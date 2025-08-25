Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) announced Monday that it will acquire Peet’s Coffee parent JDE Peet’s for an estimated $18 billion.

Once the acquisition closes, KDP will split into two publicly traded companies—Global Coffee Co. and Beverage Co.

Global Coffee Co., the new direct owner of brands such as Peet’s, Keurig, Jaco’s, and L’OR, will serve as the world’s largest pure-play coffee company with roughly $16 billion in combined annual net sales. The group will have reach across more than 100 countries, including 40 in which it has the No. 1 or No. 2 market position by sales.

Beverage Co. will have more than $11 billion in annual net sales and house $5 billion-plus brand Dr Pepper and $1 billion-plus brand Canada Dry, in addition to known concepts like 7UP and A&W.

“Today’s announcement marks a transformational moment in the beverage industry, as we build on KDP’s disruptive legacy by creating two winning companies, including a new global coffee champion,” KDP CEO Tim Cofer said in a statement. “Through the complementary combination of Keurig and JDE Peet’s, we are seizing an exceptional opportunity to create a global coffee giant. This is the right time for this transaction, with KDP in a position of operational and financial strength, momentum across our evolved portfolio, and increasing coffee category resilience. By creating two sharply focused beverage companies with attractive and tailored growth propositions and capital allocation strategies, we are poised to generate significant shareholder value in both the near and long term.”

JDE Peet’s CEO Raf Oliveira echoed Cofer’s sentiments, saying the company is “excited to join forces with Keurig to chart the future of global coffee.”

“This highly complementary transaction will deliver an attractive premium for our shareholders and will create compelling future growth opportunities for our employees, customers and other stakeholders,” Oliveira said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of the formidable global platform that we have built at JDE Peet’s and, together with Keurig, we are looking forward to powering a new era of coffee innovation and leadership, building on JDE Peet’s recently announced ‘Reignite the Amazing’ strategy.”

Cofer will lead Beverage Co. while KDP CFO Sudhanshu Priyadarshi will lead Global Coffee Co..

Peet’s began 2025 with 199 U.S. stores, all of which were company-owned. That’s a drop from 217 shops at the start of 2022. One hundred and sixty-eight of these outlets were in California, where Peet’s was founded. Peet’s showed no plans to open any restaurants in 2025, according to its FDD.

AUV was $1.4 million last year, with one store earning as much as $2.755 million and another earning as low as $436,384. Shops with no drive-thrus had a $1.4 million AUV while drive-thru units had a $1.7 million AUV. California-based units earned an AUV of $1.5 million; non-California locations swung an AUV of $1.1 million.