Jacqueline Hawthorne-Robinson has been preparing for her role as CEO of Golden Krust her entire life.

Her parents Mavis and Ephraim Hawthorne operated Hawthorne & Sons Bakery in St. Mary, Jamaica, for more than 50 years with the support of their 11 children. Eventually, Hawthorne-Robinson’s brother, Lowell F. Hawthorne, along with his siblings, pooled their savings and immigrated to New York, where they opened the first Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery in 1989.

Now, 35 years later, Golden Krust spans more than 115 locations across eight states, establishing itself as a steward of Caribbean fast-casual dining in the U.S. The brand has also expanded into school cafeterias, prisons, and the retail industry with microwavable products. Hawthorne-Robinson took the helm in late August, leading the company alongside new CFO Glenn Francie.

CEO Jacqueline Hawthorne-Robinson

“As Golden Krust’s CEO, I feel that I am now in my safe space, where I am 100 percent occupied and confident to step into this role,” Hawthorne-Robinson says. “I don’t just know the business—I am the business, and I am determined to continue building it. This has been a profound, humbling, and empowering experience.”

Amid this period of upward growth, Hawthorne-Robinson is committed to preserving the core values instilled by her parents: keep family first, work hard, and serve as a sanctuary for the community.

“Each day offers invaluable lessons in hard work and community spirit. I vividly remember waking up in the morning as a child and walking a mile to a spring in Jamaica to fetch water in buckets for my family to use,” Hawthorne-Robinson says. “These principles of taking care of one another were introduced to me by our upbringing, and they’ve become the foundation of who we are at Golden Krust today.”

Hawthorne-Robinson credits Golden Krust’s success to its ability to foster togetherness in all its locations. She says the company celebrates its growth by giving back to the community through its foundations, named after Mavis, Ephraim, and Lowell F. Hawthorne. These charitable organizations offer scholarships, internships, and endowment funds for underserved communities in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

“We are committed to reflecting the brotherly love and unity that marks Jamaican culture, deepening our roots with local communities and our Caribbean heritage,” Hawthorne-Robinson adds. “Service to humanity is at our core, and we are doing that as we grow. As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, we find ourselves reflecting daily on how this milestone is a testament to our success and a humbling reminder of the support from our people.”

The annual National Jamaican Patty Day celebration is an initiative pioneered by Golden Krust to enhance brand visibility and cultural influence, inviting new customers to experience the rich flavors of Jamaica and the energy that defines the company. It began as an in-store promotional event, but it has since evolved into a multi-city patty tour, with events in cities such as Atlanta, New York, and Fort Lauderdale.

Hawthorne-Robinson’s nephew, Stephen Clarke, submitted the application to the National Day Calendar for National Jamaican Patty Day. Clarke, who serves as vice president of marketing, was destined to be part of the family business, much like his aunt.

“We are deeply blessed to be in this family business, and the vision for us is to stand by each other as we grow and work through difficult moments,” Hawthorne-Robinson says. “It isn’t always easy … but we take the legacy of our humble beginnings and feel proud of all we’ve accomplished together.”

New York, Florida, and Georgia have been Golden Krust’s hottest franchising markets so far. As the brand continues to expand, educational outreach remains a priority in areas unfamiliar with Caribbean food. Hawthorne-Robinson notes that the company often hands out free samples to introduce customers to its concept.

“Taking this concept from state to state will inevitably introduce our food to new audiences,” Hawthorne-Robinson says. “We will continue giving out samples and bringing our products to retail and fast food locations. In some areas, we already have a presence in big-box stores, so everybody is waiting for us to move our restaurant into their community.”

A new location at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, slated to open in Terminal 8 in the summer of 2025, will mark Golden Krust’s first foray into flexible, high-traffic models.

“JFK is very diverse, with travelers from all over the world, so I think this will be one of our greatest stepping stones to introducing Golden Krust to new audiences,” Hawthorne-Robinson says. “We are embracing it and looking forward to flooding the airport with Jamaican music, art, and food. This is the next chapter for us.”

Hawthorne-Robinson’s goal is to take Golden Krust nationwide, opening at least two locations per year for the next five years. She plans to utilize influencers, events, and retail offerings to bring the taste of Jamaica to the U.S. But above all, she aims to leverage the strength of her family-owned business to make a lasting impact in communities.

“Our traditions aren’t just corporate rhetoric. These are intergenerational recipes, a legacy woven into our core identity as a family,” Hawthorne-Robinson says. “We may experience internal tension at times between tradition and innovation, but our mentality is that culture can both be preserved and evolve over time. For us, we are willing to step right into the evolution and cultivation of Jamaican culture.”