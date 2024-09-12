Comedian Kevin Hart’s plant-based fast casual is no more.

Hart House, which debuted in August 2022, closed all four restaurants in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, the company posted, “To our team, guests, and community, who helped make the change we all craved. A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter.” In a note to Eater Los Angeles, CEO Andy Hooper thanked employees, customers, and community partners, and said, “The response to the product has been incredible.”

The chain was founded based on Hart’s belief in a “health is wealth” lifestyle. The company aimed to create food that delivered a “Can’t-Believe-It” flavor. Hart House featured a 100 percent plant-based menu, including burgers, chicken sandwiches, nuggets, salads, and multiple sides. All ingredients were free from cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, and preservatives.

The chain gained recognition for its commitment to animal welfare and an employee-friendly approach. While many brands faced staffing challenges in 2022, Hart House successfully attracted a large pool of applicants by offering a living wage and industry-leading benefits that go beyond what is typically offered to frontline workers. This included covering up to 70 percent of employee medical premiums and providing a 50 percent match to Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to help remove healthcare barriers. The Los Angeles-based brand also offered a range of other benefits, such as a 401(k) with employer contributions, a high-interest savings account with a $50 sign-on bonus and up to $300 in additional annual rewards, plus a $100 monthly bonus that employees could use for anything from dining out to covering fuel or grocery costs.

Hart House’s focus on employee well-being, flexible scheduling, paid time off and holidays, and holistic wellness programs contributed to a first-year turnover rate of about 68 percent. Additionally, all assistant general managers were promoted from within, with promotions typically occurring within two to six months of hire.

The brand previously announced plans to reach at least six locations by the end of 2023.