Krispy Kreme is putting the brakes on its McDonald’s rollout, just six months after its national expansion plan began.

Thus far, the doughnut chain has reached 2,400 restaurants, but demand has dropped below expectations. No stores will be added in Q2, and in the meantime, both sides will work on finding a profitable business model.

“I remain confident in the long-term national opportunity, but we need to work together with them to identify levers to improve sales, simplify operations,” CEO Josh Charlesworth said during Krispy Kreme’s Q1 earnings call. “And once we’re positioned for profitable growth, we’ll expand further.”

Three Krispy Kreme doughnuts are available at participating McDonald’s locations: the Original Glazed, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled. These doughnuts are delivered fresh daily and can be ordered at the store or via the app and website. The U.S. launch follows a successful pilot at 160 McDonald’s locations in the Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, markets.

Previously, the long-term goal was to make Krispy Kreme doughnuts available in more than 12,000 McDonald’s restaurants by the end of 2026.

The partnership between Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s was initially met with enthusiasm, according to Charlesworth. The pilot program’s early success, bolstered by local marketing efforts, spurred a phased rollout to thousands of McDonald’s locations across the U.S., giving Krispy Kreme a significant new distribution channel. Yet as the marketing push faded, so did customer demand, leading to a performance shortfall that prompted the company to hit pause.

McDonald’s—otherwise known as a Delivered Fresh Daily door (DFD)—uses Krispy Kreme’s hub-and-spoke distribution model in which an existing network of doughnut production hubs supplies freshly made products to different locations, like grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and restaurants.

But as Charlesworth explained, execution across thousands of McDonald’s locations has proven to be complex. While the operational collaboration between the two companies has been strong, maintaining visibility and product prominence in McDonald’s high-traffic, fast-paced environment poses challenges. Additionally, the drop-off in demand following the initial marketing blitz suggests the need for stronger ongoing promotional efforts or menu integration to sustain consumer interest.

“We’re pleased with many aspects of the McDonald’s partnership,” Charlesworth said. “The execution across all the cities has been very good. Our teams have worked well together, making sure we have awesome fresh doughnuts readily available. I think it’s also important to understand that we need it to be profitable on a sustainable basis over a long term. So really, what we’re doing working with them is to make sure that the availability and the visibility of the doughnuts is consistently prominent and that our operations are as simplified and streamlined as they can be. So really, our focus through 2,400 restaurants we’re in today is making sure we’re positioned for profitable growth before we expand further.”

One initiative is outsourcing logistics to simplify Krispy Kreme’s operations within the McDonald’s partnership—a move Charlesworth said is already showing positive early results. Streamlining the supply chain could be key to making the economics work across a sprawling network of locations, he added.

The chain expects 15 percent of its U.S. network to be outsourced soon and be fully outsourced by the middle of next year. Charlesworth said service rates are favorable, costs are predictable, and Krispy Kreme is seeing savings compared to its in-house delivery model. It will launch with a second carrier shortly and sign another two contracts in the future.

“This frees up time for our Krispy Kremeers to focus on what they do best, serve our consumers and make fresh donuts, simplifying both our DFD and in shop business,” Charlesworth said.

Another measure to simplify costs is value engineering production facilities. For example, in Krispy Kreme’s new Minneapolis hub, it’s retrofitting an existing building in a high-traffic trade area, which is delivering 20 percent savings in capital and real estate costs. The site features critical infrastructure like highway access, loading bays, and a drive-thru.

Krispy Kreme is growing in other DFD doors as well, like Costco and Sam’s Club. The company is selling larger packs at these club stores, averaging more than $1,000 in fresh doughnut sales per week. In these locations, Krispy Kreme is adding secondary displays to improve visibility and drive incremental sales.

The brand is also hoping to increase sales at Walmart, Target, and Kroger, with online channels now available. At convenience stores—where mostly unpackaged doughnuts are sold, Krispy Kreme averages about $400 in sales per week.

In a push for profitable growth, the chain is also cutting ties with some smaller scale regional grocery and convenience store partners. Krispy Kreme could see as much as 5 to 10 percent of its DFD doors close in the U.S.

“In this challenging macro environment, we are prioritizing paying down debt and deleveraging our balance sheet, generating positive cash flow and pursuing only profitable growth based on sustainable revenue streams,” Charlesworth said.

The brand’s organic revenue declined $3.6 million, or approximately 1 percent, as growth was more than offset by consumer softness. This led to a decline in doughnut shop transaction volume. In the U.S. specifically, organic revenue declined $6.1 million, or 2.6 percent.

Krispy Kreme finished Q1 with 10,186 DFD doors in the U.S., up from 7,198 in Q1 2024. Average revenue per door per week declined to $587.