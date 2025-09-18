Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams made the call this week, at least publicly, to take the franchise route after 23 years of corporate development. The premium dessert brand labeled it a “Fellowship Model” and “natural next step” as Jeni’s aims to broaden reach. Sean Brock, senior advisor of franchising, noted the brand would develop partnerships through hand-in-hand support “to ensure the success of each new scoop shop.”

What that means exactly will unfurl over time, but, for now, Jeni’s said it was seeking operators who align with its values, storytelling chops, heart for service, and commitment to uplifting communities. “The ideal candidate isn’t just an operator; they’re an extension of the Jeni’s ethos — creative, invested, people-first, and purpose-driven with a steadfast belief that ice cream can, and should, make a difference,” it said in a release.

The “Fellowship Model” was described in Jeni’s first FDD as: “… we emphasize partnership over transactions by celebrating and collaborating closely with our growers, makers, and producers as valued members of our extended community.”

Adding context: “We integrate these core values into our business practices, community initiatives, marketing strategies, and brand storytelling. Our dedication to social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and our Fellowship Model, which may evolve over time, resonates strongly with many customers but may not align with the expectations or preferences of all consumers. It is essential that any prospective franchisee carefully considers our mission-driven approach, Fellowship Model, and social advocacy efforts when evaluating the opportunity to join the Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams franchise network.”

So what is Jeni’s taking to market for prospective franchisees? The 2002-founded brand retracted by two outlets last year to close the calendar at 87 shops. It had 64 at the start of 2022 and lifted by net 10 that year and 15 the following. All of those restaurants, naturally, are company owned. Jeni’s projects, not inclusive of potential closures, seven new corporate openings this year, spread one shop apiece across Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

The brand’s FDD also unveiled a varied financial picture for the privately held brand. As of December 31, there were 87 stores, as noted. Of those, two opened last year and didn’t operate for the entirely of the calendar and two ran on a limited seasonal basis. The data below covers the remaining 83 corporate shops. Given there are no franchised locations so far, the case stems from company-run performance.

There are sizable gaps between Jeni’s upper quadrant and its bottom, with the latter coming under the profit line by nearly 7 percent.

In the top 25 percent, eight stores (38 percent) produced net sales that met or exceeded the average figure with $1.349 million as the median annual net sales. In the upper mid 25 percent, eight also hit or surpassed the average and $966,583 was the median annual net sales. The lower-mid 25 percent had nine restaurants at or above and median annual net sales of $727,198. The bottom 25 percent featured nine at or higher and median annual net sales of $829,713. Of all Jeni’s, 34 (41 percent) reached or eclipsed the average and $933,444 was the median annual net sales.

The brand laid out its franchise opportunity with a total estimated initial investment ranging from $696,000 to $1.266 million. This includes $56,149 to $61,149 paid to Jeni’s or its affiliates. The total investment necessary to acquire an area development territory stretches from $761,000 to $1.376 million (for development rights for three to five shops plus the cost of developing a first Jeni’s).

Jeni’s, which formed this franchising arm in June, has evolving leadership at the top. Poe Timmons, former EVP, COO, and CFO, was named interim CEO in August. She stepped in for Stacy Peterson, who helmed the CEO post since November 2022, succeeding John Lowe after a 13-year run. Peterson was appointed president and COO of Jersey Mike’s in September. Timmons has been with the company since April 2017.

Daniel Basto was brought on as VP of real estate and construction in May. He previously clocked time at Rise Brands.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Franchise, LLC was organized in Ohio on April 16 as a limited liability company and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. On May 29, the company held cash of $300,000.

Stores are slated for 900–1,400 square feet. An average size from a sample of 18 affiliated-owned shops was 1,220 square feet with a low of 552 and a high of 1,948. The average tenant allowance from the landlord was $67,513 for those, with a low of zero dollars and a high of $113,027.

The franchising announcement for Jeni’s follows a “period of significant innovation and expansion,” the company said, including the launch of its first line of ice cream bars, called “J-Bars,” a collaboration with the musical group Goose, and continued recognition for innovative flavor offerings—Jeni’s generally spins more than 12 new flavor launches annually and has nationwide grocery distribution in retails from Whole Foods to Target to Kroger.

The latter has been a key cog in Jeni’s growth over the years and ability to branch shops into markets where awareness starts in the local freezer aisle. Dean & Deluca was one of the first, early big retail wins, and others quickly started to follow. The scoop shop opportunity built off that success and mapped through multiple formats to join markets—a small, 400-square-foot model built for food halls; an inline street retail design fit for neighborhoods, like Chicago’s West Loop; and a unit ready for lifestyle centers.

The decision to franchise, the company said this week, will allow it to intentionally grow and plant roots in new communities.

Jeni’s is a story that began with Jeni Britton Bauer, who Lowe referred to as the “world’s greatest ice cream maker.” Lowe left a leadership gig at General Electric in July 2009 to join the brand. At the time, it was barreling toward running out of cash by February. There were four shops and about $1 million in annual revenue.

Lowe met Charly Bauer 12 years earlier, when the two struck up a conversation at Columbus, Ohio’s Short North Tavern. He stayed in touch as Charly and Jeni married and began to build their business.

Earlier, Jeni started making ice cream at Ohio State University and dropped out to open her first shop, “Scream,” in Ohio’s North Market, selling a different flavor each day. Charly saved up $1,200 and bought an Italian table-top machine he stored in Lowe’s apartment. As Lowe likes to say, he set up the company in return for a pint of Salty Caramel ice cream and a beer. But he had no clue he’d ever join, let alone helm the operation, which opened again as Jeni’s in 2002, for 13 years.

When Lowe, who was also sitting on White Castle’s board of directors, stepped away and Peterson joined, the company had grown to 67 stores, 1,400 employees, and yearly revenue scaling at a 30 percent compound annual growth rate, up past $100 million.