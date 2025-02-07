Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, the company’s largest franchisee, will close 205 low-performing restaurants “to sharpen market focus and improve profitability,” the operator announced Friday.

Among that total, 172 will shutter in Japan. The footprint optimization will mostly occur during its fourth quarter (April to June). Domino’s Pizza Enterprises expects annual savings of $9.72 million and a one-time cost of about $60.8 million.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises holds the master franchise rights to the Domino’s brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia. Japan is its biggest market at roughly 950 locations. The next highest is Australia at 740.

In Japan specifically, many of the stores were opened during the COVID sales surge but have since struggled, including decreasing post-pandemic demand and higher input costs. These restaurants have low weekly order volumes and limited ability to reach profitable weekly order counts in the near term, the company said. Domino’s identified units that were either in markets that didn’t work, couldn’t benefit from the chain’s scale advantages, or were opened prematurely. Moving forward, the brand plans to focus on profitable growth in trade areas “where the company has a competitive advantage.”

The closures in Japan will generate between $6.28 million to $7.53 million in annual EBITDA uplift while incurring a one-time restructuring cost of $38.79 million.

“Japan is an attractive market for Quick Service Restaurants and pizza, with significant long-term upside for Domino’s. Some of our COVID-period expansion resulted in stores that simply weren’t optimal based on our current customer proposition and removing them will strengthen our network,” Mark van Dyck, Group CEO and managing director of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, said in a statement. “We are committed to being disciplined in expansion—prioritising locations in high density [markets] where we can drive incremental, profitable growth. To reach our potential, we are taking decisive action. We are also refining our value proposition and improving our pricing strategy to position existing and new stores for sustainable success.”

The decision came after an operational and financial review tasked with improving profitability, strengthening franchise partnerships, positioning the business for long-term growth, and improving shareholder returns.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises noted cost efficiency and strategic growth as two key areas. The company wants to simplify its cost base, identify opportunities to buy and spend better, and refine its marketing strategy. The group will then use the benefits of these initiatives to reinvest in its franchise network.

“When I started in this role three months ago I said we would move decisively to reshape our business for long-term success,” Van Dyck said. “Where change is required, we are acting quickly and transparently. Our priority remains clear—creating value for customers, franchise partners, and shareholders.”



