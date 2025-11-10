Krispy Kreme has two goals on its radar—pay down debt and drive profitable growth.

The doughnut chain has multiple ways of accomplishing this, one of which is “ensuring that we have the right product variety, in the right amount, in the right place, and at the right time,” according to CEO Josh Charlesworth. This wasn’t the case with McDonald’s, hence why the two sides ended their partnership this past summer, leading Krispy Kreme to exit 2,400 restaurants in the third quarter. Beyond that, the brand has cut a separate 1,400 poor-performing locations from its fresh doughnut delivery roster this year.

The conditions weren’t right at these locations. Traffic and visibility weren’t strong enough.

“It’s an impulse purchase,” Charlesworth explains. “People don’t generally plan to buy the doughnuts. They see it, they go, ‘Oh wow, they’re available here. I’d love those Krispy Kreme [doughnuts]’. So you really need both of those conditions to be met.”

READ MORE:

Krispy Kreme Begins Turnaround Strategy with Debt Reduction, Divestments, and Corporate Layoffs

Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s to End Partnership

Krispy Kreme Sells Remaining Stake in Insomnia Cookies for $75 Million

The company is now leaning into what works. During the third quarter, Krispy Kreme added 200 high-margin locations across major players like Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Kroger, and Publix. Year-to-date, it’s added 1,000 of these outlets.

At Walmart specifically, Krispy Kreme is seeing more shelf space—in addition to its current merchandising towers and cabinets—and also earned a spot on the grocery store’s website. Currently, Krispy Kreme sends doughnuts to about 30 percent of Walmarts nationwide, and Charlesworth assures that a lot more opportunity is available. However, reaching 100 percent is no longer the ultimate goal.

“Maybe there are some Walmarts or Krogers where, for whatever reason, the location or something like that means there aren’t as many people going there. Maybe we don’t want to distribute in every single one,” Charlesworth says. “And that is a bit of a change from the arrangement we had previously at McDonald’s, for example, where we agreed to be in every one. And so an example of why being selective around the locations is important with these partners. That’s how we ensure sustainable, profitable growth in the long run.”

After cutting thousands of unfavorable stores, Krispy Kreme is reaping the financial benefits. U.S. locations receiving fresh doughnuts earned $617 per week on average in the third quarter, an 18 percent increase versus the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $40.6 million in Q3, more than double what it was in the second quarter. Also, the company had $15.5 million in free cash flow, debt was lower, and organic revenue increased 0.6 percent globally.

“It’s just the start,” Charlesworth says. “I’m pretty calm around these things, but it’s good to see the progress coming through from the actions we’ve already taken.”

Krispy Kreme is having a lot more success delivering doughnuts to restaurants beyond the U.S.’s borders.

The brand now sells sweet treats in more than 200 KFC restaurants across the United Arab Emirates. The chain also delivers to Hungry Jack’s restaurants in Australia and a few burger chains in Seoul, Korea.

Charlesworth made it clear, though, that there are no plans to join another restaurant stateside in the near future.

“As a CEO of a company in turnaround, it’s really important that I keep people focused on what we’re doing here and now,” Charlesworth says. “And the turnaround plan is showing that early progress. But sure, in the long run there could well be opportunities, but we’ll be very disciplined if we go after them in the U.S.”

Krispy Kreme is also expanding margins by simplifying U.S. operations. This starts with a more streamlined doughnut production facility. But it doesn’t end there.

The brand no longer wants to be in charge of delivering its own product; it prefers to leave that to third-party carriers that have more experience around logistics and developing optimal driving routes. Additionally, they have access to technology that better protects drivers and experience lower turnover. Currently, Krispy Kreme has outsourced transportation to 54 percent of its delivery network, and the company expects that to reach 100 percent by 2026.

Charlesworth says that during the testing phase, the chain ensured service levels were matched or surpassed by the outside companies, that doughnut quality remained the same, and that the desserts were still well-presented within shops. All of those boxes were checked.

“We’re the doughnut-makers,” Charlesworth says. “So when it comes to making the doughnuts, decorating them, packing them, that’s our job. That’s in our DNA. … And I think that’s so important to us that we continue to do what we do best with making incredible, awesome doughnuts, innovative new ones, all the famous Original Glazed. But when it’s come to delivery from our doughnut shop to a grocery store, convenience store, like we’ve been discussing, we found that there are others who have expertise in that area.”

Another goal is to cut back on spending. Although Krispy Kreme recently opened a new Hot Light Theater Shop and production facility in Minneapolis, the move going forward will be to reduce investment in building new hubs and focus on using extra capacity in existing facilities. The chain lowered its CapEx spending for the back of 2025 and will decrease it in 2026 versus 2025.

Asset-light international franchising has become a priority too. Krispy Kreme recently opened its first Hot Light Theater Shop in Madrid, and it will eventually enter Uzbekistan and further expand in Brazil.

“What we found with those partnerships is we want experienced world finance operators—people who really understand the market,” Charlesworth says. ” … We’re taking our time to make sure that we have the right partner so that we continue with the kind of success record we’ve seen in other places.”

At the shop level, Krispy Kreme refreshed its offerings by adding nine new flavors and growing its everyday menu to 16 doughnuts, up from 10. In terms of innovation, the brand generated buzz with its Harry Potter and “Passport to Italy” editions as well as a collaboration with Crocs. With the help of these LTOs, U.S. digital sales increased 17 percent year-over-year and mixed more than 20 percent in the third quarter.



