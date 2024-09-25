Private equity firm Beach Point Capital Management announced Wednesday that it secured a majority investment into one of Dunkin’s largest franchisees.

Metro Franchising—founded in 1998 and now operating 105 Dunkin’ stores in the New York metro region—plans to use the funds to expand locally and in new markets, including the Southeast. CEO and cofounder Stuart Cohen and president and cofounder Paul Waltzer will continue their roles and remain as shareholders.

“The partnership with Beach Point represents a new chapter for Metro Franchising, and we are confident that with their support, we will be able to accelerate our growth locally and in new markets,” Cohen said in a statement. “Beach Point’s deep understanding of our business and the franchising landscape is exactly what we need to further our expansion goals.”

As of June 30, the Santa Monica, California–based Beach Point managed roughly $17 billion in assets under management. The firm also has offices in New York, London, and Dublin.

Metro Franchising was previously partnered with Quilvest Capital Partners. Under the firm’s sponsorship, the operator expanded from 44 stores to 105, consisting of seven acquisitions and 23 new openings. Quilvest’s contributions included infrastructure investments in human capital, financial, and IT systems. The firm also established a board of directors filled with independent members with expertise in the quick-service sector.

“Quilvest has been a tremendous partner for Metro,” Cohen said. “Together, we have grown the business substantially and have set the Company up to continue to flourish, in our next chapter.”