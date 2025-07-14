KFC U.S. has officially declared it’s entering a comeback era, and it’s starting by giving away free fried chicken.

The company, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, wants to move forward by focusing on what made it well known in the first place—Original Recipe chicken made with 11 herbs and spices.

KFC is extending its free fried chicken offer after making “great strides in operations” that have led to improvements in taste and customer satisfaction scores. Guests can choose between a free eight-piece bucket of chicken or a bucket of tenders, with at least a $15 online purchase via the KFC app. The brand is also encouraging guests to provide feedback so that they can “co-create this comeback.”

“We’re well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings and I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are. If people can give their ex a million second chances, I hope our fans can give us one,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S., said in a statement. “By listening to our customers and addressing feedback, we’ll reclaim our rightful place in the fried chicken game we started. Come back and give us a shot—your first bucket’s on us.”

Additionally, KFC brought back Colonel Sanders as its marketing centerpiece, with chef, restaurateur, and actor Matty Matheson playing the role in a new commercial.

The new creative will physically be part of store signage and billboards as well. The typical Colonel Sanders logo will switch from a cheerful demeanor to a frown, “indicating KFC is serious about winning back the hearts (and stomachs) of its fans.”

“The Colonel would not be happy about our market share, and we’re serious about reminding America exactly who we are: the game changer with a relentless pursuit of the best fried chicken. We won’t smile until our customers do,” Tan-Gillespie said.

KFC wants to show it’s serious about its comeback plan.

While chicken has gained significant traction among consumers in recent years, KFC has struggled to benefit from the protein’s growth in popularity, especially last year. The brand’s U.S. same-store sales and system sales both fell 5 percent in fiscal 2024. In Q1 of this year, comps fell 1 percent and systemwide sales decreased 2 percent.

The chain experienced positive net unit growth in 2021 for the first time in 17 years, but then lost a net of 284 U.S. restaurants in 2024, 2023, and 2022 combined. Thus far in 2025, the company has shuttered a net of 27 restaurants.

KFC U.S. earned $4.9 billion in sales last year, after Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and Raising Cane’s. Wingstop is not far behind at $4.77 billion.

One highlight has been Saucy, the chain’s chicken tender and sauce–led concept that debuted late last year. Sales are more than double KFC U.S.’s system average, placing the concept among the top 15 locations in the footprint. At least 20 more stores are planned.

Scott Mezvinsky, who previously served as president of Taco Bell North America and International, moved up to KFC CEO in March. Tan-Gillespie, formerly CMO and chief development officer for KFC U.S., officially became president in April. Along with those changes, Yum! Brands also announced that KFC headquarters is moving from its longtime headquarters in Louisville to Plano, Texas, the home of Pizza Hut and KFC Global.

Meanwhile, KFC’s international segment has thrived. In 2024, the business opened a net of 2,203 restaurants. Yum! Brands constantly refers to KFC International as one of its twin growth engines, along with Taco Bell U.S.