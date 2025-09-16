As restaurant brands navigate the value-driven landscape, Jack in the Box is taking a stand against shrinkflation with bigger portions and lower prices.

Starting October 1, the brand will reintroduce larger cup sizes—25 percent more ounces at a lower cost per ounce—while pricing 61 percent of its combo meals under $10 across most markets. These initiatives, alongside fan-favorite promotions like Burger Week, Monster Tacos, and new digital experiences, showcase a “more for less” strategy designed to meet guest expectations without sacrificing flavor.

To better understand how Jack in the Box is reimagining value in 2025, QSR magazine sat down with Ryan Ostrom, EVP, chief customer and digital officer, to talk about affordability, innovation, digital engagement, and how the brand’s irreverent personality continues to set it apart.

How is Jack in the Box defining “value” in 2025?

At Jack in the Box, value is not just about cutting prices—it’s about getting more for your money and having a wide variety to choose from, no matter what you’re craving. We’re leaning into value not just as a price point, but as a guest experience. This pivotal change in particular is about fighting against shrinkflation while keeping the value and variety Jack is known for in mind.

You’ve announced that 61 percent of combo meals will now be under $10. How did the team decide where to lower prices, and how will that impact both guest perception and your bottom line?

We focused on anchoring affordability across every time of the day people love to eat at Jack, whether that’s breakfast to late night and every hour in between. This price change was decided with the consumer in mind—by bringing back bigger cup sizes to give guests 25 percent more ounces and creating lower prices on some top-telling combos (Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger Combo, Cluck Combo, and Breakfast Jack Combo), Jack is working to satisfy customers who are craving value and flavor.

What kind of feedback were you hearing from customers that pushed you to double down on better price points?

We heard from guests loud and clear that value matters most, and drink sizes quickly became a symbol of that conversation. A lot of feedback around ‘value’ pointed to cups feeling too small for the price, with customers saying things like, ‘bring the large cups back.’ That showed us this wasn’t just about ounces—it was about trust and making sure our guests feel they’re getting a fair deal. By bringing back bigger sizes at a better price point, we’re showing we listened and that we’re committed to delivering real value every day.

Why did Jack in the Box choose to increase its cup sizes?

Earlier this year, we tested a few different size cups at existing price points, and guests noticed—many thought they were given the wrong size or felt frustrated paying more for less. Starting October 1, we’re fixing that by rolling out cups that are 25 percent bigger across all sizes, with a lower cost per ounce than before. It’s a tangible way to show we’re listening and giving guests more for their money.

McDonald’s sparked much of this renewed focus on value with its recent price cuts. How does Jack in the Box plan to stand apart in the value conversation?

While competitors are cutting prices, Jack in the Box is doing something bolder: pairing lower prices with bigger portions. Our approach is “bigger drinks, lower prices”—proving that value isn’t just easier on the wallet, it’s better all around. We’re doing it with consumers in mind and with Jack Box’s unruly approach to shaking things up, making the value conversation less about a price war and more about delivering better value for your money.

With programs like DealQuest and Jack Pack loyalty bonuses, how important is digital engagement to driving guest frequency and brand loyalty?

Digital is at the heart of our growth. Some weeks, it represents nearly 20 percent of our sales. Through our ongoing Jack Pack offers and injecting new experiences like DealQuest, we can reward loyalty, surprise fans with gamified deals, and bring people back more often. What excites me is how digital and operations work together—not only are we offering great deals in the app, but we’re also improving speed, accuracy, and consistency in-store so the experience matches the promise.

Jack in the Box is known for its irreverent style. How are you using humor and personality to make value-driven offers stand out in what could otherwise be a price war?

Jack’s irreverent style is one of the brand’s biggest advantages. With the Shrinkflation campaign in particular, Jack himself is back in his ‘90s personality, poking fun while tackling a serious issue like shrinkflation. Jack’s classic playful tone paired with compelling offers make the message clear and memorable. Value doesn’t have to be boring – when Jack delivers it with a wink, it cuts through in a way no other brand can.

Beyond Monster Tacos and new snacks, how are you balancing innovation with affordability in today’s tighter consumer spending environment?

We’re making sure guests don’t have to choose between exciting new flavors and great value. Alongside lowering combo prices and bringing back bigger cup sizes, we’re rolling out craveable innovations and fan favorites like 2 for $3 Monster Tacos, and even the Monster Churro or Monster Mozzarella Stick, both priced around $3.

We’re also looking at unique exclusives to drive value, an example is our new Monster Munchie Meal which comes with a limited-edition color changing Halloween cup. Finally, we’re also pulsing in unique limited time offerings like offering our most premium burger, the Smashed Jack, for just $5 from September 12 to September 18. These new items keep the menu fresh and fun while staying accessible, especially as consumers are watching their spending more closely. It’s part of our broader commitment to fight shrinkflation with a “more for less mentally”, making innovation affordable for every guest.

