Jessica Serrano knows a thing or two about leading at legacy brands. Throughout her marketing career, she’s worked for Burger King, Taco Bell and, most recently, Dig Inn, where she led a transformative brand turnaround. At Dig Inn, she spearheaded the company’s growth into five new markets while driving culinary innovation with new protein offerings and the brand’s first-ever sandwich category.

But she also believes legacy brands are resting on their laurels too much.

“Legacy brands, when done right, figure out how to stay true to the core while driving relevance with the next generation,” Serrano says. “The key is listening to guest needs, understanding what role we play in bettering their lives, and then leveraging those insights to innovate and evolve the brand’s voice to be more in tune with current culture.”

In late August, Einstein Bros. Bagels welcomed Serrano as its chief marketing officer. When Serrano first sat down with Einstein Bros.’ leadership team to discuss the opportunity, they presented her with foundational brand research. As she looked through the decks and pages of data, she felt compelled to take the job.

“Einstein is a beloved brand with enormous untapped potential,” Serrano says. “There are opportunities when it comes to the guest experience and, more broadly, brand relevance. That is a marketer’s dream—to have a quality product that’s well positioned to usher in its next chapter of growth.”

In her new role, Serrano is responsible for driving brand relevance and long-term growth, guiding integrated strategies that strengthen Einstein Bros.’ connection with guests across its marketing channels. One of her first key priorities has been dismantling silos between brand and digital, culinary innovation, and the guest experience. For her, this creates a flywheel effect—where innovation attracts new customers, digital keeps them engaged, and an exceptional guest experience builds loyalty.

“The reality is that marketing is no longer separated. Culinary innovation is the product you’re selling, digital is how guests access the brand, and the guest experience is the envelope that holds everything together,” Serrano says. “When these things operate in silos, you miss the magic. But when you approach them as a singular, integrated experience, it brings harmony and is critical to the brand’s success.”

Still within her first 90 days, Serrano is evaluating where the biggest opportunities lie for Einstein Bros. in menu development. What stands out to her is the hidden diversity of the brand’s menu; the bigger task, she says, is telling the story of the innovation that already exists.

“Our menus don’t showcase all of the shmear and bagel options we have, so my priority is to identify the jobs each menu item is hired to do,” Serrano says. “I’m a big believer that every single item on the menu has to earn its rightful place there, and I have some discovery to do.”

This isn’t Serrano’s first breakfast project. She’s worked on breakfast for both Taco Bell and Burger King, and what she’s learned is that the daypart is highly habitual. The interesting thing about bagels, she says, is that they’re sometimes viewed as a treat—and that insight is shaping how she thinks about balancing menu innovation, cultural relevance and emotional connection.

She believes breakfast innovation must be intentional, since consumers aren’t usually looking for “craziness and excitement” around their first meal of the day. Often, breakfast solves a simple need for guests grabbing a quick bite on their way to work. But in the case of bagels as a treat, Serrano says there may be opportunities in other dayparts for more experimental moments.

“Being tapped into culture doesn’t always have to come to life through menu innovation,” Serrano adds. “I saw that breakfast raves are a thing now, in light of the booze-free culture emerging among younger customers. Sometimes it’s about what we’re tapping into culturally as a brand—the moments and ways we want to show up. Other times it might be through playful innovation on the menu, and maybe that means partnering with other brands that evoke a similar feeling of nostalgia. There’s still a lot to explore here, but the key is to keep an ear on what’s happening in culture—not just jumping on trends, but figuring out what makes the most sense for us.”

As Serrano leads Einstein Bros. into its next era of growth, she’s also laying the groundwork for embedding her leadership philosophy and fostering a creative spirit among her team. For her, the secret to building high-performing teams in fast-paced, consumer-driven environments is giving them clarity on goals, freedom to operate autonomously and a safe space to take measured risks.

“Teams need to fully understand what they’re being asked to achieve—not just from a business standpoint but also from a long-term, brand-building perspective,” Serrano says. “They also need the runway to figure out how they want to get there, with you to hold them accountable to results. There are a lot of ways to get those results, and that breeds creativity. You also want to create a fail-forward culture, where people can take chances and move quickly.”

With nearly two decades in the industry, Serrano’s advice for rising marketing leaders is simple: build range, and avoid getting siloed into one thing. She started in the innovation pipeline, which laid the foundation for her career, but later realized she needed to round out her experience. She regularly took inventory of her strengths and gaps, then intentionally sought opportunities to fill them.

“You shouldn’t limit your growth to a new role,” Serrano says. “New skills can come through mentorship or special projects. In a lot of ways, marketing is like engineering—it’s such a broad field with so many different verticals of expertise. As you climb the ladder, it becomes more important to have a well-rounded understanding of how all those things work together to build a brand.”