how did that feedback shape the final product?

After selling so many Monster Tacos last year, we knew this time of year, filled with late-night fun and festivities, was the perfect moment to bring it back. Our fans have been calling for its return on social media, which amps up the excitement. Since our customers love indulgent items late at night, it made perfect sense to introduce the Mummy-Wrapped Monster Taco, featuring a cheesy soft tortilla. We can’t wait to see how our fans react to this fresh twist on a Halloween classic!

How do you gauge guest demand for bringing back retired menu items, and what factors are considered when deciding to reintroduce them?

At Jack in the Box, bringing back retired menu items is all about listening to our customers. We tune in to their feedback, especially on socials, to see what they’re craving. We also run consumer testing before any launch, ensuring the item resonates with our audience. Connecting our offerings to the right time of year is also key—like bringing back our beloved Monster Tacos for Halloween. We want to make sure any comeback feels relevant to today’s tastes and needs. By blending customer insights with practical considerations and seasonal relevance, we make informed decisions that result in our guests demanding them back year after year!

What does the innovation process look like for developing both new and returning products? How do you balance nostalgia with the need for innovation?

The innovation process at Jack in the Box is all about striking the right balance between nostalgia and fresh ideas. We understand that some items hold a special place in our fans’ hearts, and those beloved favorites often come back around! Our goal is to elevate everything we offer, even when we’re bringing back a classic. Our culinary team is made up of experts who carefully analyze current trends and consumer insights to ensure we’re delivering what our fans truly want while also keeping things exciting. It’s this blend of honoring the past and pushing forward that keeps our menu fresh and relevant!

Can you describe the cross-functional collaboration between culinary and marketing teams in bringing these items to life?

The synergy between our marketing and culinary teams is essential for a successful rollout. Each team leans on one another to share insights—marketing keeps us in the loop on trending cultural moments, while culinary brings the latest flavor profiles to the table. We maintain checks and balances to keep everyone aligned and set clear timelines to ensure that product innovation and marketing efforts are in sync. Timing is everything—like when we bring back our Monster Tacos for Halloween, creating excitement and relevance. This collaboration helps us generate buzz and deliver the tasty, innovative experiences our guests love.

How do you decide which fan favorites to bring back? Are there certain benchmarks or criteria a product must meet to make a return?

Deciding which fan favorites to bring back is never a straightforward process—there are a lot of factors at play, from supply chain availability to new flavor options. But sometimes our fans are so passionate and vocal about what they love that we can’t help but listen! A great example is when we removed potato wedges from the menu in 2021. We received thousands of mentions across social media, with fans clamoring for their return. It even led to a Change.org petition that gathered over 1,000 signatures! When our customers are that passionate, we take their demands seriously. After all, the customer is always right, and sometimes we just have to run with it.

Jack in the Box has a long history of offering differentiated products, from tacos to burgers. How do these latest menu releases continue that tradition of Innovation?

We’ve built our reputation as a burger joint known for our tacos by constantly pushing the envelope. We were the first in the QSR space to elevate our menu with items like breakfast sandwiches and salads, and we haven’t looked back since. Over the past year, we’ve introduced exciting new offerings like the Smashed Jack burger patty, traditional chicken wings, and ramen—each one unique and a fresh take on our menu. What’s more, our innovation comes from actively listening to our consumers and staying on top of trends. This commitment keeps our offerings diverse and ensures we’re always meeting the cravings of our fans.

Looking back at Jack in the Box’s history of bold and unique menu items, how do you ensure that new releases pay homage to that legacy while also staying current with evolving food trends?

At Jack in the Box, we ensure that new releases pay homage to our bold and unique history through our C.R.A.V.E.D. marketing strategy, which focuses on creating menu items that are bold, innovative, and aligned with what our customers crave. We dive into items that were popular in the past and find ways to reimagine them for today’s tastes. Take our popular Oreo Cookie Shake, for example. We’ve revamped it to capture the current flavor trends of ube while keeping the essence of what made it a classic. We’re also quick to turn today’s trends into exciting new menu items, which helps us stay connected with culture. By balancing nostalgia with innovation, we create offerings that honor our legacy while resonating with our guests today. That’s what keeps us fresh and relevant.

What role do LTOs play in keeping the Jack in the Box menu fresh and exciting for customers?

LTOs are crucial for keeping the Jack in the Box menu fresh and exciting. They allow us to test new flavors and connect our offerings to specific seasons and events throughout the year. This not only keeps our menu dynamic but also allows us to engage with our customers in a way that resonates with them, making every visit feel special and tailored to the moment.

How do LTOs reinforce Jack in the Box’s brand identity and contribute to its competitive edge in the fast-food space?

LTOs play a significant role in reinforcing Jack in the Box’s brand identity and enhancing our competitive edge in the fast-food space. They showcase our commitment to innovation and quality while allowing us to offer unique, crave-worthy items that stand out in the market. By introducing limited-time offerings that resonate with current trends and seasonal themes, we not only keep our menu exciting but also create a sense of urgency that drives customer interest. Whether it’s partnering with a legendary celebrity like Ice Cube, aligning with major films like Deadpool, or hosting local events and product tests with media and influencers, we always ensure our LTO rollouts come with a memorable story. This strategy keeps our menu dynamic and strengthens our connection with fans, making each visit to Jack an exciting experience. Ultimately, it ensures that Jack in the Box remains a top choice for customers seeking variety and value in their dining experiences.

What excites you the most about these new drops, and what do you hope they will accomplish for the brand?

What excites me the most about these new drops is our commitment to pushing the envelope on flavors and getting creative with our products. We’re always tapping into current trends to keep things fresh and exciting for our guests. I hope these new offerings not only satisfy a wide range of cravings but also strengthen our legacy of delivering great value. By aligning with what our customers are looking for, we can enhance their experience and reinforce Jack in the Box as a go-to choice.

How do you see consumer preferences shaping future product releases at Jack in the Box? Are there any emerging trends you’re particularly excited about?

Consumer preferences are shaping our future product releases at Jack in the Box. We’re noticing a shift toward more niche offerings that go beyond traditional QSR options—think boba, ramen, and ube flavors. This lets us cater to adventurous tastes and create truly unique experiences. We’re also committed to making value more than just a price point. It’s about delivering higher quality ingredients and larger portions, so our guests feel they’re getting more for their money. Looking ahead, I’m particularly excited about the trend of consumers wanting more than just food. They’re seeking partnerships and extended experiences that connect with their lifestyles. This opens up some exciting possibilities for us in the coming year, as we explore new ways to engage with our audience and enhance their experience at Jack in the Box.

How do you plan to engage with fans and gather feedback once these new menu items hit stores?

We’ll keep doing what we do best: listening to our customers! When new menu items hit stores, we know social channels will be buzzing with reviews and feedback about what fans love and what they want to see next. By staying connected and keeping a pulse on that feedback, we can continue innovating in a way that keeps our customers excited about what’s coming down the pipeline. It’s all about that ongoing conversation and making sure we’re delivering what our fans truly crave.