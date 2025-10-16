Restaurant leaders are navigating a new era where data, technology, and human connection must work in sync to drive growth. Yet for many brands, marketing still isn’t recognized as a true strategic pillar.

As chief marketing officer at Qu and a WiRL advisory board member, Jen Kern is helping change that. A four-time CMO and longtime advocate for women in leadership, Kern believes the next wave of restaurant innovation will come from uniting marketing and technology around a shared purpose: empathy.

Kern is working to bridge the gap between operators, marketers, and technologists—challenging the industry to think differently about what’s possible when data and humanity meet.

Kern sat down with QSR magazine and Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL) to discuss the evolving role of CMOs, the power of empathy, and what’s next for restaurant leadership.

You’ve been a four-time CMO and a tech influencer. What unique leadership lessons from tech have you brought into the restaurant space?

In B2B tech, the CMO role has long been viewed as a critical strategic contributor to the business—someone with a true “seat at the table.” Technology marketing leaders are judged by measurable outcomes, such as ARR growth and pipeline creation, in addition to brand building and go-to-market leadership.

When I entered the restaurant tech space in 2019, I noticed that marketing leaders were often undervalued and underestimated, with little voice in broader business and growth strategy. They were buried in tactical demands—from managing third-party delivery fees to juggling media buys and endless campaigns.

What was missing was the recognition that marketing can and should be a strategic partner in driving business growth and guiding the organization forward.

That’s a big part of why I launched my podcast, Restaurants Reinvented. I wanted to elevate the conversation around restaurant marketing and show that CMOs can be market makers—not just fire-fighting tacticians. When marketing leaders are empowered to sit alongside operations, technology, and sales in shaping strategy, the entire organization benefits.

When you joined Qu and “caught the hospitality bug,” what surprised you most about the restaurant industry compared to other sectors you’ve worked in?

What struck me most was the depth of care that’s shown. In B2B, especially in SaaS, business and sales processes often feel transactional. In restaurants, everything is relational. People in this industry care deeply about their guests, their teams, and the communities they serve.

That commitment goes beyond the four walls of the restaurant, with many brands giving back to their local communities as part of their core mission. All of this is amplified by the fact that we’re in the hospitality business, which is fundamentally about taking care of people’s most basic need—food.

That spirit of genuine care has shaped how I lead, reminding me that strong leadership is as much about serving and pouring into others as it is about driving results.

On a personal level, food has always been at the heart of my family, so stepping into this industry felt like a natural extension of that passion. I grew up watching Julia Child and James Beard on TV and flipping through their cookbooks while my mom made gourmet cooking look effortless—and always delicious.

What I love about restaurants is how they blend business with something deeply human: serving people with authenticity, empathy, and care. That spirit is evident in every detail, right down to how the food is served.

You helped launch the industry’s first unified commerce platform. What gaps in restaurant tech were you determined to fix, and what barriers did you have to overcome to make it happen?

The biggest gap was the fragmentation of systems and data. Operators were stuck in an endless loop of “menu mayhem,” managing menus across multiple channels and systems with no single view of the guest.

When I joined Qu in 2019, our CEO, Amir, and the team were determined to fix this and were already laying the foundation for a data-first platform that unified ordering channels, kitchen operations, and loyalty.

Our second challenge was mindset—and the lack of trust in POS vendors. The industry still viewed POS as “the box on the counter” and was often sold systems that didn’t do (or support) what they promised, leaving buyers disillusioned. We coined the tagline “Beyond POS” to reframe that conversation—emphasizing that modern restaurants operate across multiple points of sale and need a unified, API-first foundation to run efficiently.

Along with the distrust and dated mindsets instilled by legacy providers, the industry was and remains largely “pay to play,” resulting in a lack of helpful, original content to guide restaurants on their digital transformation journey.

At Qu, we adopted a consultative, customer-first mindset—producing helpful, authentic content to help operators understand what a modern POS and unified commerce platform entails, its power and purpose, and what’s involved in the change management process.

Market and customer insights have shaped every part of our platform and go-to-market approach. Our annual State of Digital report, now in its sixth year, spans 170 enterprise brands and 85,000 locations. It’s designed to provide transparency, actionable insights, and opportunities for operators to learn from real data and from one another—because the more we share, the stronger the industry becomes.

Our goal is to make technology invisible and stress-free—operators shouldn’t have to be technologists, too.

Restaurants have historically lagged in digital innovation. What’s the most critical mindset shift operators need to make today to keep up with the digital consumer?

