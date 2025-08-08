Krispy Kreme is now in turnaround mode.

The doughnut chain unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce debt—which is about $940 million—and expand margins, part of which involves simplification of the U.S. business. Because of this strategy, the company decided to lay off 15 percent of corporate employees at its support center.

Although Krispy Kreme first announced the comeback plan on Thursday, efforts have been in the works for months. It attempted to clear the balance sheet by halting its quarterly dividend and selling its remaining interest in Insomnia Cookies for $75 million. The brand also restructured its joint venture with franchisee WKS Restaurant Group to reduce its ownership stake and deploy proceeds to further pay down debt.

Another major step was ending its partnership with McDonald’s in early July after demand fell and costs around the deal became too unsustainable. The restaurant chain was part of Krispy Kreme’s delivered fresh daily door (DFD) business—places that receive fresh doughnuts daily like grocery stores, convenience stores, club wholesalers, etc.

Krispy Kreme also completed an assessment for the rest of its U.S. DFD door business, and found 1,500 underperforming delivery venues. The brand already exited more than half of them in the first part of 2025, with plans to complete the closures by the end of the year. Krispy Kreme will replace these unprofitable locations with 1,100 high-volume doors this year. More than half are now in place.

“This shift improves overall route profitability and operational efficiency, and we expect it to be immediately accretive to EBITDA margin,” CEO Josh Charlesworth said during Krispy Kreme’s Q2 earnings call.

Krispy Kreme is focused on profitable DFD doors like Costco, Walmart, Target, and Kroger. It added more than 400 doors with these venues in the second quarter, including a new multi-city pilot with Sam’s Club. For Walmart specifically, the brand was given additional shelf space on top of its existing merchandising towers and cabinets. Charlesworth said this should increase sales at existing Walmart stores and help add distribution to new ones; Krispy Kreme sells doughnuts in about 30 percent of Walmart locations nationwide.

In terms of growth, the company will open a new production hub in Minneapolis later in 2025, the first Hot Light Theater Shop in Minnesota. However, aside from this location, Krispy Kreme decided to reduce investment in new hubs in the U.S. and work on adding capacity to existing facilities.

The U.S. finished Q2 with 9,869 DFD doors, however, this figure includes 2,400 McDonald’s restaurants that were exited in Q3.

Additionally, in a further effort to cut costs, Krispy Kreme expanded its plan to outsource delivery logistics. Thus far, the company has transitioned 40 percent of its U.S. fresh doughnut deliveries to third-party companies. Charlesworth said this move should bring “more predictable logistics costs and allows our Krispy Kremers to focus more on what they do best, make fresh doughnuts and bring joy to our consumers.”

Meanwhile, the brand hopes to shore up operations under new COO Nicola Steele.

“Her focus includes boosting our demand planning capabilities to improve forecasts and loadouts, while optimizing labor and reducing cost and waste, driving sales while minimizing product returns,” Charlesworth said. “She’s also raising the caliber of our operations leadership, empowering Krispy Kremers with better training and technology resources and streamlining the doughnut manufacturing process.”

As for the customer, Krispy Kreme wants to shift marketing focus to its Original Glazed doughnut—its most affordable and profitable product. The brand launched a new multimedia campaign to support this effort on National Doughnut Day in June. The campaign has driven incremental sales and “renewed excitement” around the Original Glazed product, according to Charlesworth.

Internationally, Krispy Kreme hopes to deleverage the balance sheet via capital-light franchising. The chain has initiated a refranchising process in several markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, the U.K., and Ireland. The company expects growth from franchisees to come through new shop openings and DFD expansion. For instance, the operator in the United Arab Emirates is selling fresh doughnuts at about 50 KFC restaurants, with plans for more expansion. Also, the first Hot Light Theater Shop in Spain will open later this year.

Krispy Kreme’s net revenue was $379.8 million in Q2, a decline of $59 million year-over-year. In the U.S. segment, net revenue dropped by $59.2 million, or approximately 20.5 percent. The decreases were primarily associated with the sale of its majority stake in Insomnia Cookies.

Organic revenue fell by $2.9 million, or roughly 0.8 percent.