There’s no silver bullet; keeping up with, and ahead of, the digital consumer requires a stable technology foundation and an integrated tech stack to ensure scale, speed, and flexibility.

Here are four key areas where I suggest operators focus:

1. Build a strong technology foundation. The restaurant’s tech stack must be API-friendly and data-driven to ensure efficiency and scalability. Many operators fall victim to “shiny object syndrome,” bolting new systems onto shaky foundations. When integrations and data aren’t prioritized, everything eventually breaks.

2. Prioritize brand and creative strategy. The food and experience will always matter most. Technology should enhance that experience—or better yet, disappear into the background.

3. Be agile but stay focused. The digital consumer will continue to evolve. Stay open to innovation, but don’t lose sight of what guests love most about your brand.

4. Embrace AI wholeheartedly. While “AI fatigue” is real, it’s here to stay and can drastically improve operations. AI requires clean, unified data and should be built into your foundation, not tacked on later.

Bottom line: the foundation has to come first. With a data-driven base, technology becomes a growth driver—not an inhibitor.

You’ve made it a mission to elevate women and CMOs in this space. Where do you think the restaurant industry is excelling in creating opportunities for women, and where are we falling short?

The restaurant industry relies heavily on women—they make up 55 percent of the workforce and nearly 70 percent of entry- and mid-level employees. Yet, when you look at leadership, the numbers tell a very different story: women hold just 30 percent of senior executive roles, and only about 10 percent of CEOs across the top 50 chains are women.

One major barrier is the lack of flexibility at the leadership level. Many women juggle multiple responsibilities outside of work, and while remote work is common in other industries, restaurant leadership still clings to the idea that leaders must be on-site every day.

That said, progress is happening. Leaders like Heather Neary, president and CEO of Taco John’s; Dawn Gillis, CIO at Golden Corral; and Whataburger’s all-women SHE-suite are proof that the tide is turning. Mentorship programs and platforms like WiRL are also helping women connect more meaningfully.

The data is clear: companies with more women in executive leadership tend to be more profitable—about 9 percent more likely to outperform those with fewer women leaders.

What advice would you give to women aiming for the C-suite in an industry still dominated by male leadership?

Build a strong network, connect with brands and leaders you admire, find a mentor—and then go for it. No one will do it for you. You need bold ideas, curiosity, and the courage to walk through your fears.

When my kids were young, I took time off to focus on family but continued to learn and grow through consulting work. When I returned full-time, I joined a company as its first marketing hire and built the function from scratch—ultimately doubling the business.

My biggest advice: be relentlessly curious. Marketing is always evolving, and curiosity is what will keep you ahead. And when you encounter bias—like when a founder once told me, “Wow, you’re not just pretty; you’re smart, too”—don’t let it derail you. Keep moving. Find allies and mentors, but don’t wait for permission.

If you could wave a magic wand and transform one thing about restaurant leadership or operations tomorrow, what would it be?

I’d ensure CMOs have input into major strategic decisions. Marketing isn’t just about campaigns—it’s about understanding the guest and shaping the entire experience.

Technology choices and operational changes all influence how guests perceive the brand, yet marketing leaders are too often left out of those decisions. When marketing leaders are empowered to influence strategy—not just execution—the organization can innovate more effectively and deliver a better experience.

What do you predict will be the biggest tech disruptor in restaurants over the next five years, and how should brands prepare?

It’s AI—and more specifically, agentic AI—that will be the biggest disruptor and transformer. But using AI without clean, unified data is a recipe for failure.

The opportunity is massive: automating phones and drive-thrus with voice AI, optimizing production with predictive AI, improving accuracy with vision AI, and empowering in-store teams with smart AI tools.

But here’s the warning: if you wait a year to get your data in order, you’ll be 10 steps behind. Brands that start now will lead the pack. Treat AI as an enablement layer—not an add-on—and it will unlock transformation.

Your passion is “transforming hearts, minds, and industries.” What’s the toughest part of driving that kind of change, and what keeps you pushing forward?

The toughest part is patience. Transformation doesn’t happen overnight. There are hard days when progress feels slow, but the long game is worth it.

The teamwork and collaboration at Qu are incredibly strong—we work hard and share a common passion to transform restaurants for a brighter future that’s more efficient, profitable, and manageable from a tech perspective.

What keeps me going is my deep faith, our incredible teams, and our focused mission. I wake up thankful for the gift of life and the chance to serve something bigger than myself. When you’re surrounded by like-minded, heart-led people, even the toughest work feels meaningful.